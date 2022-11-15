ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

45 Katy ISD Student Athletes Sign University or College Commitments

45 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice before starting their Thanksgiving break. Each athlete was honored for their countless hours of practice and hard work in a memorable celebration. Cinco Ranch High School student athletes celebrate signing their letters of intent. Photo credit: Katy...
