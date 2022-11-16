Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban and Alabama want to reestablish the identity of Crimson Tide football
Alabama showed physicality in the second half for its victory over Mississippi. After watching his team play for each other last week, Nick Saban had one message in Wednesday’s presser. He and the Crimson Tide want to reestablish the identity of Alabama football. The program was built on toughness, excellence, commitment, pride, discipline, effort, and relentless competitors. Alabama has not played this way for a few years now, especially this season.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU
The UAB Blazers (5-5, 3-4 in C-USA) will travel to face the LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 in SEC West) for a Week 12 non-conference college football matchup. The Blazers are coming off a Week 11 win over North Texas — a victory that ended their three-game losing streak. The...
pelhamplus.com
Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!
There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
Former Alabama Quarterback Wants To See Major Change To SEC Scheduling
For years, the second-to-last week of the regular season was cupcake time for SEC teams. Every program would play an easy non-conference game on the weekend prior to rivalry week. It was a practice that drew plenty of criticism, and led the league to change its scheduling practices. Now, there...
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Son of Former Alabama Player Set to Face Off Against Crimson Tide
The Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Austin Peay Governors and a familiar face to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Tra Stover, Austin Peay defensive back, is the son of former Alabama wide receiver Nikita Stover who played under Nick Saban from 2006-08. Saban was made aware of this on Wednesday at...
What Saban said about Alabama freshman WRs, injuries
Alabama’s three practices into preparation for the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Austin Peay of the FCS will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and Nick Saban will provide the latest updates following Wednesday’s workout. Here’s a quick rundown of what Saban said. --...
Pete Golding Nominated For Broyles Award
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was nominated for the Broyles Award, announced on Tuesday. This award honors the best assistant coach in college football. Golding is one of 51 nominees for the award, selected by current college head coaches, members of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, and a college football hall-of-fame selection committee.
University of Alabama Faculty OKs New, Smaller Core Curriculum
Faculty at the University of Alabama voted this month to adopt a new general education core curriculum that will reportedly give undergraduate students more flexibility to study things that matter to them. The curriculum in place now requires 55 general education credit hours for more students and 48 hours for...
Starkville Staple Strange Brew Coffeehouse Coming to the Tuscaloosa Strip
An independent coffeehouse that has become a staple in Starkville, Mississippi is hoping to do the same in Tuscaloosa when they open on the UA Strip sometime next month. Shane Reed, the shop's owner, told the Thread that the original Strange Brew Coffeehouse opened in Starkville in April 2005. "We...
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
Understanding Various Types of Winter Weather Alerts in Alabama
Winter weather awareness week with the National Weather Service in Birmingham is all about highlighting important information for Alabamians. This helps us all to become more aware and prepared ahead of any incoming winter weather systems that could happen this season. The goal is to help you familiarize yourself with...
Kick Off the Holiday Season in Tuscaloosa at ‘An Elvis Christmas’
Jerome Jackson will headline “An Elvis Christmas” at Tuscaloosa's Druid City Music Hall. The holiday concert is in partnership with 95.3 The Bear, Catfish 100.9, St. Nick 97.5, and ALT 101.7 along with the Druid City Music Hall. Some would say that Jackson is the number one Elvis...
Alabama State Superintendent’s Son Struck by Car on University of Alabama Campus
The son of the Alabama state superintendent of schools is recovering after he was struck by a car on the campus of the University of Alabama late last week. Dr. Eric Mackey posted on Facebook Wednesday evening about the incident, which occurred Friday afternoon. According to the post, his son...
Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama
You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
Superintendent: Progress Being Made at Three ‘Failing’ Tuscaloosa City Schools
Steps are already being taken to improve performance at three "failing" Tuscaloosa City Schools, superintendent Mike Daria said Monday. The promise comes after the Alabama Department of Education released its list of schools in the state that scored in the lowest six percent on standardized tests last week. The list included three city schools -- Central Elementary, Westlawn Middle, and Paul W. Bryant High School -- and Holt High School in the Tuscaloosa County School System.
Alabama Fall: Record-Breaking Highs to a Much Colder Weekend
Welcome to Fall in Alabama where one day it’s bright, sunny, and very warm. Then the weather turns colder with a snap of a finger. One day you are sitting with a fan to keep cool and the next day wrapped up to keep warm. Could we break more...
Mayor Walt Maddox Receives Nationwide Disaster Award at State Leadership Conference
Mayor Walt Maddox received a national award at the Alabama League of Municipalities Leadership Conference for his leadership in the wake of the April 2011 tornado. According to a post from Maddox on Facebook, Maddox was presented with the Tommy Longo Disaster Leadership Award on Tuesday. He was nominated for the award by the Alabama League of Municipalities.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0