FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Security at Target store in downtown LA increased after homeless man stabs 2 people inside
A Target store in downtown Los Angeles now has increased security after a homeless man grabbed a large butcher knife off the shelf and stabbed two people - including a young boy - before he was fatally shot.
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target identified; family seeking donations
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
2urbangirls.com
Robbery suspects at large after shooting at Ladera Heights 7-Eleven
WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of West Centinela Avenue and Alvern where four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise.
Police release video of shooting that left 2 brothers dead in West Covina; cousin sought
Police on Friday released new video of a shooting that left two brothers dead earlier this month as the search for the suspect, their cousin, continues. The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3400 block of Sentous Avenue. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim […]
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City
Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
‘Why did you run into the recruits?’ KTLA confronts driver from South Whittier crash
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning was not an accident. “(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the physical evidence they had, and what they got from the suspect himself. […]
Driver released from custody after arrest for Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits
A man who authorities believe intentionally crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits was released from custody Thursday evening, according to jail records.
foxla.com
LASD deputy kills suspect armed with 2 knives in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A man who authorities say was armed with two knives was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Santa Clarita late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. during a suspected burglary in progress in a neighborhood located near...
Santa Monica Mirror
Delivery Driver Beat Up and Robbed in Santa Monica
Police arrested six people recently for assaulting and robbing a delivery driver in Santa Monica. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 13 around 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard for a reported robbery. “Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim,...
Deputy Fatally Shoots Armed Man in Santa Clarita
An armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday.
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
foxla.com
California driver accused of hitting law enforcement recruits released from jail
WHITTIER, Calif. - The saga involving the 22-year-old driver accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits from various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier continues to take bizarre turns. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Homeless man arrested for attempted murder
A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people on the beach path last night. Jamal K. Lampitt, 26, is accused of stabbing the first victim during a botched robbery and then attacking a second victim for no known reason. According to the Santa Monica Police...
foxla.com
Wrong-way California driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits intentionally
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities confirmed Thursday a 22-year-old driver was arrested and is accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits from various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar...
Caught on video: Thieves in Lamborghini steal catalytic converter in under 2 minutes in Torrance
Police are searching for a group of suspected catalytic converter thieves who pulled up to the crime scene in Torrance in a $300,000 car.
Person shot near freeway offramp in Torrance area
A person was shot and wounded today near a freeway offramp in the Torrance area, and an investigation was underway. The northbound 405 Freeway closed from Western Avenue to Crenshaw Boulevard while an investigation was conducted.
foxla.com
LAPD release surveillance images of South LA murder suspect
LOS ANGELES - Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a man they say killed one person and shot two others outside a party last month. The murder happened back on Oct. 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people were standing outside a birthday party, by their cars in the 300 block of East 62nd Street in South Los Angeles. That's when the suspect walked up and shot the three victims. One of the those victims was killed, the other two survived. The suspect then drove away in the dead person's 2007 Mercedes-Benz, according to LAPD.
Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita
The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
A mother who disappeared last week found dead
A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
Man wanted as suspect in killing of his two cousins in West Covina
West Covina police today sought the public’s help to find a man who allegedly shot his two cousins to death. The crime occurred on Nov. 2 at 10:45 p.m. in a carport parking lot of the Walnut Ridge apartment complex.
