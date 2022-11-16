Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Checkmate
What happens when one of the squad's own is taken?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 6, the team tries to take down Saint once and for all while also trying to save a detective that was abducted due to Saint's shady business. Meanwhile, Luca worries about Hicks' odd behavior as...
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Last Day of Our Acquaintance
Reginald found himself in a surprising position: in the middle of a love triangle. Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7 saw Reginald grapple with his emotions while revealing some new details about Claire. Nikki's obsession with Reginald continued, constantly putting Reginald in an uncomfortable position, and it ultimately drove...
TV Fanatic
Chucky Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Goin' To The Chapel
If there's one thing certain after Chucky Season 2 Episode 7, Charles Lee Ray, aka Chucky, will never be gone. I'm sure the teenagers and adults thought the horror was over, but plenty is on the agenda because we have at least one more left. Somehow, Chucky always beats the...
TV Fanatic
Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 8
On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8, the detective started to ponder a future away from New York. Meanwhile, the SVU hunted for a violent suspect who killed a detective's child. Elsewhere, Olivia tried to come to terms with a big wave of changes in the office. Use...
TV Fanatic
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Duck Hunting
If the happenings at Sunny Days were of interest to you, then Big Sky Season 3 Episode 8 was the hour for you!. Beau, Jenny, and Cassie descended upon Sunny Days as the bodies kept piling up and the suspect list grew larger and larger. You often watch crime dramas...
TV Fanatic
Titans Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Super Super Mart
All is right in the world ... for now. The Titans helped shield Sebastian from Mother Mayhem on Titans Season 4 Episode 4, but he's destined for darkness. Sebastian is bewildered because everything he thinks he knows about himself is wrong. The slow-burn nature of the first three episodes was...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Whipping Post
On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 8, Bell took a promotion and the city disbanded the Organized Crime unit. If that happens, it would be the end of the series. So somehow, the unit has to stay intact. But how are they going to get past the resistance from 1PP?
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Like Old Times
Sometimes all you need to do to truly understand someone is to put yourself in their shoes. Or, remember all the great things you loved about them before the relationship turned sour. Jake and Bode have to put aside their issues on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 to work...
TV Fanatic
Dangerous Liaisons Exclusive Clip: Loose Threads
Dangerous Liaisons continues to titillate, tease, and torment. There seems to be no end to Camille and Valmont's mind games, but they still can't help but flirt. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive clip from Sunday's upcoming episode, which sees the former lovers meeting in a most unlikely place. Dangerous Liaisons...
TV Fanatic
Neighbours Saved! Amazon Freevee Picks Up New Episodes of Iconic Australian Soap
Amazon Freevee made a stunning announcement about the future of the canceled Australian soap Neighbours on Thursday. The ad-supported streaming service picked up a new season of the beloved series months after a widely-publicized series finale. The show will be available on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S.,...
TV Fanatic
Pennyworth's Simon Manyonda Breaks Down Penultimate Episode's Biggest Bombshells, Teases Season Finale
Simon Manyonda's Lucius Fox has his work cut out for him on Pennyworth Season 3 Episode 9, streaming now on HBO Max. It was the penultimate episode of the season, and Lucius tried to save as many PWEs as possible. Scroll down to read our interview with the actor. TV...
TV Fanatic
The Way Home: Hallmark Sets Premiere Date for Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh Drama
Hallmark will premiere its highly anticipated drama The Way Home early next year. The cable network revealed the Andie MacDowell-Chyler Leigh drama series will debut Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET. We also got our first glimpse at the series, and it looks like another winner for the network.
TV Fanatic
The Conners Spoilers: Surprise Return of Original Roseanne Character Coming Soon!
The Conners is preparing for the imminent arrival of another classic Roseanne character. Ahead of the premiere of The Conners Season 5, EPs David Caplan and Bill Helford told TV Line that fans should expect a sudden appearance from someone from the past. “I can’t reveal it, but there is...
TV Fanatic
Call Me Kat: FOX Schedules Leslie Jordan's Last Episode
Call Me Kat will say goodbye to Phil, played by Leslie Jordan, next month. FOX announced this week that the special episode will air Thursday, December 1 at 9:30/8:30c. Deadline revealed Thursday that Jordan's former Cool Kids castmate Vicki Lawrence will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil's mother, Lurlene Crumpler.
TV Fanatic
Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to Grey's Anatomy, Vows to "Visit"
Ellen Pompeo may be scaling back her duties on Grey's Anatomy, but the star and EP is not ready to close the door entirely on Meredith Grey. A week after ABC dropped a teaser for her farewell from the series, the star took to social media to thank fans for their support.
TV Fanatic
The Midseason Changes are In: What Shows are You Most Excited About?
The only constant is change. Some brilliant soul made that observation, but there's nothing TV Fanatics have ever disliked more than schedule changes, even if those changes bring about new shows for you to love or reunite you with favorites absent too long. Let's take a look at what changes...
TV Fanatic
1899 Review: Netflix Shores Up Compelling Mystery from "Dark" Creators
The long-awaited 1899 premieres Thursday, November 17, on Netflix. After watching the episodes provided to critics for review, it's clear the series is another winner from Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. 1899 takes viewers to the high seas for a story focused on a group of migrants...
TV Fanatic
A Country Christmas Harmony Review: Charming Sweet Magnolias Duo Affirms You CAN Go Home Again
Sometimes it's true, and you really can go home again. A Country Christmas Harmony was such a delightful film, and Brooke Elliott and Brandon Quinn were amazing together. But then, any fan of Sweet Magnolias knows how fantastic their chemistry is. Getting to see them in another project together during the offseason is a gift from Santa himself. We must've all been on the nice list to deserve this treat!
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
Viewers will get to see a third White Lotus location. HBO on Friday announced a pickup for The White Lotus Season 3 on Friday. The renewal comes as The White Lotus Season 2 is halfway through its seven-part run. The first installment, which premiered July 2021 and was set in...
TV Fanatic
The Recruit Trailer: Noah Centineo's Life is on the Line in The Rookie Creator's Netflix Drama
Noah Centineo looks set to be Netflix's next big action hero. The streaming service on Wednesday dropped the official trailer for The Recruit, a high-octane new drama. The series comes from The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley. The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first...
