Ukrainians who are able to should leave the country to help reduce demand on the nation’s crippled energy system, the head of Ukraine’s biggest private energy firm has said.Maxim Timchenko, chief executive of DTEK, said those who have an “alternative place” to stay should go there for “three of four months.”His comments to the BBC came after Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said that half of the country’s energy system had been destroyed by recent missile attacks by Russia.Officials warned that the capital, Kyiv, could see a “complete shutdown” of the power grid with winter fast approaching and temperatures starting...

16 MINUTES AGO