Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
No. 1 North Carolina takes on high-scoring James Madison
Before sirens of concern go off regarding North Carolina’s underwhelming beginning to the season, the top-ranked Tar Heels are looking
How to Watch: No. 24 NC State vs. Louisville 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Last Saturday couldn't have gone any worse for the Wolfpack. Not only did NC State lose to Boston College in disappointing fashion, it also lost multiple critical offensive players for the foreseeable future which will be released in the moments leading up to the game. But not...
UNC football’s loss to Notre Dame helped spur Heels’ win streak, run to ACC title game
“I hear people saying, ‘I wish we can get that Notre Dame game back.’ I don’t. It happened the way it was supposed to,” UNC tight end Kamari Morales said.
247Sports
North Carolina's College Football Playoff path sparks discussion from College GameDay analysts
North Carolina has secured its berth to a potentially substantial ACC Championship Game, leaving Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and David Pollack weighing in on the Tar Heels' College Football Playoff chances. The Tar Heels' lone loss this season came against Notre Dame. They are winners of their last six outings, with a victory over Wake Forest being the most recent.
247Sports
Hubert Davis discusses UNC 'yellow flags' after Tar Heels' underwhelming performance against Gardner-Webb
Hubert Davis and No. 1 North Carolina avoided an upset Tuesday night with a 72-66 win over Gardner-Webb in Chapel Hill. After three-straight underwhelming performances to start the 2022-23 campaign, Davis admitted the Tar Heels are not clicking on all cylinders and cites lapses in effort as one of the reasons why.
Strong second half propels Duke to big victory over Delaware
After enduring the first setback of the season earlier this week against Kansas, Duke rebounded on Friday night by beating Delaware 92-58 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Kyle Filipowski led the Blue Devils with 18 points and eight rebounds while classmate Tyrese Proctor added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists as Duke used a big second half run to pull away from the Blue Hens on Friday night.
WRAL
Former NC State player charged with threatening current NC State coach
Former NC State player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
Duke basketball recruiting: Blue Devils sign top-shelf small forward
On Tuesday, the second-to-last day of the fall signing period, Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako became the fifth and final 2023 Duke basketball early signee. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star inked his national letter of intent alongside a couple of his high school teammates. Interestingly, one of...
Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs NC State
It's game day! Louisville (6-3, 3-4) hosts NC State (7-3, 3-3) at 3:30 pm at Cardinal Stadium in what is the final home and ACC game for the Cardinals this season. A 4-point favorite, Louisville will honor a large group of seniors at the game. Louisville and NC State both...
Georgia Faces North Carolina in NCAA Second Round Thursday
No. 7 Georgia (13-5-3, 5-3-2 SEC) at No. 2 North Carolina (16-4-1, 8-2-0 ACC) Location: Chapel Hill, N.C. Site: Dorrance Field (4,200) Georgia continues its NCAA Tournament run as it faces second-seeded North Carolina Thursday evening. This is the fifth all-time meeting between the program, with the Tar Heels prevailing in all four prior contests without conceding a single Bulldog goal. The most recent meeting in 2009 also came in the NCAA Second Round, a 4-0 North Carolina victory.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Public company to relocate headquarters from Kansas to Raleigh area
The drone manufacturer AgEagle has multiplied its workforce in recent years.
railfan.com
R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
bpr.org
NC environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry
North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
247Sports
