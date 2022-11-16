Read full article on original website
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Basketball: Player Grades vs. Appalachian State
Louisville continued their losing streak with another close game 61-60. The Cardinals lost in heart-breaking fashion with El Ellis’s clutch lay-up called off due to the game clock expiring before the ball left his fingertips. Let’s take a look at how the Cardinals fared against the Mountaineers. Player grades are listed below to review their performances after the soul-crushing loss.
Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs NC State
It's game day! Louisville (6-3, 3-4) hosts NC State (7-3, 3-3) at 3:30 pm at Cardinal Stadium in what is the final home and ACC game for the Cardinals this season. A 4-point favorite, Louisville will honor a large group of seniors at the game. Louisville and NC State both...
Card Chronicle
On the current state of Louisville basketball
1) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — is arguing that Kenny Payne deserves to be fired three games (and two exhibitions) into his tenure. 2) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — was saying going into this season that Louisville was “immediately going to be contending for a national title” under Payne, or anything remotely close to that.
SportsGrid
North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Louisville Cardinals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina State is 4-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 49.7 points per game which has been on average 2.4 points under the line for those games. In 15 home games over the last 2...
247Sports
Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'
The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
Louisville extends offer to standout JUCO safety
The University of Louisville has 15 commitments in the Class of 2023, which ranks as one of the best in school history. But the staff is not finished with the class. U of L could add multiple players to the class in the last few weeks before signing day next month and on Thursday night the Cardinals offered a junior college standout safety. Coffeyville Community College safety Bishop Fitzgerald, who was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Year, confirmed to Cardinal Authority that Louisville extended him an offer.
Louisville football commitment remains in top 150 of the updated 247Sports
The University of Louisville football team has one commitment in the Class of 20224 - Homestead, Fla., running back Isaac Brown. Brown, who committed to U of L in early August, stayed in the top 150 of the updated 247Sports rankings of the '24 class that was released today. The...
Rueben Owens ends high school career with 142 yards, two TD performance
University of Louisville football commitment Rueben Owens saw his illustrious high school career come to an end on Friday afternoon. Owens, the No. 1 ranked running back in the country, according to 247Sports, ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns but El Campo, Tx., High School came up short in a 34-20 loss to Kilgore High School in the second round if the Texas state playoffs.
Wave 3
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning. Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.
JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Wave 3
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
wdrb.com
Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
WLKY.com
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
Officials: 3 students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus. Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus. One of the three...
wdrb.com
Louisville homeowner donating Christmas tree for city's 'Light Up Louisville' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city is getting ready for its annual holiday kick-off known as Light Up Louisville. The free event brings Louisvillians downtown to celebrate the season together. The centerpiece of the event is the large Christmas tree that is decorated and placed in Jefferson Square Park. This...
247Sports
