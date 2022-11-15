ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Predictive Service and Maintenance Revolutionize Enterprise Operations

For decades, performing and keeping track of maintenance and service needs on equipment and vehicle fleets has been challenging for enterprises. It requires several moving parts and the right people with the right expertise in the right location, as quickly as possible. In an ever-evolving technological landscape, enterprises continue to...
IBM Quantum Summit

The Six Five team discusses the IBM Quantum Summit. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
Qualcomm-Renault Partnership

The Six Five team discusses the Qualcomm-Renault Partnership. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
AMD Epyc Server Launch

The Six Five team discusses the AMD Epyc Server Launch. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
The Cisco Partner Summit

The Six Five team discusses the Cisco Partner Summit. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
NVIDIA H100 is Again Impressive on MLPerf AI Test Benchmarks

Analyst Take: NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs have done it again, continuing their performance dominance in the latest MLPerf industry-standard benchmark testing for AI computing. The latest benchmark testing, by the open source engineering consortium MLCommons, is important in the industry because it provides standards to evaluate AI inferencing performance when comparing GPUs, placing each one head-to-head while starting from an equal footing. The MLPerf testing is a respected yardstick where vendors can submit their chips and be compared to establish real-world AI performance leadership.
Launch of Zoom Mesh Reveals Some Basic Truths in the Enterprise Streaming Market

Analyst Take: While the Zoom Mesh announcement barely exceeded footnote status among the company’s other more high-profile initiatives in e-mail, calendaring, and in-office collaboration, it may have been among the most revelatory features in terms of divining the company’s long-term aspirations. The Role of ECDN Solutions is Key...
An Inside Look at Zoho Books’ Impressive Growth

On this episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast – Interview Series, I am joined by Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist for Zoho, for a conversation around the growth of Zoho’s finance platform, Zoho Books. In our conversation, we discussed the following:. An overview of Zoho Books. The exciting opportunities...
For Many Organizations, Data is Overwhelming — It Doesn’t Have to Be

The last few years have been turbulent for brands in the consumer goods space. With the pandemic, supply chain issues, geopolitical conflicts, and a looming recession, consumer-facing businesses have faced a host of challenges and issues. Most important is the shift in consumer demands. Consumers have more choices and more...
Groq’s US Army Entanglement Report

The Six Five team discusses Groq’s US Army Entanglement Report. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.

