FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, November 11, after a series of revelations regarding the company’s financial stability triggered a liquidity event when investors were rapidly attempting to withdraw their funds. The crash affected more than 5 million customers globally, including retail customers and hedge funds that are now stuck trying to recover their funds after FTX halted withdrawals. But it isn’t just FTX’s customers which are affected—the FTX crash shook the entire crypto industry and stimulated withdrawals from other exchanges and a broader collapse in crypto prices. Since early November, Bitcoin fell approximately 20% to under $17,000 (as of November 15). Ethereum also fell over 24% to $1,250 during that same time period. But does this hurt the long-term viability of the crypto industry? Probably not—most long-term crypto investors realize this has little to do with the asset class itself and has more to do with how and where crypto is invested. Rather than hurt the legitimacy of the crypto industry, this event will likely help reshape the way regulators look at the crypto industry and also reshape the way investors choose to invest in crypto based on custody. A few key takeaways are below:

1 DAY AGO