State of emergency for parts of western New York is declared ahead of a major storm
Life in western New York is at a standstill this morning. Highways are closed. Flights are canceled. Kids are home from school because this weekend's snowstorm is forecast to be extreme even for Buffalo. Here's Emyle Watkins from our member station WBFO. EMYLE WATKINS, BYLINE: Shelves were barren Thursday night...
The week in CT news: Big hikes to electric bills, Google settlement on tracking, UConn bowl eligible
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
Lamont, legislators agree to boost essential worker bonuses, extend gas tax holiday
Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday he will call the General Assembly into special session by month’s end to increase funding for pandemic worker bonuses and heating oil assistance and to extend the gas-tax holiday and free bus service. “We met with the legislative leaders on both sides of the...
Incoming state election boss suggests up to 5 days of early voting in CT, but lawmakers must approve
Connecticut’s incoming top election official will create recommendations for how early voting could work, after residents approved a ballot measure last week to amend the state constitution and institute the option. Stephanie Thomas, who begins her term as Connecticut's next secretary of the state in January, said there are...
A wind project promised Mass. cheap power. Then came inflation
There’s more drama in the ongoing saga with Massachusetts’ largest approved offshore wind project, Commonwealth Wind. Months after its developer, Avangrid, signed power contracts with three major utilities, the company is trying to get the state’s Department of Public Utilities to allow it to renegotiate those agreements. The company says supply constraints and rising interest rates require that they charge more for their wind power if the project has a chance of being viable.
Lamont appoints Alexandra Daum as Economic and Community Development commissioner
Governor Ned Lamont appoints Alexandra Daum as commissioner of the Connecticut Economic and Community Development, replacing David Lehman who is leaving state service in January. Lehman designed programs to assist businesses in Connecticut during the pandemic. A Republican and former Wall Street executive, Lehman offered to work for Connecticut at...
As Eversource, UI propose big rate hike, CT regulators and lawmakers say they can't do much about it
Connecticut’s two biggest electric utilities requested a massive rate increase Thursday. The proposal could raise the average electric bill for residential customers of Eversource and United Illuminating by about $80 each month and would take effect Jan. 1. The eye-popping requests from Eversource and UI come as the state...
The midterms lead to a number of firsts for transgender lawmakers
For the first time in U.S. history, this election season, at least one LGBTQ candidate has run for office in every state and Washington, D.C. And that has led to a number of other firsts, including the first out trans man ever elected to a state legislature, James Roesener of New Hampshire, and the election victory of Zooey Zephyr, the first out trans lawmaker elected to office in Montana. All of this at a time when legislation targeting the rights of LGBTQ people is being drafted and passed all around the country. Here today are James Roesener and Zooey Zephyr. Welcome and congratulations.
Reporter’s Notebook: Bria Lloyd joins The Accountability Project as an investigative reporter
Before heading up north, I braced for the cold winters that everyone kept warning me about. When I tell anyone I’m moving to Connecticut, their response is either “It’s pretty cold up there” or “I hear New Haven has good pizza.” Now that I’m here, I can agree about the weather but I’m unsure about the latter.
CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
All her life, Bethanne Debellis knew she didn’t want to go into a group home. She wanted the independence to make decisions — like what time to go to bed and how to decorate her kitchen. But she still needed some support, so her only option was to...
How Connecticut's influence in Congress will change with divided government
Connecticut’s congressional delegation will remain all blue next year after Democrats in the state swept this month's elections. But with an incoming divided government — Democrats holding the Senate majority and the GOP regaining control of the House — the influence of lawmakers in the state will shift as their party loses some of its governing power.
Springfield leaders 'concerned' by allegations MGM falsified diversity hiring data
The head of the Greater Springfield NAACP said allegations in a new lawsuit against MGM Springfield are concerning. A former employee of the casino filed the suit. Chelan Brown said company officials retaliated against her after she raised concerns about fraudulent reports being submitted on diversity hiring to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
See the ties that bind Antarctica and Louisiana through one photographer's lens
Editor's note: As the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Summit convenes, NPR's Picture Show is featuring work by photographers that highlights the effects of climate change around the world. As frigid wind whipped across the ship's bow, I held the railing with one hand and steadied my camera with the other....
The sound of children playing told Newtown officials they had found a Sandy Hook memorial site
Newtown's memorial to the 26 children and educators killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting is now officially open to the public. Connecticut Public Radio's John Henry Smith recently discussed the Sandy Hook Memorial Park with Newtown First Selectman Dan Rosenthal and Alan Martin, vice chair of the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission.
New Haven school district deals with chronic absenteeism
Education officials in New Haven are looking for solutions to improve attendance for students and teachers, as the school district faces chronic absenteeism issues. According to data collected from the previous school year, more than half of the city’s students were deemed chronically absent. That means students that have...
Louisiana voters rejected an antislavery ballot measure. The reasons are complicated
Out of five states that put measures to voters on the subject, Louisiana voters were the only ones to vote against banning slavery and involuntary servitude in the state constitution, according to calls by The Associated Press. This year, in Vermont, Oregon, Alabama and Tennessee, voters decided to ban slavery and involuntary servitude.
A miracle landing saved 53 rescue dogs from a plane crash
A plane transporting more than 50 rescue dogs from New Orleans to Wisconsin crashed. All of them — as well as the three humans on board — survived. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
California unveils a plan to zero out greenhouse gas emissions by 2045
California is out today with a new, ambitious climate change plan aimed at reducing the state's dependence on fossil fuels. From member station KQED, Kevin Stark reports. KEVIN STARK, BYLINE: You can think of this plan as a roadmap for how California could essentially zero out greenhouse gas emissions in a little more than two decades. The plan calls for slashing emissions by 48% by 2030 based on 1990 levels. Energy analysts say that's a more aggressive target than what President Biden's proposed for the country. Lauren Sanchez is climate adviser to Governor Gavin Newsom.
Robbery suspects still at large following armed bank heist
A multi-agency search continued Thursday night for three armed robbers who tied up employees and held up a Martha’s Vineyard bank. FBI, state and local police are collaborating on the search, which is right now continuing on the island. The suspects are still large as of 7:30 pm and authorities said they are considered armed and dangerous.
ACLU asks Supreme Court to consider Springfield case challenging warrantless surveillance
A 2017 federal investigation in Springfield, Massachusetts, involving drug and firearms crimes is at the center of an issue that could come before the U.S. Supreme Court. CommonWealth Magazine reporter Shira Schoenberg explains who is taking this to the highest court and what they are seeking. Shira Schoenberg, Commonwealth Magazine:...
