ESPN

Owner: Royals considering several sites for new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals have selected several potential sites to build a replacement for aging Kauffman Stadium, owner John Sherman said Tuesday. In a letter to fans posted on social media, Sherman said the sites are in or near downtown Kansas City, but he did not elaborate. Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, are located far from the city's downtown.
KCTV 5

Royals fans weigh in on proposed downtown stadium

Kansas City community members are voicing their concerns about Kansas City Public Schools' Blueprint 2030. After writing 33 citations at an illegal car sideshow on Sunday, Kansas City police released a PSA to announce they are stepping up enforcement against dangerous car stunts on busy streets. Talented high school...
tigerdroppings.com

Gracie Hunt Gives Back With The Kansas City Chiefs Mascot

Tis the giving season. So, Gracie Hunt and her family are out giving back to the Kansas City community with the Chiefs mascot, KC Wolf... Spreading light and love this holiday season with Light the World! It was so fun to celebrate the amazing charities that Light the World supports and unveiling Kansas City‘s giving machine! Thank you to everybody who worked so hard to make yesterday possible & to all of the amazing people who showed up (even in the cold temperatures).
MLB

Explore Wichita's Riverfront Stadium

Welcome to Wichita's Riverfront Stadium, home of Kansas' only Minor League team. Cheer on the Wind Surge, explore the city's rich baseball history and keep an eye out for trolls. Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins since 2021) Established: 2020. League: Texas League. Ballpark: Riverfront Stadium (opened...
