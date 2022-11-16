Tis the giving season. So, Gracie Hunt and her family are out giving back to the Kansas City community with the Chiefs mascot, KC Wolf... Spreading light and love this holiday season with Light the World! It was so fun to celebrate the amazing charities that Light the World supports and unveiling Kansas City‘s giving machine! Thank you to everybody who worked so hard to make yesterday possible & to all of the amazing people who showed up (even in the cold temperatures).

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO