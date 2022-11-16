ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
espnquadcities.com

This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You

We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

New stimulus check for many Illinois residents

photo of woman with moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.
ILLINOIS STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy