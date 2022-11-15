Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
petapixel.com
Canon Launches AMLOS, its Foray into the Video Conferencing Space
The AMLOS video conferencing system that Canon teased earlier this year is finally rolling out, which is the official launch of the company’s foray into the video communications space. While Canon has been making its webcam software available for a few years (and recently added a paid “pro” tier...
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
3DPrint.com
MT Aerospace & AddUp Continue Qualifying Applications for DED 3D Printing
Metal OEM AddUp, a joint venture by Michelin and Fives, offers both powder bed fusion (PBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) 3D printers. Based in France, the company’s North American subsidiary is in Cincinnati, Ohio, and functions as a single operating unit to provide metal 3D printing services to the company’s U.S. customers. AddUp’s technology has applications in the medical, consumer goods, tooling, and aerospace fields, and it’s been working with experts from Germany’s MT Aerospace for the last two years to speed up the industrialization of DED technology. Now, the two have announced an extension of their partnership to qualify applications using DED.
Nexa3D Ultrafast Technology Enables Same Day Manufacturing by Quickparts
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced that its resin-based additive solutions have been adopted by the global on-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, to enable industry-leading turn times for 3D printing services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005202/en/ On-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, adds Nexa3D ultrafast 3D printing technology to its Express Service offering. (Graphic: Business Wire) Launching first in the United States with Europe following in early 2023, Quickparts Express Service delivers custom parts printed on the NXE 400Pro and XiP 3D printers, utilizing engineering-grade materials ideal for both prototyping and low-volume manufacturing applications, in as fast as same-day.
KEF’s Uni-Core technology wins Innovation of the Year at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022
If you want lots of bass from a small box, KEF’s clever Uni-Core driver arrangement delivers.
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.”. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/
NEWSBTC
Polkadot’s Phala Announces Partnership with Octaloop for Unblock-2022
Octaloop and Phala Network have joined hands for ‘Unblock-2022’, a virtual web3 hackathon, scheduled to run from 10th to 17th November 2022. Over 5000 developers have participated at Octaloop’s past events, who are expected to lock horns at their biggest hackathon that precedes ‘Metamorphosis-2022’, dubbed India’s largest crypto gala!
yankodesign.com
XiP brings Nexa3D’s Ultrafast Industrial 3D Printing Technology to your Desktop
Armed with a 4.8L build volume and industrial-grade 9.3″ 4K Monochrome LCD that gives you incredibly crisp and fine details on your prints, XiP is an advanced ultrafast resin 3D printer that brings professional-grade 3D printing to designers and engineers, offering speeds 6x faster than SLA printers and more than 10x faster than filament 3D printers. XiP is built for professional designers and engineers, and packs Nexa3D’S industrial LSPc technology into a compact desktop package measuring 16.5 inches wide, 14 inches deep, and 21 inches tall. LSPc (Lubricant Sublayer Photocuring) was developed for Nexa’s NXE 400Pro industrial 3D printer and is a combination of industrial light engine and proprietary vat / membrane that allows for ultrafast 3D printing and exceedingly complex geometries without the need for excessive, hard-to-remove supports.
Comcast Debuts Xfinity Large Button Voice Remote, an Innovative New Product Created for People With Disabilities
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Comcast today launched the industry’s first Large Button Voice Remote, a groundbreaking innovation designed for users with mobility, dexterity, or vision impairments. This powerful device, which is available to X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost, combines Comcast’s award-winning voice control technology with industry-first advancements in accessible hardware design, inclusive packaging, and customer experience. The result is a hardware breakthrough that allows all viewers to easily navigate and enjoy all the entertainment, news, and information Xfinity has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005227/en/ COMCAST DEBUTS XFINITY LARGE BUTTON VOICE REMOTE (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Testing Meta’s Quest Pro VR headset with CNBC Technology Executive Council members
Meta is betting that businesses, not consumers, will be the first big market for its $1,500 headset. Reality Labs Vice President Ash Jhaveri said the headset enables wearers to be fully present and focused, unlike when they use their smartphones. Two CNBC Technology Executive Council members tested out Meta's new...
globalspec.com
Meet the winners of the element14 Twist, Turn and Move Robotics Design Challenge
The winners of the Twist, Turn and Move Design Challenge have been revealed by element14. Ten challengers were equipped with a selection of TE Connectors, an Arduino Uno and robotics shields, with competitors given 11 weeks to design and build a robotic arm or mobile robot to complete a specific task.
