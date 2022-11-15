Metal OEM AddUp, a joint venture by Michelin and Fives, offers both powder bed fusion (PBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) 3D printers. Based in France, the company’s North American subsidiary is in Cincinnati, Ohio, and functions as a single operating unit to provide metal 3D printing services to the company’s U.S. customers. AddUp’s technology has applications in the medical, consumer goods, tooling, and aerospace fields, and it’s been working with experts from Germany’s MT Aerospace for the last two years to speed up the industrialization of DED technology. Now, the two have announced an extension of their partnership to qualify applications using DED.

