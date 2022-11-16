ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A wind project promised Mass. cheap power. Then came inflation

There’s more drama in the ongoing saga with Massachusetts’ largest approved offshore wind project, Commonwealth Wind. Months after its developer, Avangrid, signed power contracts with three major utilities, the company is trying to get the state’s Department of Public Utilities to allow it to renegotiate those agreements. The company says supply constraints and rising interest rates require that they charge more for their wind power if the project has a chance of being viable.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The midterms lead to a number of firsts for transgender lawmakers

For the first time in U.S. history, this election season, at least one LGBTQ candidate has run for office in every state and Washington, D.C. And that has led to a number of other firsts, including the first out trans man ever elected to a state legislature, James Roesener of New Hampshire, and the election victory of Zooey Zephyr, the first out trans lawmaker elected to office in Montana. All of this at a time when legislation targeting the rights of LGBTQ people is being drafted and passed all around the country. Here today are James Roesener and Zooey Zephyr. Welcome and congratulations.
MONTANA STATE
How Connecticut's influence in Congress will change with divided government

Connecticut’s congressional delegation will remain all blue next year after Democrats in the state swept this month's elections. But with an incoming divided government — Democrats holding the Senate majority and the GOP regaining control of the House — the influence of lawmakers in the state will shift as their party loses some of its governing power.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The sound of children playing told Newtown officials they had found a Sandy Hook memorial site

Newtown's memorial to the 26 children and educators killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting is now officially open to the public. Connecticut Public Radio's John Henry Smith recently discussed the Sandy Hook Memorial Park with Newtown First Selectman Dan Rosenthal and Alan Martin, vice chair of the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission.
NEWTOWN, CT
New Haven school district deals with chronic absenteeism

Education officials in New Haven are looking for solutions to improve attendance for students and teachers, as the school district faces chronic absenteeism issues. According to data collected from the previous school year, more than half of the city’s students were deemed chronically absent. That means students that have...
NEW HAVEN, CT
A miracle landing saved 53 rescue dogs from a plane crash

A plane transporting more than 50 rescue dogs from New Orleans to Wisconsin crashed. All of them — as well as the three humans on board — survived. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
WISCONSIN STATE
California unveils a plan to zero out greenhouse gas emissions by 2045

California is out today with a new, ambitious climate change plan aimed at reducing the state's dependence on fossil fuels. From member station KQED, Kevin Stark reports. KEVIN STARK, BYLINE: You can think of this plan as a roadmap for how California could essentially zero out greenhouse gas emissions in a little more than two decades. The plan calls for slashing emissions by 48% by 2030 based on 1990 levels. Energy analysts say that's a more aggressive target than what President Biden's proposed for the country. Lauren Sanchez is climate adviser to Governor Gavin Newsom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robbery suspects still at large following armed bank heist

A multi-agency search continued Thursday night for three armed robbers who tied up employees and held up a Martha’s Vineyard bank. FBI, state and local police are collaborating on the search, which is right now continuing on the island. The suspects are still large as of 7:30 pm and authorities said they are considered armed and dangerous.
FALMOUTH, MA