Phys.org
An on-chip time-lens generates ultrafast pulses
Femtosecond pulsed lasers—which emit light in ultrafast bursts lasting a millionth of a billionth of a second—are powerful tools used in a range of applications from medicine and manufacturing, to sensing and precision measurements of space and time. Today, these lasers are typically expensive table-top systems, which limits their use in applications that have size and power consumption restrictions.
freightwaves.com
Wabtec to acquire Brazilian maintenance-of-way equipment supplier
Rail technology and equipment provider Wabtec plans to acquire Super Metal, a supplier of automated vehicles and equipment solutions headquartered in Brazil. Pittsburgh-based Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) says the acquisition will complement a March 2021 purchase of maintenance-of-way (MOW) manufacturer Nordco and help expand its presence in international markets. Wabtec describes Super Metal as one of the leading companies in Brazil involved in MOW equipment.
Tractor Supply Teams With Klarna to Offer BNPL
Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company has turned to buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna to offer customers interest-free installment payments at its stores and online. “In today’s environment, providing multiple payment options to fit each customer’s unique financial circumstance is more important than ever,” Tractor Supply CFO Kurt...
industrytoday.com
JLT VERSO Series Revalidated as Navis Ready
Rugged, high-performance vehicle-mount computer series revalidated for use with latest version of the Navis N4 terminal operating system. Växjö, Sweden * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, is pleased to announce that its VERSO Series of high-performance vehicle-mounted terminals (VMTs) has passed Navis Ready Validation for the latest version of the Navis N4 terminal operating system (TOS). The validation reinforces the fact that the JLT VERSO Series – specifically developed for use in the harshest conditions – is the ideal mobile IT platform for highly demanding port operations the world over.
Is DigitalOcean Stock a Buy Now?
The cloud computing provider for small businesses is down more than 75% from its high.
beckersdental.com
SmileDirectClub launches AI-guided scanning platform
Teledentistry company SmileDirectClub launched an artificial intelligence-guided platform that shows patients projected treatment outcomes. On the SmileMaker Platform, patients can use their phone's camera to capture 3D scans of their teeth, bite and alignment and receive a look at their potential new smile within minutes. Patients can then provide more scans through the company's at-home impression kit or local offices. The information is then uploaded to SmileDirectClub's virtual platform for review by a state-licensed dentist or orthodontist to determine candidacy for clear aligner therapy.
Fast structural analysis by Fraunhofer IGD and RISTRA
DARMSTADT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- RISTRA has been developed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD, Darmstadt, Germany. As Fraunhofer being an applied research organisation, as a service we offer adaptation of our software to meet new requirements and customer-specific workflows. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005397/en/ Simulated Model of an engine bracket (Photo: Business Wire)
Engadget
Boston Dynamics sues rival Ghost Robotics for allegedly copying its robot dog
Ghost's design are supposed too much like Spot. Unlimited data for $30/mo. Competition in the robot dog market is getting ugly. As The Robot Report explains, Boston Dynamics is suing Ghost Robotics for allegedly infringing seven patents linked to its Spot quadruped. The Spirit 40 and Vision 60 (shown above) purportedly borrow key technologies from Spot, including systems for self-righting and climbing stairs.
aiexpress.io
Ghost Robotics responds to Boston Dynamics lawsuit
Ghost Robotics has responded to the patent infringement lawsuit lately filed by Boston Dynamics. Earlier this week, we discovered that Boston Dynamics is suing competitor Ghost Robotics for allegedly infringing on seven patents associated to the previous’s Spot quadruped robotic. Filed in Delaware Federal court docket on November 11, 2022, Boston Dynamics takes concern with each Ghost Robotics’ Imaginative and prescient 60 and Dash 40 quadrupeds.
