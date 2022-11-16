ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

How to Watch: Elon vs. NC State basketball

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is off to a 3-0 start after putting up 107 points in a dominant showing against FIU earlier this week. The Wolfpack stays home for one final tuneup against Elon on Saturday afternoon before traveling to the Bahamas to start play against No. 6 Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
ELON, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 24 NC State vs. Louisville 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Last Saturday couldn't have gone any worse for the Wolfpack. Not only did NC State lose to Boston College in disappointing fashion, it also lost multiple critical offensive players for the foreseeable future which will be released in the moments leading up to the game. But not...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Game Thread: NC State vs. Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ken. -- NC State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) continues its 2022 season on the road against Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) Saturday. The Wolfpack and Cardinals square off at 3:30 p.m. on Bally Sports South. WATCH | LISTEN | STATS. Follow along with live updates and analysis by refreshing this page,...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs NC State

It's game day! Louisville (6-3, 3-4) hosts NC State (7-3, 3-3) at 3:30 pm at Cardinal Stadium in what is the final home and ACC game for the Cardinals this season. A 4-point favorite, Louisville will honor a large group of seniors at the game. Louisville and NC State both...
RALEIGH, NC

