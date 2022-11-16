ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

decrypt.co

SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
msn.com

Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX

(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
decrypt.co

Ripple Eyes Ireland as $1.3 Billion SEC Fight Drags On

As Ripple continues its battle with the SEC, it’s mostly operating outside of the U.S.—and now wants to set up shop in Ireland. As its battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission continues, Ripple is looking outside of the U.S.—mainly to Europe. The blockchain payments company’s lawyer,...
dailyhodl.com

One of Ethereum’s Top Rivals Showing Several Concerning Signs, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst claims that major Ethereum (ETH) rival Algorand (ALGO) is displaying a number of worrying signs. Citing research from crypto analytics firm Messari in a new YouTube video, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 subscribers that large holders own 99.7% of Algorand, a much higher rate than other ETH rivals such as Solana (SOL).
NASDAQ

Crypto Logs: Crypto "Crash Course" on Custody

FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, November 11, after a series of revelations regarding the company’s financial stability triggered a liquidity event when investors were rapidly attempting to withdraw their funds. The crash affected more than 5 million customers globally, including retail customers and hedge funds that are now stuck trying to recover their funds after FTX halted withdrawals. But it isn’t just FTX’s customers which are affected—the FTX crash shook the entire crypto industry and stimulated withdrawals from other exchanges and a broader collapse in crypto prices. Since early November, Bitcoin fell approximately 20% to under $17,000 (as of November 15). Ethereum also fell over 24% to $1,250 during that same time period. But does this hurt the long-term viability of the crypto industry? Probably not—most long-term crypto investors realize this has little to do with the asset class itself and has more to do with how and where crypto is invested. Rather than hurt the legitimacy of the crypto industry, this event will likely help reshape the way regulators look at the crypto industry and also reshape the way investors choose to invest in crypto based on custody. A few key takeaways are below:

