As the holiday shopping seasons kicks into full swing, police in suburban Northbrook are urging people to keep an eye out for pickpocket thieves targeting the elderly. In a news release, Northbrook police explained they are investigating a string of pickpocket thefts that have occurred at stores and restaurants, urging people to take precautions aimed at preventing such crimes. While it's unclear how many incidents the thieves are suspected in, police said similar crimes have occurred elsewhere in the Chicago area, and they're working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate.

NORTHBROOK, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO