wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
Justin Gaethje isn’t eager on seeing Nate Diaz return to the UFC: “He better not ever come back”
It’s safe to say Justin Gaethje doesn’t want to see Nate Diaz back under the UFC’s banner. Diaz underwent a tough time trying to part ways with the company he had spent 15 years competing for. The 37-year-old expressed his interest in pursuing other avenues. However, the one-fight left on his contract prevented him from doing so.
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira “could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career” had the referee not intervened at UFC 281
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira ‘could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career’ had the referee not intervened at UFC 281. The Tristar Gym head coach believes the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard was a very good call. Madison Square Garden was home to the the main card...
worldboxingnews.net
Antonio Margarito questioned over loaded gloves in two more fights
An opponent’s view that Antonio Margarito may have cheated for the third time in his career has been met by the wrath of boxing fans. Two-time opponent Kermit Cintron asked the question after posting an image of himself with badly swollen eyes after his first meeting with Margarito. The...
BoxingNews24.com
Who should Gervonta Davis fight on Jan.7th in DC?
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis hasn’t said who he’ll be fighting in his next fight on January 7th in Washington, DC. If Tank is going to fight in DC, the ideal opponent for him is Maryland native Gary Antuanne Russell, who is arguably a far more talented fighter than the guys that he’s been fighting during his career.
MMAmania.com
Chaos! Dillon Danis slugs KSI, gets clocked in wild street brawl at Misfits Boxing weigh ins (Video)
The 14th annual World MMA Awards were recently announced for the Sahara hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 8, so there’s still time to get your vote casted for “Clown of the Year.” Fortunately the category has just one nominee, part-time Bellator MMA fighter and full-time troublemaker Dillon Danis.
Sean O’Malley explains why he “liked” referee stoppage in Alex Pereira’s TKO win over Israel Adesanya: “Dude, that was trending in a bad way”
Sean O’Malley has explained why he was a fan of the referee’s stoppage during the closing moments of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya. In the main event of UFC 281, Alex Pereira shook up the middleweight division. He secured a TKO finish in the fifth round against Israel...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford messing up his bag says Teofimo Lopez on Spence fight not happening
By Chris Williams: Teofimo Lopez says Terence Crawford’s pride messed up the money he could have made fighting Errol Spence Jr for the undisputed welterweight championship. Instead of picking up a load of cash and the chance to become the undisputed champion at 147 against IBF, WBA & WBC 147-lb champ Spence, Crawford pulled out of the negotiations without warning and signed up to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
ng-sportingnews.com
Floyd Mayweather reveals simple reason for competing in boxing exhibition fights despite being retired
Floyd Mayweather has been entertaining boxing fans since the 1996 Olympics. Whether it is his in-ring ability or his antics in and out of the ring, Mayweather always makes things exciting. Even retired, Mayweather manages to stay relevant in boxing. The Hall of Famer retired from professional fighting in 2017...
Joe Rogan praises Israel Adesanya’s response to loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “The way he responded to that loss is better than anybody ever”
Joe Rogan has praised Israel Adesanya‘s response following his loss at UFC 281. Last Saturday night, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon for yet another title defense. Standing opposite Adesanya was former kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira. In kickboxing, the two men already faced off twice, with the Brazilian winning both times.
Video | Greg Hardy, Hasim Rahman Jr. have an intense faceoff, forced to be separated ahead of their fight
Greg Hardy and Hasim Rahman Jr. went face-to-face ahead of their boxing match on Saturday. Hardy and Rahman Jr. are set to meet on KSI’s Misfits 003 card in Austin, Texas. Originally, Rahman Jr. was supposed to headline the event against Vitor Belfort but the former UFC fighter was forced out of the matchup after testing positive for COVID-19. Another former UFC fighter then stepped in as Hardy took the fight on less than a week’s notice.
Boxing Scene
Munguia: Charlo, Golovkin - Hopefully In 2023, We Get A Fight At That Level
A big fight has to be next for Jaime Munguia. That is the call coming from fans, critics and even Munguia himself, who maintains an active schedule but against less than stellar opposition. The unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight will face Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8KOs) in a ten-round bout above the middleweight limit this Saturday on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The idea is to get a win this weekend and then put his foot down for a title fight to launch his 2023 campaign—specifically, unified WBA/IBF middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37KOs) or WBC 160-pound beltholder Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22KOs)
Boxing Scene
Crawford Welcomes Showdowns Against Vergil Ortiz, Jaron Ennis: "I'm The Best Fighter In The World"
For the better part of the past five years, both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have not only protruded toward the top of the welterweight division, but they have also established themselves as arguably the two best fighters in the world. As the years quietly flew by, fans fulminated...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia in April on DAZN & Showtime pay-per-view
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has revealed that he’ll be taking a tune-up fight against a still-to-be-determined opponent on January 7th, followed by a 136-lb catchweight clash against Ryan Garcia in April. According to Mike Coppinger, the Tank vs. Ryan fight will be in April in...
BoxingNews24.com
OFFICIAL: Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Las Vegas!
The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs). Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner on Mayer: It Was Fun to Fight This Girl; Next Time It’s Not Gon' Be Pretty
Alycia Baumgardner apparently is all for giving Mikaela Mayer a rematch — it just won’t be next. The Michigan native notched the biggest win of her career last month, in London, when she defeated Los Angeles’ Mayer on points in their 130-pound women’s title unification bout. Baumgardner, who held the WBC, IBO belts, added Mayer’s WBO and IBF versions to her collection. The fight, however, was competitive, and many observers believed Mayer had a case for winning the bout.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: Will the fight happen?
By Craig Daly: Paulie Malignaggi questions why the management & networks chose to announce their 136-lb catchweight fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia right now when there are STILL five months to go before they’re scheduled for their April 15th clash & the fact that both will be taking interim matches in between.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya on Tank-Garcia: We Bent Over Backwards; All We Need Is to Sign on Dotted Line
Oscar De La Hoya is as giddy as anyone else in the boxing world to see Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis trade punches next year. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis both announced on their social media accounts this week that they would face each other next year in Las Vegas. The exact date and venue has not yet been determined, but the 12-round bout will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds.
Boxing Insider
De La Hoya On Canelo-Golovkin 3: “I Actually Expected Canelo To Knock Him Out”
Oscar De La Hoya is unimpressed with former protégé Canelo Alvarez’ performance against arch rival Gennady Golovkin last September. Canelo defeated Golovkin handily in their third battle, but De Ha Hoya tells FightHype Canelo shouldn’t have had to win by decision. “It was boring,” De La Hoya says of the super middleweight title bout. “It was slow. I actually expected Canelo to knock him out…and that’s exactly what he should have done.” As far as De La Hoya is concerned, Canelo at his best puts the Golovkin of 2022 away. “If Canelo throws three, four, five punch combinations,” says De La Hoya, “and presses the action and has the conditioning, he knocks out GGG hands down.”
