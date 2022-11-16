Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Related
cwbchicago.com
Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting
Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
Chicago Cop Arrested at Training Academy, Charged With Pulling Gun on Neighbor
A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police spokesperson and an alert from the department.
cwbchicago.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage
Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
cwbchicago.com
Son of ‘Rooftop Pastor’ had illegal mushrooms, passenger had loaded gun during South Loop traffic stop, prosecutors say
The son of a prominent Chicago pastor was carrying illegal mushrooms, and his backseat passenger had a gun during a traffic stop in the South Loop on Thursday night, officials said. Corey Brooks II, the 21-year-old son of “Rooftop Pastor” Corey Brooks, is charged with felony possession of a controlled...
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's Northwest Side call for more police patrols after several packages stolen
CHICAGO - Neighbors on Chicago's Northwest Side say more needs to be done about porch pirates stealing packages. Residents in Belmont Cragin say they have had several packages stolen in the last few weeks. They are now calling for more police patrols. According to a new survey by the Chamberlain...
fox32chicago.com
Man working at Loop business robbed at gunpoint: police
CHICAGO - A man was working at a business in the Loop Friday afternoon when he was robbed at gunpoint. A 33-year-old man was working inside of a commercial business in the 100 block of West Adams when he was approached by an unknown offender, police said. The offender produced...
cwbchicago.com
Gunman killed 2 people with one bullet during altercation in the South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors on Friday said a suburban man killed two people with one bullet during a fight outside a South Loop business in September. Andre Nelson, 57, was ordered held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder by Judge Susana Ortiz. The events leading up to the...
cwbchicago.com
Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun
A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
Bolingbrook man charged for murder in double fatal shooting in Chinatown
CHICAGO — A suburban man was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of two men, 30 and 40, near the CTA Red Line station in Chinatown on September 10. According to the police, 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday at the 100 block of East 32nd. Street for shooting and killing Luis Delgado, 40, and […]
Man charged in South Loop double murder
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two people in September in the South Loop.Police said 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the gunman who shot and killed two men, ages 30 and 40, in front of Windy City Ribs & Whiskey, 67 E. Cermak Rd., on Sept. 10.Police said the men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired. Nelson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.He is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.
Police looking for those responsible for 5 separate street robberies on North Side
Chicago police said men in ski masks robbed a couple on Arlington Place. A similar crime occurred at Orleans and Armitage shortly there after. Three other robberies occurred this- one in Lincoln Park, two in Uptown.
Same street crew committed 2 armed robberies, carjacking in one morning, CPD says
Chicago police said a street robbery crew committed two armed robberies and a carjacking early Thursday morning in the Portage Park neighborhood. Neither victim required hospitalization, and police are trying to identify those involved.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man found with gunshot wound to head in West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. Around 2:45 p.m., police say the male victim was shot in the ride side of his head in the 3300 block of West Lexington Street. The victim...
cwbchicago.com
Ruben Roman not guilty — but also not innocent — of firing a gun before Adam Toledo killing, judge says
A Cook County judge on Friday found Ruben Roman not guilty of possessing and firing a handgun with Adam Toledo moments before the 13-year-old was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last year. Judge Charles Burns presided over the bench trial and said Friday that he did not believe...
Pickpocket Thieves Targeting Elderly Shoppers in Northbrook, Police Say
As the holiday shopping seasons kicks into full swing, police in suburban Northbrook are urging people to keep an eye out for pickpocket thieves targeting the elderly. In a news release, Northbrook police explained they are investigating a string of pickpocket thefts that have occurred at stores and restaurants, urging people to take precautions aimed at preventing such crimes. While it's unclear how many incidents the thieves are suspected in, police said similar crimes have occurred elsewhere in the Chicago area, and they're working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate.
Mount Prospect police: Shots fired at homeowner after interrupting attempted car theft
Two suspects attempting to steal a vehicle fired shots at a homeowner Thursday morning Mount Prospect police said.
Chicago carjacking suspect follows victim into building, threatens him with fire extinguisher: CPD
Chicago police are looking for a carjacker who followed a man into a Near North Side building and forced him to hand over his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.
JW Marriott Chicago front desk clerk robbed at gunpoint, police say
The clerk handed over $800 and the offended fled on foot, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires shots after Mount Prospect man foils carjacking attempt: police
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after a suspect tried to steal a car from a driveway in Mount Prospect and then fired shots at the owner who interrupted the alleged carjacking. At about 6:12 a.m., Mount Prospect police officers responded to the 100 block of South I Oka...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot at North Side gas station on Thursday evening, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating after a man was shot while getting into his car at a North Side gas station on Thursday evening. No arrests have been made. Two men pulled up next to the 32-year-old victim as he returned to his vehicle at Mobil, 2500 West Peterson, around 5:53 p.m. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the man once in the left side, according to initial information from Chicago police.
Comments / 1