Columbia Missourian
MU women's basketball edges UT Martin 60-55 behind Frank's 15 points
Missouri women’s basketball continued its undefeated start to the season with a 60-55 win over UT Martin on Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Senior Hayley Frank led the way with 15 points, while Sara-Rose Smith picked up her second double-double of the season, with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Columbia Missourian
MU Swim and Dive dominates Day 3 of Mizzou Invite
Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams completed Day 3 of the Mizzou Invite on Friday. Clement Secchi recorded the fastest 200-yard fly time in the NCAA this season with a time of 1 minute, 41.81 seconds.
mutigers.com
Danny Stephens Signs to Join Mizzou Basketball
The Missouri men's basketball team added a fourth member of its highly-ranked Class of 2023 when Danny Stephens (Augusta, Ill.) signed to join the Tigers for the 2023-24 season, announced Thursday. A preferred walk-on, Stephens rounds out a four-player class during the early-signing period for Mizzou, which places among the...
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': New Mexico State and senior day preview
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 20th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri versus New Mexico State and the "senior day" festivities. Missouri is coming off of a demoralizing loss to Tennessee and looking to bounce back against a New Mexico State team that got their first win on the road since 2018 just a few weeks ago.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri prepares for late-season, nonconference showdown against New Mexico State
Missouri’s first season in the Southeastern Conference suffered a significant blow in November 2012, when Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib found Alec Lemon down the sideline with 25 seconds left for a game-winning touchdown. The Tigers led 17-3 right before halftime and 27-24 with under two minutes left, but they...
Columbia Missourian
Tolton girls basketball falls in season opener
Tolton girls basketball's season got off to a tough start Friday as the Trailblazers fell to Eldon 76-36 in its season opener. Junior guard point guard Sydney Halderman led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points. Senior point guard Haley Henderson added on 17 points for Eldon in its blowout victory.
Columbia Missourian
MU swim and dive captures nine first place finishes at Mizzou Invite
Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive teams hosted Day 1 of the Mizzou Invite on Wednesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The three-day event also featured athletes from BYU, McKendree, Missouri S&T and San Jose State. In the finals, the Missouri women’s A and B teams...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball drops seventh straight match after home loss to Arkansas
Missouri volleyball extended its losing streak to seven matches after Arkansas swept the Tigers 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 on Wednesday at the Hearnes Center. After a discouraging pair of sets to open the match, Missouri continued to spiral as Arkansas (16-8, 7-7 Southeastern Conference) dominated at the net.
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks, Boonville continue treks toward state championships
Blair Oaks (11-0) looks to keep its undefeated season alive as it takes on Lift for Life (9-3) in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School. Last Friday, quarterback Dylan Hair added to an illustrious high school career, becoming the first quarterback in...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri offers 2023 JUCO prospect Blake Butler
As Missouri men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season rolls on, the Tigers continue to search for future talent. On Thursday, MU extended an offer to East Mississippi Community College guard Blake Butler. Butler is in his sophomore campaign with the Lions. He averaged 14.5 points per game as a freshman...
Columbia Missourian
Cox, Stephens out for Missouri against New Mexico State
Michael Cox and Tyler Stephens were listed on Missouri’s injury report Thursday for the first time this season. The running back and tight end are out against New Mexico State. The Tigers didn’t disclose injuries for either player, but Stephens left the Tennessee game Saturday with what appeared to...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri wrestling falls to No. 3 Arizona State
No. 5 Missouri wrestling lost to No. 3 Arizona State 19-17 in a dual Thursday at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The Tigers went 4-6 in individual matches, which wasn’t enough to top the Sun Devils, who secured more takedowns and scored more points in their close win.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman boys basketball looks to win third consecutive CMAC championship
Boys basketball teams in the Central Missouri Activities Conference are set to begin the 2022-23 season,which means a fresh start for each program. Some teams are hoping to improve after last season, and several teams will contend to prevent Hickman from winning its third straight conference title. Hickman.
Columbia Missourian
Ready to 'see the world,' MU's Manuel reflects on time in Columbia
Martez Manuel always told himself that if he didn’t redshirt, he was going to play just four years for Missouri. With just two guaranteed games left in his collegiate career, the wins and losses won’t define his career — but they did shape it. After starting a...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge football defies expectations in first year under Perkins
In the words of Rock Bridge senior Aidan Dubbert, “Nobody really planned on (the Bruins) being this good” in 2022. The Bruins bowed out of the playoffs after a 44-21 loss to De Smet in last week’s MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 final.
Columbia Missourian
St. Louis soccer fans embrace their new home
ST. LOUIS — The party began at 4 p.m. outside The Schlafly Tap Room — a local microbrewery draped in red brick that sits in the shadows of St. Louis’ newest state-of-the-art sports venue, CityPark. Fans wearing St. Louis City SC scarves and the club’s brand-new jersey...
Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle
ST. LOUIS — Jay Randolph Jr., a popular golf commentator and sportscaster in St. Louis, died Friday after a battle with liver cancer. Randolph Jr. was formerly a commentator for the PGA Tour Network and hosted a show on 590 The Fan. More recently, he made frequent appearances on "The Morning After" radio show on 105.7 HD-2.
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
Columbia Missourian
Mary Judith "Judy" Elam Oct. 21, 1943 — Nov. 4, 2022
Mary Judith “Judy” Elam of Columbia peacefully passed away at The Stuart House in Centralia Nov. 4, 2022, with her daughter, Robin, by her side. She was 79. Judy was born Oct. 21, 1943 in Bethany, Missouri, to the late John William Randolph Elam and Bonnie Corrine (Woy) Elam. She wed Albert “Allie” Fuemmeler in Glasgow, Missouri, in 1962. They were married until 1981.
Judge denies Missouri prosecutor request to halt execution of Kevin Johnson
A Missouri man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor's request to halt the death sentence.
