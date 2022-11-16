Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
UVM Health Network fiscal year 2022 results highlight continued financial challenges and important progress
Focused Work Leverages Strength of Network to Stabilize Finances, Support Workforce, Provide Access to High-Quality Care. VermontBiz Extraordinary cost inflation and workforce shortages continue to impact hospitals and health systems as the University of Vermont Health Network releases its Fiscal Year 2022 year-end results. To address these broad challenges, the Network is actively implementing a focused path forward plan to improve revenue and expenses, recruit and retain talented employees and continue improving patient access to high-quality care in Fiscal Year 2023.
Middlebury Campus
New Hires at Porter Medical Center
Porter Medical Center announced nine recent hires in the Primary Care sector of the hospital this past August, in an effort to better meet community health needs. Based on the Addison County Community Needs Assessment and Porter’s Community Health Improvement Plan, it was determined that there needed to be a shift from a crisis-based approach to a preventive care approach. This shift includes new providers and new technology.
vermontbiz.com
Heady Vermont Celebrates Five Years of Supporting Veterans on Sunday
VermontBiz In celebration of Veterans Day, Heady Vermont is organizing its fifth annual cannabis event for veterans on Sunday, November 20, 12-2 p.m. at Heady Vermont offices in Burlington. Each year, Heady Vermont and a team of dedicated veteran volunteers welcomes vets to our office, listens to their stories and...
beckersasc.com
3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks
Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
Nichols appointed to lead South Burlington schools
Violet Nichols had been serving as the district's interim superintendent since July 1.
vermontbiz.com
Next generation for the Wall Doctor of Vermont
VermontBiz Bill and Judy Galdi started the Wall Doctor in 1986 quickly becoming a fixture in the community. Now, after 37 years Bill has decided to retire and has sold the Wall Doctor to Gordon’s Window Decor so as to ensure the continuation of service and quality that his clients have come to expect and deserve.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont delegation supports locality pay for southeastern Vermont
Leahy, Sanders, Welch continue long-running effort to fix pay gaps. VermontBiz Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Senator-elect Peter Welch (D-Vt.) this week joined their New Hampshire counterparts in sending a letter urging a locality pay region be established for the White River Junction area of Vermont. Federal workers in Windsor and Orange Counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan County in New Hampshire, face gaps with their private sector equivalents and nearby Federal employees due to categorization as “rest-of-U.S.” Vermonters who work for the White River Junction VA and the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Lab have strongly advocated for the change.
Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals
Residents question whether the rezoning plans would help deal with Burlington’s housing shortage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals.
Voters said no to combining Addison Northwest and Mt. Abraham school districts. Now what?
The decisive vote was a victory for advocates of small elementary schools. But, amid declining enrollment and rising costs, it raises questions about both districts’ futures. Read the story on VTDigger here: Voters said no to combining Addison Northwest and Mt. Abraham school districts. Now what?.
WCAX
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
suncommunitynews.com
North Country Manufacturing Day sees large crowds
PLATTSBURGH | On Nov. 16 the 10th annual North Country Manufacturing Day was held at Clinton Community College (CCC) and the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM). The event connects high school students with local manufacturers. Around 500 high school students from Clinton, Essex, and Frankin Counties show up to participate in this event despite the snowy weather.
vermontbiz.com
Mayor Weinberger announces the return of the BTV Winter Market
VermontBiz Mayor Miro Weinberger announced that tomorrow the BTV Winter Market will return to City Hall Park. A collaboration between Burlington City Arts (BCA) and Love Burlington, the BTV Winter Market is an outdoor market featuring a rotating group local artists, makers, and food vendors in a festive atmosphere that captures the spirit of the season.
1st candidate announces run for Burlington City Council
Jason Van Driesche will seek the Democratic nomination for the South District seat held by Joan Shannon during the party’s caucus in December. Shannon said she intends to seek reelection. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1st candidate announces run for Burlington City Council.
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
newportdispatch.com
RuralEdge awarded $8.65 million for Sacred Heart campus, other local projects
NEWPORT — The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board recently awarded RuralEdge $8.65 million in federal funds to redevelop and rehabilitate a few local properties. RuralEdge says they will use the money to bring 43 new and rehabilitated apartments on three sites in Newport City and Newport Center. They say...
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
Burlington mayor announces completion of ‘phase one’ of Moran Plant renovations
The city envisions the former coal-fired power plant, now called the Moran Frame, as the centerpiece of a new waterfront park. An independent group will seek further improvements. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington mayor announces completion of ‘phase one’ of Moran Plant renovations.
After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard
After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
WCAX
A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the St. Johnsbury community and surrounding areas are showing their support for a local family after their son died by suicide. More than a thousand people in St. Johnsbury and the surrounding area have joined the Noah’s Act community on Facebook. Many people on it are posting pictures in pink to show support as well as push for legislative action.
WCAX
Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
