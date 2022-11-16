ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

Oklahoma Marks 115 Years Of Statehood

Wednesday marks 115 years of statehood for Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Historical Society says this is a big milestone for the Sooner State. News On 6's Cal Day was live with what could be in store in the coming years as historians say the state's future is bright.
News On 6

Southwest Winds Return Before A Strong Arctic Front Arrives

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. More chilly weather is expected to arrive in...
News On 6

New Resolution Would Require 2/3 Majority To Pass Future State Questions

Oklahoma could change the way it passes State Questions, if a proposal in the state legislature passes. Right now, only a simple majority is needed to pass state questions. McCurtain Republican Senator Warren Hamilton has filed a Joint Resolution to change the threshold from 50 percent to 66 percent. It...
News On 6

State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Richard Fairchild

The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Richard Fairchild for killing his girlfriend's three-year-old son in Del City in 1993. Fairchild was executed by lethal injection and died at 10:24 a.m. Thursday morning. Richard Fairchild, who was denied clemency in October, has been on death row for 26...
