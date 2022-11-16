ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

MU women's basketball edges UT Martin 60-55 behind Frank's 15 points

Missouri women’s basketball continued its undefeated start to the season with a 60-55 win over UT Martin on Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Senior Hayley Frank led the way with 15 points, while Sara-Rose Smith picked up her second double-double of the season, with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU Swim and Dive dominates Day 3 of Mizzou Invite

Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams completed Day 3 of the Mizzou Invite on Friday. Clement Secchi recorded the fastest 200-yard fly time in the NCAA this season with a time of 1 minute, 41.81 seconds.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Danny Stephens Signs to Join Mizzou Basketball

The Missouri men's basketball team added a fourth member of its highly-ranked Class of 2023 when Danny Stephens (Augusta, Ill.) signed to join the Tigers for the 2023-24 season, announced Thursday. A preferred walk-on, Stephens rounds out a four-player class during the early-signing period for Mizzou, which places among the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Tiger Kickoff Show': New Mexico State and senior day preview

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 20th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri versus New Mexico State and the "senior day" festivities. Missouri is coming off of a demoralizing loss to Tennessee and looking to bounce back against a New Mexico State team that got their first win on the road since 2018 just a few weeks ago.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tolton girls basketball falls in season opener

Tolton girls basketball's season got off to a tough start Friday as the Trailblazers fell to Eldon 76-36 in its season opener. Junior guard point guard Sydney Halderman led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points. Senior point guard Haley Henderson added on 17 points for Eldon in its blowout victory.
ELDON, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU swim and dive captures nine first place finishes at Mizzou Invite

Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive teams hosted Day 1 of the Mizzou Invite on Wednesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The three-day event also featured athletes from BYU, McKendree, Missouri S&T and San Jose State. In the finals, the Missouri women’s A and B teams...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Blair Oaks, Boonville continue treks toward state championships

Blair Oaks (11-0) looks to keep its undefeated season alive as it takes on Lift for Life (9-3) in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School. Last Friday, quarterback Dylan Hair added to an illustrious high school career, becoming the first quarterback in...
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri offers 2023 JUCO prospect Blake Butler

As Missouri men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season rolls on, the Tigers continue to search for future talent. On Thursday, MU extended an offer to East Mississippi Community College guard Blake Butler. Butler is in his sophomore campaign with the Lions. He averaged 14.5 points per game as a freshman...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Cox, Stephens out for Missouri against New Mexico State

Michael Cox and Tyler Stephens were listed on Missouri’s injury report Thursday for the first time this season. The running back and tight end are out against New Mexico State. The Tigers didn’t disclose injuries for either player, but Stephens left the Tennessee game Saturday with what appeared to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri wrestling falls to No. 3 Arizona State

No. 5 Missouri wrestling lost to No. 3 Arizona State 19-17 in a dual Thursday at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The Tigers went 4-6 in individual matches, which wasn’t enough to top the Sun Devils, who secured more takedowns and scored more points in their close win.
TEMPE, AZ
Columbia Missourian

Hickman boys basketball looks to win third consecutive CMAC championship

Boys basketball teams in the Central Missouri Activities Conference are set to begin the 2022-23 season,which means a fresh start for each program. Some teams are hoping to improve after last season, and several teams will contend to prevent Hickman from winning its third straight conference title. Hickman.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Ready to 'see the world,' MU's Manuel reflects on time in Columbia

Martez Manuel always told himself that if he didn’t redshirt, he was going to play just four years for Missouri. With just two guaranteed games left in his collegiate career, the wins and losses won’t define his career — but they did shape it. After starting a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

St. Louis soccer fans embrace their new home

ST. LOUIS — The party began at 4 p.m. outside The Schlafly Tap Room — a local microbrewery draped in red brick that sits in the shadows of St. Louis’ newest state-of-the-art sports venue, CityPark. Fans wearing St. Louis City SC scarves and the club’s brand-new jersey...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle

ST. LOUIS — Jay Randolph Jr., a popular golf commentator and sportscaster in St. Louis, died Friday after a battle with liver cancer. Randolph Jr. was formerly a commentator for the PGA Tour Network and hosted a show on 590 The Fan. More recently, he made frequent appearances on "The Morning After" radio show on 105.7 HD-2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mary Judith "Judy" Elam Oct. 21, 1943 — Nov. 4, 2022

Mary Judith “Judy” Elam of Columbia peacefully passed away at The Stuart House in Centralia Nov. 4, 2022, with her daughter, Robin, by her side. She was 79. Judy was born Oct. 21, 1943 in Bethany, Missouri, to the late John William Randolph Elam and Bonnie Corrine (Woy) Elam. She wed Albert “Allie” Fuemmeler in Glasgow, Missouri, in 1962. They were married until 1981.
COLUMBIA, MO

