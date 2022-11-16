ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 24 NC State vs. Louisville 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Last Saturday couldn't have gone any worse for the Wolfpack. Not only did NC State lose to Boston College in disappointing fashion, it also lost multiple critical offensive players for the foreseeable future which will be released in the moments leading up to the game. But not...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

North Carolina's College Football Playoff path sparks discussion from College GameDay analysts

North Carolina has secured its berth to a potentially substantial ACC Championship Game, leaving Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and David Pollack weighing in on the Tar Heels' College Football Playoff chances. The Tar Heels' lone loss this season came against Notre Dame. They are winners of their last six outings, with a victory over Wake Forest being the most recent.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Strong second half propels Duke to big victory over Delaware

After enduring the first setback of the season earlier this week against Kansas, Duke rebounded on Friday night by beating Delaware 92-58 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Kyle Filipowski led the Blue Devils with 18 points and eight rebounds while classmate Tyrese Proctor added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists as Duke used a big second half run to pull away from the Blue Hens on Friday night.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs NC State

It's game day! Louisville (6-3, 3-4) hosts NC State (7-3, 3-3) at 3:30 pm at Cardinal Stadium in what is the final home and ACC game for the Cardinals this season. A 4-point favorite, Louisville will honor a large group of seniors at the game. Louisville and NC State both...
RALEIGH, NC
WSB Radio

Georgia Faces North Carolina in NCAA Second Round Thursday

No. 7 Georgia (13-5-3, 5-3-2 SEC) at No. 2 North Carolina (16-4-1, 8-2-0 ACC) Location: Chapel Hill, N.C. Site: Dorrance Field (4,200) Georgia continues its NCAA Tournament run as it faces second-seeded North Carolina Thursday evening. This is the fifth all-time meeting between the program, with the Tar Heels prevailing in all four prior contests without conceding a single Bulldog goal. The most recent meeting in 2009 also came in the NCAA Second Round, a 4-0 North Carolina victory.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DURHAM, NC
railfan.com

R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

NC environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry

North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy