walnutport.com
‘Invasive plants, insects and animals eat into the bottom line’: Pa. officials launch survey to determine costs of invasive species
The Pennsylvania Governor’s Invasive Species Council is asking residents to complete an online survey in order to study the effects of invasive species on residents, focusing on costs. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western New York
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
The Democratic takeover of the Pa. House will be a little messy to start. Here’s why.
When the Pennsylvania House’s new session begins on Jan. 3, at least one Democratic seat will be vacant — complicating the election of the chamber’s speaker.
walnutport.com
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania state House for first time in more than a decade
Democrats have won control of the Pennsylvania state House for the first time in more than a decade, but it’s still unclear exactly how big their margin over Republicans will be. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
New Penn State president Neeli Bendapudi focuses on entrepreneurship in visit to Lehigh Valley campus
Penn State’s new president, Neeli Bendapudi, stresses the need for students to value entrepreneurship in a talk at Penn State-Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
walnutport.com
Gov-elect Shapiro opens transition, to stay AG until January
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is beginning the transition to his new job, pledging to work constructively with lawmakers and pledging to remain as attorney general until he takes office as governor in January. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.
Will Democrats or Republicans control the Pa. state House? Two races are still undecided. Here’s where they stand.
