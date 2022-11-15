Zoomtopia 2022 – Zoom Adds Calendaring and Email to the Platform — But Why They Did it is the Interesting Thing

Read full article on original website
Launch of Zoom Mesh Reveals Some Basic Truths in the Enterprise Streaming Market
Analyst Take: While the Zoom Mesh announcement barely exceeded footnote status among the company’s other more high-profile initiatives in e-mail, calendaring, and in-office collaboration, it may have been among the most revelatory features in terms of divining the company’s long-term aspirations. The Role of ECDN Solutions is Key...
HPE Server and GreenLake Launch
The Six Five team discusses HPE’s Server and GreenLake Launch. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
The Six Five On The Road with Qualcomm CMO Don McGuire at Snapdragon Summit 2022
The Six Five On The Road at Snapdragon Summit 2022. Hosts Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Don McGuire, SVP & CMO of Qualcomm. Their conversation covers:. Snapdragon’s ability to be a premium product brand and a consumer-facing brand. The Gen 2’s ability to produce extraordinary experiences...
IBM Quantum Summit
The Six Five team discusses the IBM Quantum Summit. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
AMD Epyc Server Launch
The Six Five team discusses the AMD Epyc Server Launch. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
The Cisco Partner Summit
The Six Five team discusses the Cisco Partner Summit. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
How Predictive Service and Maintenance Revolutionize Enterprise Operations
For decades, performing and keeping track of maintenance and service needs on equipment and vehicle fleets has been challenging for enterprises. It requires several moving parts and the right people with the right expertise in the right location, as quickly as possible. In an ever-evolving technological landscape, enterprises continue to...
NVIDIA H100 is Again Impressive on MLPerf AI Test Benchmarks
Analyst Take: NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs have done it again, continuing their performance dominance in the latest MLPerf industry-standard benchmark testing for AI computing. The latest benchmark testing, by the open source engineering consortium MLCommons, is important in the industry because it provides standards to evaluate AI inferencing performance when comparing GPUs, placing each one head-to-head while starting from an equal footing. The MLPerf testing is a respected yardstick where vendors can submit their chips and be compared to establish real-world AI performance leadership.
New Amazon and US Agency for International Development Partnership to Boost Climate Funding for Women
The News: Amazon and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) are partnering to boost climate funding for women. The Amazon and USAID partnership will support female entrepreneurs, providing them with necessary resources to address inequities in the climate finance arena. Amazon is pledging an initial $53 million in investments. Read the full announcement from Amazon.
Qualcomm and Arm
The Six Five team discusses the latest news between Qualcomm and Arm. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
