Auburn, GA

Clayton News Daily

Stetson Bennett Named Finalist for Golden Arm Award

When Stetson Bennett announced in the offseason that he would return for another season as the Georgia quarterback, many were critical of his decision and believed it was a mistake. However, the "super senior" has exceeded expectations. In addition to leading the Bulldogs to another 10-0 start and SEC title game, Bennett is closing in on breaking Georgia's all-time record for passing yards in a season.
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Portion of Thornton Boulevard to close starting Nov. 28

JONESBORO — A failing metal pipe culvert will force the closure of a portion of Thornton Boulevard starting Nov. 28. This culvert is located between Cheyenne Trail and Pueblo Drive. Clayton County Water Authority staff will be working with an annual services contractor to replace this failing culvert and other nearby drainage structures, along with final site restoration activities. Work is scheduled to last approximately three weeks.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County

These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page or animal services website. Adoption Fees:. All Dogs/Puppies and Cats/Kittens $60.00. Includes:...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

