ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox61.com

'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The end of Funky Winkerbean: Ohio creator Tom Batiuk closes out the comic strip Dec. 31

MEDINA, Ohio – After more than 50 years, Funky Winkerbean will be putting his feet up and exploring what lies ahead in the golden years of retirement. Medina resident Tim Batiuk, who has written and illustrated one of America’s most beloved cartoon characters – and friends – announced Nov. 17 that the syndication of the strip will reach its conclusion on Dec. 31.
MEDINA, OH
bwexponent.com

Regal Cinemas’ closure in Middleburg Towne Square plaza leaves vacuum of accessible movie theaters near campus

On Sept. 14, the Regal Cinemas location on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights permanently closed its doors as its parent company, Cineworld, remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The closure has come as disappointing news for some students and alumni of Baldwin Wallace University, who are left with fond memories of the location and a newfound lack of access to nearby movie theaters.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
US105

Death of Fan at a 2014 Jason Aldean Concert Ruled a Homicide

In 2014, the body of 22-year-old Cory Barron was discovered in a dumpster at the Lorain County landfill in Cleveland, Ohio, four days after he'd been last seen attending a Jason Aldean concert at the city's Progressive Field. At the time, local authorities pursued the theory that Barron fell into a trash chute at the venue, which led to the dumpster.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Elyria man dies following crash on I-90 bridge over Black River

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash on Interstate 90 west in Lorain County Friday afternoon. Elyria police say the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. on the Black River bridge overpass near Sheffield Village when a Ford Mustang struck a concrete barrier. Officers and witnesses attempted to save the driver and lone occupant, Elyria resident Zackery C. Cassidy, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
ELYRIA, OH
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy