KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 20th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri versus New Mexico State and the "senior day" festivities. Missouri is coming off of a demoralizing loss to Tennessee and looking to bounce back against a New Mexico State team that got their first win on the road since 2018 just a few weeks ago.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO