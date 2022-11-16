Read full article on original website
People are actually paying for Peacock
According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
American lawmakers call for action after Taylor Swift ticket controversy
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster after numerous Taylor Swift fans reported issues with buying tickets for the star’s 2023 ‘Eras Tour’. Swift, who released her 10th studio album ‘Midnights’ last month, announced the run of North American stadium concerts on November...
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of Taylor Swift tour tickets
After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," the company tweeted. The company did not offer any further information about the problems they mentioned, and did not indicate if more tickets would ever be sold. Fans were disappointed on Tuesday, when...
Mariah Carey loses 'Queen of Christmas' title after trademark dispute
Mariah Carey has officially not been crowned the “Queen of Christmas” after the US Patent and Trademark office denied her request to trademark the title. If granted, the trademark would have allowed the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer to stop other from using the moniker on merchandise and music.
Taylor Swift Has Made a Statement to Address Fans Who Are Mad About the Ticketmaster Fiasco
It is quite a tumultuous time to be a Taylor Swift fan, to say the very least. Although the release of her latest critically-acclaimed project "Midnights" offers everything listeners hoped it would, events that have followed its rollout have been the definition of a mess. Article continues below advertisement. That...
Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
Taylor Swift Tour Sparks A New Round Of Ticketmaster Backlash
Anytime Taylor Swift does anything, chaos quickly follows. Because of the pandemic, Swift hasn’t had a proper tour since 2018. Since then, she’s released a whopping four albums of new material, including her recent “Midnights,” and also issued re-recorded and expanded versions of her albums “Fearless” and “Red.” So that’s a lot of material that hasn’t gotten a live rendition, as well as a lot of pent-up fan demand.
When Fighting Pepsi for a $30 Million Jet, Don’t Appear on ‘Judge Judy’
Before the streaming wars, there were the cola wars. In an effort to antagonize perennial sugar-water leader Coca-Cola, PepsiCo went to battle in 1996 with Pepsi Stuff, a loyalty program that provided prizes for Pepsi Points — including, according to a TV commercial, a Harrier Jet. However, Pepsi did not actually bring a Harrier to its dogfight. The soda company not only failed to put a disclaimer on its now-iconic advertisement, it also didn’t realize that someone could actually collect the required 7 million points and try to redeem them for a plane valued at more than $30 million. Netflix documentary series...
Corey Taylor responds to Clown’s suggestion that Slipknot could stop making albums
Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on his bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan saying that Slipknot could abandon making albums in favour of singles in the near future. Speaking to NME, the percussionist, and Slipknot’s de facto creative director, said: ““I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing.”
Nickelback's Chad Kroeger: "anybody that thinks that we take this band seriously is hilarious"
Newsflash, people: Nickelback are very much in on the joke, and they haven't stopped laughing
