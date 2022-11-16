When Stetson Bennett announced in the offseason that he would return for another season as the Georgia quarterback, many were critical of his decision and believed it was a mistake. However, the "super senior" has exceeded expectations. In addition to leading the Bulldogs to another 10-0 start and SEC title game, Bennett is closing in on breaking Georgia's all-time record for passing yards in a season.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO