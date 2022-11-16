After enduring the first setback of the season earlier this week against Kansas, Duke rebounded on Friday night by beating Delaware 92-58 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Kyle Filipowski led the Blue Devils with 18 points and eight rebounds while classmate Tyrese Proctor added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists as Duke used a big second half run to pull away from the Blue Hens on Friday night.

DURHAM, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO