ednc.org
How one North Carolina county engineered an economic comeback
North Carolina has been on a roll when it comes to economic development over the past 18 months. It’s the No. 1 state in the country for business, according to CNBC. We’ve seen elected leaders stand with business leaders to announce hundreds — or even thousands — of new jobs coming to counties across the state. We’ve seen cameras flash as dignitaries hold shovels at numerous ceremonies celebrating new facilities breaking ground.
theappalachianonline.com
BOO-ne, Episode 3: Hauntings of the High Country
Lost spirits wander the misty mountains of southern Appalachia. A historic hotel with dark secrets, a legendary mountain hiding mysteries untold and a troubled dormitory host supernatural happenings no one can explain. Who are the phantoms that linger in Boone’s backyard and why are they trapped to haunt these hills forever?
blueridgecountry.com
174 Acres: New Play along the New River
The Grayson County, Virginia, land will become a park. A large tract of land in Grayson County, Virginia, with more than 2,500 feet of frontage along the majestic New River is now under permanent protection and will soon be open to the public for outdoor recreation. The New River Conservancy purchased the 174-acre tract, now called New River Hill Forest earlier this year. In partnership with the New River Soil and Water Conservation District, the conservancy has begun to convert old logging roads into hiking trails and develop points of access along the New.
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
ncconstructionnews.com
NC DOT holding info session Nov. 17 for I-40 bridge project
The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input on a proposed project to improve safety and mobility at the interchange of Interstate 40 and Old N.C. 10 in Burke County. The informal, drop-in meeting will be held Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Hildebran, 8831...
Three men, one woman charged in Burke County with multiple felonies
In mid-September, sheriff’s deputies received multiple reports in the Salem Community (south of Morganton) involving crimes like vehicle breaking and entering, larceny of firearms, and other felony larceny cases.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina
For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
860wacb.com
Lenoir Man Arrested After Tussle With Taylorsville Police
Aaron Thomas Braswell, age 39 of Lenoir, was arrested on Thursday by Taylorsville Police Officers. Braswell was charged with two counts of larceny in relation to an incident that was reported in October at the Taylorsville WalMart store. He was spotted on Thursday in the store by the Loss Prevention Officer who alerted Taylorsville Police. Officers arrived on the scene and Braswell fled on foot but was captured. He was combative with Police leading to a taser being deployed according to the arrest report. Braswell was also charged with resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect has been released with a secured bond of $20,000. A Monday, November 21st appearance is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
860wacb.com
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged And Jailed
Ginger Carol Hamby, age 58 of Taylorsville was arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police and charged with larceny by changing price tag and second-degree trespass. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $3,600. Hamby is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts
Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
theappalachianonline.com
US 321/421 expansion to impact local landowners, cost $92.6 million
New plans for the U.S. 321/U.S. 421 expansion project, running through Vilas to Boone’s N.C. 105 Bypass, show how the project will impact local landowners as the project aims to resolve current and anticipated congestion on the road. The project would expand the road from a single lane to two lanes in each direction, according to the project website.
