Red Cloud Indian School was one of 408 institutions sanctioned by the U.S. government to extinguish Native American culture. NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden reports on the school’s effort, more than a century later, to use ground-penetrating radar to look for the unmarked graves of children who died and may be buried there. Former students share their stories of being forced to leave their families and the abuse they experienced.Nov. 16, 2022.

2 DAYS AGO