Read full article on original website
Related
espnquadcities.com
This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You
We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was late to a conservative event because a door on his private jet fell off
Lindell told Insider the door to his private jet's luggage storage fell off the rollers before a flight from Texas to Missouri.
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
Ozarks Drought Reveals Parts of Civil War Caves Lost for Thousands of Years
"The drought conditions are allowing cavers to enter passages that formed tens of thousands of years ago," cave expert John Gunn told Newsweek.
10 Relaxing Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
The main goal of retirement is to take some much-deserved time to relax. However, it can be challenging to find a carefree place to live that also doesn't drain your bank account, especially if you...
USPS Suspends Service In These 2 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Here's Which Illinois Hospitals Got the Best and Worst Grades in New Safety Report
The Leapfrog Group has released its bi-annual report grading dozens of hospitals in Illinois based on a set of safety criteria, but while the state received a number of "A" grades, it also received one "F," and dropped in the national ranking. The fall report from the nonprofit watchdog analyzed...
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
Mary Miller declared winner in Illinois 15th District race, sending her back to Washington
Prohibitive favorite and incumbent U.S. Rep. Mary Miller will return to Congress, easily outdistancing Democrat challenger Paul Lange Tuesday in the Illinois 15th District race. With nearly 91.69% of the votes counted, Miller had 71.4% of the vote to 28.6% for Lange. Miller, a 63-year-old Oakland cattle and grain farmer...
At What Age Can A Child Be Left Home Alone In Missouri and Illinois?
Back in the 1980s, I became a latchkey kid in the fourth grade at nine years old and no one seemed to care or think it was odd. Today in Illinois that would be considered technically illegal. So how old do you have to be to stay home alone in Missouri and Illinois?
New stimulus check for many Illinois residents
photo of woman with moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.
Most Dangerous Cities in Illinois
Illinois has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Seal of Illinois, USA.By Illinois Secretary of State - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Mountain Lion Makes 700-Mile Trek Across US, Somehow Ends Up ‘Chunky’
In late October, residents of Springfield, Illinois, were growing more nervous by the day. They had spotted a mountain lion wandering through the area and feared for their pets and their children. Unwilling to wait for the mysterious disappearance of a neighborhood dog, they called animal control, who contacted federal wildlife officials.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car in Missouri and Illinois?
You've worked a full week, and now you're about to set off on a several-hour journey to enjoy a long weekend away from home. A few hours in and even truck stop coffee isn't working for you. So, is it legal to sleep in your car in Missouri and Illinois?
The American City With the Cheapest Houses
Most of the markets with the lowest median home prices are in the industrial Midwest.
Mississippi Drought Reveals Hidden Civil War Relics in River
Riley Bryant discovered rusted Civil War bullets on the previously submerged banks of the Mississippi, as well as a soldier's belt buckle.
This Colorado Location is One of the Best to Find Obsidian
I have to say that Obsidian is one of the coolest rocks on the face of the earth. Obsidian is often times black in color and when cracked open, has the appearance of glass. Why does it look like glass? Because that's exactly what it is. What is Obsidian?. Obsidian...
New Safety Ranking Grades Illinois Hospitals. See the Full List
A new safety ranking has graded more than 100 hospitals across Illinois, leaving more than two dozen with "A" grades, a sharp increase from the same time last year, but Illinois continued to drop in rank on the national scale. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog,...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1