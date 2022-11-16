ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Robbery suspects at large after shooting at Ladera Heights 7-Eleven

WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of West Centinela Avenue and Alvern where four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City

Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
KTLA

‘Why did you run into the recruits?’ KTLA confronts driver from South Whittier crash

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning was not an accident. “(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the physical evidence they had, and what they got from the suspect himself. […]
SOUTH WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy kills suspect armed with 2 knives in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A man who authorities say was armed with two knives was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Santa Clarita late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. during a suspected burglary in progress in a neighborhood located near...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Delivery Driver Beat Up and Robbed in Santa Monica

Police arrested six people recently for assaulting and robbing a delivery driver in Santa Monica. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 13 around 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard for a reported robbery. “Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Homeless man arrested for attempted murder

A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people on the beach path last night. Jamal K. Lampitt, 26, is accused of stabbing the first victim during a botched robbery and then attacking a second victim for no known reason. According to the Santa Monica Police...
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

LAPD release surveillance images of South LA murder suspect

LOS ANGELES - Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a man they say killed one person and shot two others outside a party last month. The murder happened back on Oct. 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people were standing outside a birthday party, by their cars in the 300 block of East 62nd Street in South Los Angeles. That's when the suspect walked up and shot the three victims. One of the those victims was killed, the other two survived. The suspect then drove away in the dead person's 2007 Mercedes-Benz, according to LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita

The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kandel

A mother who disappeared last week found dead

A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
SIMI VALLEY, CA

