News On 6
Oklahoma Marks 115 Years Of Statehood
Wednesday marks 115 years of statehood for Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Historical Society says this is a big milestone for the Sooner State. News On 6's Cal Day was live with what could be in store in the coming years as historians say the state's future is bright.
News On 6
Southwest Winds Return Before A Strong Arctic Front Arrives
If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. More chilly weather is expected to arrive in...
News On 6
New Resolution Would Require 2/3 Majority To Pass Future State Questions
Oklahoma could change the way it passes State Questions, if a proposal in the state legislature passes. Right now, only a simple majority is needed to pass state questions. McCurtain Republican Senator Warren Hamilton has filed a Joint Resolution to change the threshold from 50 percent to 66 percent. It...
News On 6
State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Richard Fairchild
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Richard Fairchild for killing his girlfriend's three-year-old son in Del City in 1993. Fairchild was executed by lethal injection and died at 10:24 a.m. Thursday morning. Richard Fairchild, who was denied clemency in October, has been on death row for 26...
News On 6
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Crash In Sequoyah County
The Oklahoma Highway patrol is responding to a crash involving a semitruck which has closed the outside lane of westbound I-40 south of Carlisle. Emergency services on scene have said this could last several hours. This is a developing story.
