Ukrainians who are able to should leave the country to help reduce demand on the nation’s crippled energy system, the head of Ukraine’s biggest private energy firm has said.Maxim Timchenko, chief executive of DTEK, said those who have an “alternative place” to stay should go there for “three of four months.”His comments to the BBC came after Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said that half of the country’s energy system had been destroyed by recent missile attacks by Russia.Officials warned that the capital, Kyiv, could see a “complete shutdown” of the power grid with winter fast approaching and temperatures starting...
Taiwan's APEC rep met China's Xi, talked chips with Harris
BANGKOK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's representative to APEC said on Saturday he had a brief but "happy" chat with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in Bangkok, a rare high-level interaction, and also discussed semiconductors with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.
VP Harris meets with China's Xi in bid to 'keep lines open'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies
North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media KCNA said on Saturday.
