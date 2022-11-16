Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Daily Californian
‘Bridge that Gap’: Berkeley Law improves loan assistance repayment program
Berkeley Law updated its loan assistance repayment program, or LRAP, Oct. 1 to provide more student loan support to law school graduates. LRAP, which provides funding for up to 10 years to graduates in typically lower-paying public interest jobs, has raised its income cap from $100,000 to $120,000, according to Amanda Prasuhn, director of public interest financial support at Berkeley Law. The update also lowered the percentage of out-of-pocket payments for those making between $80,000 to $100,000.
Daily Californian
Campus undergraduates respond, react to academic worker strike
With the graduate student and academic worker strike well underway, many undergraduates have wondered what their role is in the strike, how to show solidarity and whether or not to attend classes. According to Kenzo Esquivel, a picket captain and head steward of the UAW 2865 union chapter, the union...
Daily Californian
‘Stoked’: Berkeley skate community reacts to proposed new skate spot
The City of Berkeley is planning the construction of a new official skate spot at James Kenney Park to serve the community’s vibrant skate community. The project is currently in its early planning phases and plans to incorporate design input from the local skating community, according to the city’s website. The skate spot will be located at 1720 Eighth Street and shares the same name as the nearby James Kenney community center and park.
Daily Californian
‘Frustrating’: UC Berkeley academic workers reflect on strike, university treatment
After two days of protests, members of the UC Berkeley community continue to strike in protest of unfair labor practices, moving between picket lines around campus. Academic workers representing different campus departments hoisted signs and posters, chanting in solidarity with one another. Zach Hicks, a graduate student in the campus...
Daily Californian
Make space on the couch: All hail women in sports
Editor’s note: This is a conversation between past female sports editors of The Daily Californian as they discuss their sports department, football and women in journalism. What made you realize how historically male dominated the Daily Californian sports department was?. Mia Horne: Growing up with brothers who were very...
Daily Californian
Q&A with Stanford Daily sports managing editor Zach Zafran
Editor’s note: The following is a Q&A between Maria Kholodova, deputy sports editor at The Daily Californian, and Zach Zafran, sports managing editor at The Stanford Daily, Stanford University’s independent student newspaper. The interview has been edited for clarity and length. Maria Kholodova: What are your main takeaways...
Daily Californian
UAW negotiates contracts asks for increased wages, child care
Unionized academic workers have been on strike across the UC system since Monday to protest unfair labor practices and continue to bargain with the university each day of the strike. Members on strike include graduate student researchers, or GSRs, represented by SRU-UAW; academic student employees, or ASEs, represented by UAW...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley’s CALPIRG helps plastic bag ban pass city council
Aiming to promote a plastic bag-free Berkeley, the Better Berkeley Bag Ban was passed on Tuesday with the help of The California Public Interest Research Group, or CALPIRG, a student group at UC Berkeley. According to Berkeley City Councilmember Sophie Hahn, who co-authored the ordinance, the student organization played an...
Daily Californian
‘Possessed of a sunny disposition’: Former Berkeley-Albany ACLU President, community leader Al Wasserman dies at 92
Al Wasserman, prominent Berkeley community leader, died Nov. 7 surrounded by family in Oakland at age 92, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Wasserman, former president of the Berkeley-Albany chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, was also a lawyer, engineer, husband, father and grandfather, according to Wasserman’s son Steve Wasserman. He was the son of Polish-Jewish immigrants who came to New York in the 1920s. He later became involved in social movements in Berkeley.
Daily Californian
40 years later, officials reflect on the most outrageous football finish
The pounding on the door sent a shudder through the tiny locker room. Inside, six members of the Pacific-10 Conference officiating crew huddled, already on edge because of what had transpired just minutes earlier on the field at California Memorial Stadium. Now their locker-room door trembled. These were not the...
Daily Californian
The only Big Game that matters: 2022 Ink Bowl preview
With both Cal and Stanford football having all but clinched losing records in the Pac-12 this season, the hearts and eyes of the collective fan base turn from the Big Game to the matchup that truly matters between these storied collegiate rivals: the Ink Bowl. A tradition that dates back...
Daily Californian
Oakland Theater Project’s ‘Book of Sand (a fairytale)’ is fervent, fantastical chapter of whimsy
Stepping into FLAX arts & design, one might not expect to stumble upon a play — but steps away, tucked into a corner, lies a fairytale waiting to be explored. What if an infinite supply of knowledge fell into one’s fingertips? The Oakland Theater Project seeks to explore this question in their production of “Book of Sand (a fairytale),” which follows an unnamed former librarian (Kevin Rebultan) who acquires a book with an endless number of pages from a mysterious Bible seller (Carla Gallardo). Obsession ensues, and the audience is swept away with Rebultan as he sinks further and further into a reading fervor.
Daily Californian
Watch less of the football, more of the hype this Big Game
Like any other spirited Berkeley student, I get excited for the big football games — especially the Big Game. I love seeing the rallies and hearing the marching band practice around campus. On the day of, I love walking to the stadium among alumni reliving their glory days, stands with pricey — albeit incredibly delicious — danger dogs and partygoers clad in blue and gold. However, when the game starts and I’m watching from the stands, I can’t help but feel disappointed.
Daily Californian
Matt Maltese mesmerizes The Chapel with divine allure
Sitting alone at his piano, Matt Maltese unceremoniously transfixes audiences. It seems to come naturally to the English musician; his agonizing lyrics and powerful vocals speak for themselves without theatrics. On Nov. 7, Maltese graced The Chapel in San Francisco, filling its intimate, ligneous space with a sold-out performance that...
Daily Californian
Confirmation of police chief halted amid police misconduct allegations
The vote to approve the permanent appointment of Berkeley Police Department Interim Chief Jennifer Louis was postponed during a city council meeting Tuesday amid public outcry surrounding alleged misconduct within the police department. Councilmembers moved the decision to appoint from the consent calendar to the action calendar; as the author...
Daily Californian
Arden Jones dazzles, delights Oakland’s Fox Theater opening for Chelsea Cutler
A dreamy haze fell over Oakland’s Fox Theater on Nov. 8 when Arden Jones took the stage as an opener for Chelsea Cutler’s “When I Close My Eyes” tour. Standing in front of a screen displaying his full name in fluorescent white letters, Jones looked like the typical boy next door. Clad in simple pants and a black sweatshirt reading “Class of ’47,” Jones exhibited the easy swagger for which he is known. Accompanied only by one drummer, Jones was at ease as he grinned out into the crowd of starry-eyed fans.
