Burlington, VT

vermontbiz.com

UVM Health Network fiscal year 2022 results highlight continued financial challenges and important progress

Focused Work Leverages Strength of Network to Stabilize Finances, Support Workforce, Provide Access to High-Quality Care. VermontBiz Extraordinary cost inflation and workforce shortages continue to impact hospitals and health systems as the University of Vermont Health Network releases its Fiscal Year 2022 year-end results. To address these broad challenges, the Network is actively implementing a focused path forward plan to improve revenue and expenses, recruit and retain talented employees and continue improving patient access to high-quality care in Fiscal Year 2023.
BURLINGTON, VT
Middlebury Campus

New Hires at Porter Medical Center

Porter Medical Center announced nine recent hires in the Primary Care sector of the hospital this past August, in an effort to better meet community health needs. Based on the Addison County Community Needs Assessment and Porter’s Community Health Improvement Plan, it was determined that there needed to be a shift from a crisis-based approach to a preventive care approach. This shift includes new providers and new technology.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Heady Vermont Celebrates Five Years of Supporting Veterans on Sunday

VermontBiz In celebration of Veterans Day, Heady Vermont is organizing its fifth annual cannabis event for veterans on Sunday, November 20, 12-2 p.m. at Heady Vermont offices in Burlington. Each year, Heady Vermont and a team of dedicated veteran volunteers welcomes vets to our office, listens to their stories and...
BURLINGTON, VT
beckersasc.com

3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks

Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Next generation for the Wall Doctor of Vermont

VermontBiz Bill and Judy Galdi started the Wall Doctor in 1986 quickly becoming a fixture in the community. Now, after 37 years Bill has decided to retire and has sold the Wall Doctor to Gordon’s Window Decor so as to ensure the continuation of service and quality that his clients have come to expect and deserve.
WILLISTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont delegation supports locality pay for southeastern Vermont

Leahy, Sanders, Welch continue long-running effort to fix pay gaps. VermontBiz Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Senator-elect Peter Welch (D-Vt.) this week joined their New Hampshire counterparts in sending a letter urging a locality pay region be established for the White River Junction area of Vermont. Federal workers in Windsor and Orange Counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan County in New Hampshire, face gaps with their private sector equivalents and nearby Federal employees due to categorization as “rest-of-U.S.” Vermonters who work for the White River Junction VA and the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Lab have strongly advocated for the change.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

North Country Manufacturing Day sees large crowds

PLATTSBURGH | On Nov. 16 the 10th annual North Country Manufacturing Day was held at Clinton Community College (CCC) and the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM). The event connects high school students with local manufacturers. Around 500 high school students from Clinton, Essex, and Frankin Counties show up to participate in this event despite the snowy weather.
CLINTON, NY
vermontbiz.com

Mayor Weinberger announces the return of the BTV Winter Market

VermontBiz Mayor Miro Weinberger announced that tomorrow the BTV Winter Market will return to City Hall Park. A collaboration between Burlington City Arts (BCA) and Love Burlington, the BTV Winter Market is an outdoor market featuring a rotating group local artists, makers, and food vendors in a festive atmosphere that captures the spirit of the season.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

RuralEdge awarded $8.65 million for Sacred Heart campus, other local projects

NEWPORT — The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board recently awarded RuralEdge $8.65 million in federal funds to redevelop and rehabilitate a few local properties. RuralEdge says they will use the money to bring 43 new and rehabilitated apartments on three sites in Newport City and Newport Center. They say...
NEWPORT, VT
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard

After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
CHELSEA, VT
WCAX

A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the St. Johnsbury community and surrounding areas are showing their support for a local family after their son died by suicide. More than a thousand people in St. Johnsbury and the surrounding area have joined the Noah’s Act community on Facebook. Many people on it are posting pictures in pink to show support as well as push for legislative action.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
VERMONT STATE

