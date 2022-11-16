Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ourbigescape.com
Visit the 1000s of Beautiful Gregory Bald Trail Flaming Azaleas
Discover the Gregory Bald Trail. This 11.6-mile trail near Townsend, Tennessee, goes out and back. Most people think of it as a difficult route, and it takes an average of 6 hours and 50 minutes to finish. This is a very popular place for backpacking, camping, and hiking, so you’ll probably run into other people while exploring.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project
RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
WLOS.com
While WNC basks in chilly temps, lake-effect snow brings parts of US to a standstill
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While Western North Carolina braces for even colder temperatures Sunday, the nation's biggest weather-maker is further north. Parts of western New York and the upper Midwest are getting pounded by lake-effect snow. In some locations, it is snowing at 3-4 inches per hour, with totals near 5 feet expected when it is all said and done on Sunday.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community rallies to block proposed drug addiction recovery center near Saluda
SALUDA — Residents of a Saluda community have rallied together to fight approval of a special use permit—SUP-22-07—being sought from the Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment to open a residential addiction recovery center off Fork Creek Road. The center would house up to 18 adult men after they have completed medical detoxification from drugs and/or alcohol, according to Craig Halford, director and founder of First Contact Ministries, Inc., who is seeking the permit.
thelaurelofasheville.com
One Stop Holiday Shopping at Sassafras in Waynesville and Black Mountain
All three Sassafras stores—on Main Street and Depot Street in Waynesville and on Sutton Avenue in Black Mountain—are a world of wonder for holiday shoppers. General manager Kathleen Madden has been with Sassafras since before the first store opened. “Our Black Mountain store and the Main Street store in Waynesville are very similar, but unique enough that customers can have a totally different shopping experience when they visit,” she says. “Our Depot Street location in Waynesville is a totally different concept that has gifts and goodies for those people desiring things a little less literary.”
theonefeather.com
Museum of the Cherokee Indian wins top SOAR Award
The Museum of the Cherokee Indian won the top award as the 2021-22 SOAR (Success in Operations, Accountability, and Reporting) Awards were presented during a Reports to Tribal Council session on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16. The Museum won the prestigious Chief Noah Powell Fiscal Excellence Award trophy. The...
wvlt.tv
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
tinyhousetalk.com
Shipping Container Tiny House with Mountain Views in Asheville
If you’re looking for a picturesque and serene tiny house escape, look no further than this shipping container tiny house in Asheville, North Carolina called Tiny Blue House at the Hidden Flower Tiny Farm. You’ll find a comfortable queen bed, kitchenette, and bathroom inside. There’s even room for a...
Smoky Mountain News
Evergreen logs nine environmental violations in 18 months
Sept. 27, 2021, was a day of constant phone calls and email notifications for Brendan Davey, regional supervisor at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality office in Asheville. That Monday, Davey came into the office to find a backlog of messages as he fielded an oncoming river of complaints —...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
Sylva Herald
NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY Special Proceedings No. 22 SP 105 Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY Special Proceedings No. 22 SP 105 Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Date of Sale: December 5, 2022 Time of Sale: 12:00 p.m. Place of Sale: Jackson County Courthouse Description of Property: See Attached Description Record Owners: Boyce Michael Luker Address of Property: 403 East Laporte Acres Cullowhee, NC 28723 Deed of Trust: Book : 1874 Page: 732 Dated: November 18, 2010 Grantors: Boyce Michael Luker, a legally separated man Original Beneficiary: State Employees' Credit Union CONDITIONS OF SALE: Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the tax of Forty-five Cents (45¬¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax. A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. Dated: 11/7/22 Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P. 37-38e.
WLOS.com
One transported to the hospital after tractor-trailer crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville emergency crews responded Thursday morning to a tractor-trailer that had flipped in Jackson’s Curve on I-240 east near Patton Avenue. Authorities say the driver of the truck was trapped for a while before being freed and transported to Mission Hospital. No information has...
mynews13.com
Orchard wraps up one of its best seasons, despite obstacles
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Don Justus knows his apples to their core. He’s been riding around the orchard since he was a kid. Now, he lives on and owns Justus Orchard. Henderson County produces about 65% of the state's total apple crop, according to NC Field and Family.
WRAL
Native American jewelry a part of Cherokee, NC culture
A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's name is General, and he is a master silversmith whose culture is part of his work. A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's...
Sylva Herald
BIG SALE at Barkers Creek Community Building, 4065 US-74, Whittier
BIG SALE at Barkers Creek Community Building, 4065 US-74, Whittier, NC 28789, November 18th, 2022, 1pm to 8pm.¬† Furniture, home goods, toys, etc. 37*
WLOS.com
Madison County approves moratorium on biomass facilities
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Madison County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to establish a moratorium on biomass facilities in the area. Clear Sky Madison president Jim Tibbetts said county leaders decided after speaking with community residents that they needed to have biomass rules written into the county's land use ordinance to be able to better regulate the facilities, which manufacture wood pellets for export.
WLOS.com
UPDATE: Missing teenager found safe, Rutherford County authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday evening that Carter Hewes had been found and was safe. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Authorities say, Carter Hewes, 17, was last seen Thursday, Nov. 17,...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina teacher charged with indecent liberties with student, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. — A Western North Carolina teacher was arrested Tuesday, according to John "JJ" Sauvé, with Polk County Sheriff's Office. John Brian Taylor, 49, was charged with indecent liberties with a student, Sauvé said. Taylor is a teacher at Polk County High School, according to...
WLOS.com
Man arrested, indicted on 1st degree murder charges held in Jackson County on $5M bond
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, a former Cashiers man was arrested and then indicted for the 2020 murder of a woman with whom he lived, Jackson County officials said Nov. 18. Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall said Grant Alexander Higgs, 42, was indicted Monday, Nov. 14, 2022,...
tribpapers.com
Eliminating Park Geese and Their “Poop”
Weaverville – Weaverville’s Lake Louise Park is a popular spot for locals, tourists, and, unfortunately, waterfowl. Waterfowl, particularly geese, were causing havoc in the park for other visitors. See, geese make a terrible mess when they… well, when they need to go to the bathroom. Disgustingly, they just don’t care where they go.
Comments / 0