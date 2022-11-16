ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BuzzFeed News

Drake Apparently Unfollowed Taylor Swift After Sharing A Screenshot Of The Billboard Charts With “Anti-Hero” Erased From The Top Spot And People Really Aren’t Happy About It

If you’re a fan of Drake or Taylor Swift — or both — you might be aware of the artists’ long-spanning friendship. The duo have consistently been vocal about their mutual respect for one another. Not only did Taylor name-check him on her 2019 track “I Forgot That You Existed,” but they also sparked speculation that they’d be collaborating on a song as recently as this year.
OK! Magazine

Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'

Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
NME

American lawmakers call for action after Taylor Swift ticket controversy

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster after numerous Taylor Swift fans reported issues with buying tickets for the star’s 2023 ‘Eras Tour’. Swift, who released her 10th studio album ‘Midnights’ last month, announced the run of North American stadium concerts on November...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS LA

Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of Taylor Swift tour tickets

After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," the company tweeted. The company did not offer any further information about the problems they mentioned, and did not indicate if more tickets would ever be sold. Fans were disappointed on Tuesday, when...
TENNESSEE STATE
NME

Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate

Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
TheStreet

Taylor Swift Tour Sparks A New Round Of Ticketmaster Backlash

Anytime Taylor Swift does anything, chaos quickly follows. Because of the pandemic, Swift hasn’t had a proper tour since 2018. Since then, she’s released a whopping four albums of new material, including her recent “Midnights,” and also issued re-recorded and expanded versions of her albums “Fearless” and “Red.” So that’s a lot of material that hasn’t gotten a live rendition, as well as a lot of pent-up fan demand.
NEW JERSEY STATE
IndieWire

When Fighting Pepsi for a $30 Million Jet, Don’t Appear on ‘Judge Judy’

Before the streaming wars, there were the cola wars. In an effort to antagonize perennial sugar-water leader Coca-Cola, PepsiCo went to battle in 1996 with Pepsi Stuff, a loyalty program that provided prizes for Pepsi Points — including, according to a TV commercial, a Harrier Jet. However, Pepsi did not actually bring a Harrier to its dogfight. The soda company not only failed to put a disclaimer on its now-iconic advertisement, it also didn’t realize that someone could actually collect the required 7 million points and try to redeem them for a plane valued at more than $30 million. Netflix documentary series...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

Corey Taylor responds to Clown’s suggestion that Slipknot could stop making albums

Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on his bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan saying that Slipknot could abandon making albums in favour of singles in the near future. Speaking to NME, the percussionist, and Slipknot’s de facto creative director, said: ““I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing.”
IOWA STATE

