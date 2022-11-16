ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
Sporting News

When is England vs Iran at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time and odds

England, one of the favourites to go all the way in Qatar, kick-off their World Cup campaign with a tricky test against Iran. Having fallen in the semi-finals and final of their last two major tournaments, the Three Lions will be desperate to go one better and claim their first major trophy since 1966.
NME

Robbie Williams defends performing in Qatar for the World Cup

Robbie Williams has responded to criticism for being booked to perform at the Qatar World Cup. In an exclusive interview with il Venerdi, the singer defended his choice to perform at Doha Golf Club on December 8. “Anybody leaving messages saying ‘no to Qatar’ are doing so on Chinese technology,” he told the Italian magazine, referencing China’s similarly poor record on human rights.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Qatar World Cup pulls another bait and switch with last-second stadium alcohol ban

If anybody was surprised by Friday’s World Cup stadium alcohol ban at the 11th hour, they probably should not have been. It’s long been clear that Qatar was not comfortable with the drinking culture that accompanies the game in so many other countries. But the Middle East state also knew it would have to bend its rules to accommodate more than a million visitors for the World Cup. And in September, it looked like a compromise had been reached: Alcohol sales would be allowed in designated areas within stadiums before and after games, as well as at FIFA Fan Festival in downtown...
The Independent

What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?

The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
TMZ.com

Maluma Grilled at World Cup Over Qatar Boycott, Walks Out of Interview

Maluma isn't exactly kicking off the World Cup on a high note ... a reporter put him on the spot over his decision to perform -- as other artists boycott -- so, he stormed out of the interview. The "Hawái" singer sat down for an interview Friday, two days before...
Food Beast

FIFA World Cup Backtracks On Selling Alcohol Amid Qatar Controversy

This weekend, FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in the host country Qatar. Despite some controversy, it’s the first World Cup chosen to be held in the Middle East. Preparations have presented many challenges yet the sale of alcohol has caused much debate. According to The New York Times,...
The Spun

Fans Furious With Qatar's Last-Minute Change Before World Cup

As if fans didn't need more of a reason to fume at Qatar heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup this weekend, the nation's tournament organizers have just made a major course reversal that has fans fuming. According to Front Office Sports, Qatari officials have banned the sale of alcohol...

