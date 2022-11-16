Read full article on original website
Clear Inc and Atlantium Announce World-Class Water Purification & Disinfection Technologies to be Incorporated into the Global Real Estate Industry
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Stord adds last-mile delivery optimization with Stord Parcel
In what has already been an extremely busy year for innovation and advancement, cloud supply chain firm Stord has added another tool into its growing suite of services. Stord Parcel is a carrier-agnostic last-mile delivery solution that uses advanced modeling to choose the most efficient and cost-effective carrier and service level for each package.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Convertus acquires Envirem Organics
Convertus Group, a design and manufacturer of organic treatment facilities based in London, Canada, has acquired Envirem Organics, an environmental services company based in Fredericton, Canada. Convertus is a full-service provider for treating and recycling organic waste and a processor of organic waste in Canada. The acquisition of Envirem will...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Roadrunner Recycling announces $20M funding by Fifth Wall
RoadRunner Recycling, a leader in comprehensive sustainable waste management, has announced the close of $20 million in a Series D extension round led by Los Angeles-based Fifth Wall. The financing will support the continued growth of RoadRunner’s core business, expanding its enterprise offering and doubling down on its investment in technology.
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
3 Dividend-Paying Companies That Are Investing in the Energy Transition
These legacy companies are making an effort to lower their carbon footprint.
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
Fluor Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion for Albemarle Lithium Conversion Project
IRVING, Texas & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved substantial engineering completion for Albemarle’s Lithium Conversion project in China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006037/en/ Fluor has reached the substantial engineering milestone for Albemarle’s lithium conversion project at Meishan City in the Sichuan Province of China. When complete, the facility will produce 50,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year. (Photo: Business Wire)
Can We Achieve A Better Healthcare Business Model?
Medical Practice Growth and Sustainability Needs a Platform-Enabled Ecosystem. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. The prevailing notion is that building a successful medical practice is about making the right team, having a vision, developing a brand, and creating a business and financial plan. However, amid the extreme penetration of the medical industry by digital technology players taking those steps are no longer sufficient.
insideevs.com
Ford Is One Of First US Automakers To Partner With Manufacture 2030
Earlier this week, Ford announced a new strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). The Big Three automaker is among the first to join up with the organization, which aims to help Ford's suppliers meet carbon emissions requirements. According to Ford's official press release, it has already included its global supply...
freightwaves.com
FloorFound builds out reverse logistics recommerce network
FloorFound has launched what it said is the largest recommerce network in North America for oversized items. The network, which includes facilities, fulfillment and transportation, provides retailers of oversized items a “plug-and-play infrastructure” with little to no upfront investment, the company said. FloorFound said the network enables retailers...
electrek.co
Panasonic secures massive high-nickel cathode deal with Tesla co-founder’s Redwood
Redwood Materials, a company founded by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, announced that it will supply high-nickel cathode material for battery cell production in Panasonic’s new Kansas plant. The company believes that this will be the first time cathode material will be produced in North America at “Gigafactory scale”....
Recycling Today
Pyrowave reaches milestone in circular economy for global plastics
Following the Advanced Recycling Conference held in Cologne, Germany, Pyrowave, a plastic recycling equipment manufacturer based in Montreal, has announced it reached a milestone for the future of global plastic recycling and climate change. According to a news release from Pyrowave, the company has developed microwave technology to return scrap...
The Verge
Waabi announces ‘plug-and-play’ autonomous trucking solution
Waabi, the autonomous vehicle startup founded by former chief scientist at Uber’s Advanced Technology Group Raquel Urtasun, announced a new turnkey solution for semi truck manufacturers who want to transform their big rigs into robot trucks. The product, which is called Waabi Driver, is intended as a full-stack autonomy...
Flying Magazine
Wheels Up, MAG Aerospace Launch Pilot Recruitment Partnership
Wheels Up said the PDP offers Wheels Up and MAG employees an opportunity to broaden their skill set while still being able to contribute to the aviation industry. [Courtesy: Wheels Up]. Wheels Up (NYSE: UP) is partnering with MAG Aerospace, a Virginia-based military contracting company, as it looks to boost...
microcapdaily.com
Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV) the Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. Reverse Merger
Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV) is rocketing up the charts up over 100% on Thursday as penny stock speculators continue to bid the price higher in an OTC market that seems to be heating up finally. The Company filed a Quarterly report earlier this week with OTCMarkets reporting they had withdrawn the previously filed reverse split announced in June with they filed an LOI with Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. to acquire control of its company shares by way of a Share Exchange. Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. is a provider of refrigerated trucking and individualized logistics, that has grown year over year, servicing over 65,000 customers, while delivering over three quarters of a million loads.
PV Tech
Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline
Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment. RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Vanguard Renewables recognized by Northeast Recycling Council
Vanguard Renewables, an organics to renewable energy company based in Wellesley, Massachusetts, was awarded the 2022 Northeast Recycling Council (NERC) Environmental Sustainability Leadership Award during the council’s Fall Conference recently held in Connecticut. “Vanguard Renewables is changing the way that the country views food waste,” says Neil H. Smith,...
Is VF Becoming a Leader in Supply Chain Traceability?
The North Face, Vans and Timberland owner VF Corp says traceability is a company imperative in its latest sustainability report. Titled “Seizing the Momentum,” the footwear and apparel firm’s memo on social and environmental performance details advancements in product mapping and material innovation, as well as circularity measures. Over the past year, VF published traceability maps for 100 of its brands’ best-selling products—on track toward its goal of tracing five key materials through its supply chain by 2028. “We are devoting significant resources to trace our global supply chain so we can better understand the origins of the key materials used in...
