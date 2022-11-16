Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Arrived In Style At The Scottie Pippen's Party In 1996 In Toronto
During the 1990s, there was no NBA team more popular than the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, there was no player who could match the popularity of Michael Jordan as well. After all, MJ led the Bulls to six NBA Championships during the 1990s. While Jordan was the cornerstone superstar and the...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
At 6-9 on the year so far, it's fair to say this season has been a little underwhelming for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It was just a few months ago that they got swept in the first round of the playoffs, and now they are fighting to stay out of the lottery in the East.
Yardbarker
College basketball coaches give honest Bronny James assessment
Bronny James is one of the best young high school basketball players in the country. Between his own accomplishments and his father being in some people’s eyes the best NBA player of all time, Bronny's skillset has been scrutinized ad nauseam at this point. By now, the consensus seems...
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday
Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners
Hernandez played in 131 games for Toronto last season. He hit .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and an OPS of .807. The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he posted career highs almost across the board with a .296 average, 32 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.
Yardbarker
Speculation around the league that Celtics are targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true 7-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week (h/t Real GM), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win
Kevin Durant's comment on the Brooklyn Nets starting lineup wasn't well received by NBA fans on social media. The Nets forward garnered ample flak after he shared his thoughts about the starters in a candid interview with Bleacher Report. While Durant did speak on a string of topics, the fans...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Posts A Message On His Instagram After The Nets' Close Win Against The Trail Blazers
Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons' career has been going downward. Last season, he couldn't play even a single game for the Nets due to recovering from his injuries. Many people claimed that Simmons faked his injuries, but he clapped back at those people recently. Either way, Simmons didn't...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
Yardbarker
"One of the most hurt moments in my career"- Giannis Antetokounmpo admits he is still salty about Milwaukee Bucks' loss in the 2019 ECF
There is no one better in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has proven himself to be a champion and a dominant force. But it was only a few years ago, that Giannis was considered a great player but not someone who could lead a team to a championship.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant reveals why he asked Nets for trade
Kevin Durant faced a new wave of criticism when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets over the summer, but the 12-time All-Star does not regret the way he handled the situation. Durant opened up about his trade request in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes this week....
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Savagely Trolls Ben Simmons: “Choking Out Karl-Anthony Towns Is The Hardest He’s Worked In 3 Years”
Ben Simmons has remained a hot topic around the NBA, and as the days go by, the point guard earns more criticism. His first month as an active player for the Brooklyn Nets hasn't gone as smoothly as he would have liked, creating some issues for the team, which isn't going through a good moment right now.
Yardbarker
Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent
The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted free-agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
Yardbarker
Greg Popovich thinks the Kings will get even better
Sacramento, CA – Things continue to get better for Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings. After destroying Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, the Sacramento Kings got off to another quick start Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The red-hot Kings started the game with a 37-point first quarter that was full of excitement and highlights. The team’s high level of play has been led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Yardbarker
76ers ready to move on from veteran forward Tobias Harris?
After five seasons in Philly, one player may be getting his show canceled. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Friday that veteran forward Tobias Harris has come up in recent trade conversations with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris, who is set to make $37.6 million this season and $39.3 million next...
Yardbarker
Eastern Conference team interested in acquiring Duncan Robinson?
A rival team may be doing the Miami Heat a kindness worthy of sainthood. An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney this week that Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could be a trade target for the Chicago Bulls. The executive says that a volume three-point shooter like Robinson might help solve the 6-8 Bulls’ woes this season.
Yardbarker
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Yardbarker
Recap: Anthony Davis Dominates To Lead Lakers Past Pistons Without LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers returned to the court on Friday night, hosting the Detroit Pistons after a four-day break from action. Both teams were missing some key players as LeBron James missed his third straight game with an adductor strain while Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart were out for Detroit.
Yardbarker
Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
Comments / 0