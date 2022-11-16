Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per child
Mudbugs Nightmare In Oklahoma
News On 6
OKC Councilman Proposes Large Fines, Possible Arrests To Address Homelessness
A list of ordinances is set to be proposed at Tuesday's city council meeting. Two of them are addressing homelessness in Oklahoma City. They would drastically change the trespassing law that's already in place in the city and make it easier for police to arrest people on public or private property.
News On 6
OKCFD Utilizing New Drones To Fight Fires
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has some new gadgets to help fight flames from above. While a fleet of trucks is great for on-the-ground firefighting, thermal imaging tethered drones help see through thick smoke to gauge where the fire is coming from. OKCFD Capt. Scott Douglas said the drones have...
News On 6
Local OKC Group Offering Help To Those Impacted By Colorado Nightclub Shooting
An LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, became the scene of deadly violence Saturday night when a gunman walked in and began shooting. Police say among those injured, was the suspected gunman. Now a local group says they want to help those hurt most by this tragedy.
News On 6
Norman Police Adjust To Officer Shortage
Police departments across the country are having trouble getting new recruits in their doors. “The days of having job fairs and people coming to us to seek employment have gone away,” said Major Brent Barbour with the Norman Police Department. He said these are the lowest recruitment numbers he’s...
News On 6
9-Year-Old Elephant Moves To OKC Zoo
The Oklahoma City Zoo is welcoming a new member to its animal family. Nine-year-old male Asian Elephant "Bowie" is moving to the metro from the Fort Worth Zoo. Bowie is over eight feet tall and weighs more than 6,400 pounds. He was named in honor of legendary Texan Jim Bowie...
News On 6
Motions To Address Homelessness At OKC City Council Meeting Struck Down
Two proposed Oklahoma City ordinances intended to address homelessness were struck down during a city council meeting Tuesday. “At the end of these discussions, I’m going to move to introduce these ordinances,” said Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. Stonecipher’s statement was made early in the council’s meeting. The...
News On 6
SBOE Shares How They Will Look Into Misuse Of School Funding
After 22 years of misallocated funds in Oklahoma Public Schools, the State Board of Education is working to fix the problem. At their November board meeting, they unanimously voted to request a state audit to figure out where the problem lies. Oklahoma City, Ponca City, Enid and Mid Del say...
News On 6
Crews Respond To 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In SW OKC
Oklahoma City fire crews responded to a 3-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The fire is located near Meridian Avenue and Newcastle Road. Authorities said the roof was being worked on when propane tanks caught fire. All employees inside the commercial business were able to escape uninjured. This...
News On 6
OKCFD Respond To House Fire In SE OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire at around 1:50 a.m. Monday near Southeast 29th Street and South Westminster Road. Firefighters said when they arrived the fire was inside the structure. OCFD Battalion Chief Mike Paschal said they had water issues at first, but quickly resolved them and...
News On 6
OKCFD Investigating Cause Of Duplex Fire In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Firefighters are investigating the cause of a duplex fire on the Southwest side of the metro on Sunday. Crews say when they arrived at the home along Southwest 86th and May, heavy smoke was pouring out of the attic and garage. Authorities said two people were inside when...
News On 6
Sgt. Wells Visited By Edmond Fire Dept. Station 2
Edmond Police Sergeant Joe Wells had some special visitors recently. Most of the heroes from Edmond Fire Department Station 2 that responded to his rescue that day visited Sgt. Wells at the hospital. Wells was injured after being thrown from his motorcycle during a pursuit in Edmond in September.
News On 6
OCPD, Other Agencies Conduct 2-Day Illegal Street Racing Sting, Enforce New City Ordinance
Oklahoma City Police recently teamed up with other law agencies to enforce a new city ordinance and stop street racers in their tracks. Police said the street ordinance that went into effect in October is not going away and warned the public on Friday there will be continued crackdowns. “As...
News On 6
Family Seeks Closure After Deadly Tanker Explosion
One year after her husband was killed in a worksite explosion, a woman is speaking out. Her husband, Joey Bonds was working on a trailer in Minco when it exploded. She's since filed a lawsuit against her husband's employer, Firestone Trucking Company. A report by the Occupational Safety and Health...
News On 6
Mustang Family Makes Christmas Care Packages For Soldiers Deployed Overseas
A Mustang family with a husband deployed overseas is creating care packages for American soldiers who cannot spend time with loved ones this holiday season. Austin Chancellor left for Kuwait in June and isn't expected to return home until the middle of next year, according to his wife, Pamela. “Just...
News On 6
Former Player Shares Thoughts On Bedlam Game
NORMAN, Okla. - Many OU and OSU fans are braving the cold to be part of Saturday's Bedlam matchup since both schools announced the series will end when OU goes to the SEC by 2025. News 9's Jordan Dafnis caught up with a former player and shared his thoughts.
News On 6
Protective Order Filed Against OU Football Player
A football player at the University of Oklahoma is expected to appear in court Tuesday after an emergency protective order was filed by a woman in Cleveland County. Daniel Parker Jr., who is a tight end for the Sooners, is planned to arrive for the hearing set for this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
News On 6
Person Recovering After Being Hit By Oncoming Traffic
--- A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said this happened near Villa Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. A vehicle was stalled in the intersection when a man walked into the...
News On 6
OSBI: 4 Found Dead Following Hostage Situation In Kingfisher County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a hostage situation that turned deadly Sunday night. Multiple law enforcement agencies remain at the scene Monday morning where four people were found dead near the intersection of North 2760 Road and East 0610 Road. Another person was injured and...
News On 6
Man Facing Manslaughter Complaint In Connection With OCPD Sergeant’s Death Has Died
A man who was arrested in connection with the death of an Oklahoma City police sergeant has died. Authorities confirmed the death of Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr. after he was rushed to the hospital earlier this week. Fraser was arrested and is now facing a first-degree manslaughter complaint after he...
News On 6
Crash In Logan County Kills 66-Year-Old Woman, OHP Says
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 66-year-old woman was killed in a crash Friday night in Logan County. OHP said Patia Pearson was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta when she made an improper U-turn on OK-33. That's when OHP says another vehicle crashed into the front driver side door, causing...
