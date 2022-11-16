Read full article on original website
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
fox61.com
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
The end of Funky Winkerbean: Ohio creator Tom Batiuk closes out the comic strip Dec. 31
MEDINA, Ohio – After more than 50 years, Funky Winkerbean will be putting his feet up and exploring what lies ahead in the golden years of retirement. Medina resident Tim Batiuk, who has written and illustrated one of America’s most beloved cartoon characters – and friends – announced Nov. 17 that the syndication of the strip will reach its conclusion on Dec. 31.
bwexponent.com
Regal Cinemas’ closure in Middleburg Towne Square plaza leaves vacuum of accessible movie theaters near campus
On Sept. 14, the Regal Cinemas location on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights permanently closed its doors as its parent company, Cineworld, remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The closure has come as disappointing news for some students and alumni of Baldwin Wallace University, who are left with fond memories of the location and a newfound lack of access to nearby movie theaters.
WKYC
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
The signal, also known as a pedestrian hybrid beacon, is located at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
Comedian Paul Rodriguez Coming to Kent Stage and Lorain Palace Theatre for Back-to-Back Shows in 2023
Performances will take place on January 13 and 14
Death of Fan at a 2014 Jason Aldean Concert Ruled a Homicide
In 2014, the body of 22-year-old Cory Barron was discovered in a dumpster at the Lorain County landfill in Cleveland, Ohio, four days after he'd been last seen attending a Jason Aldean concert at the city's Progressive Field. At the time, local authorities pursued the theory that Barron fell into a trash chute at the venue, which led to the dumpster.
Brr! Saturday starts chilly. Get ready for more snow — here’s when
More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
Sherwin-Williams to shut down Bedford Heights facility in 2023
Bedford Heights will soon say goodbye to their Sherwin Williams Facility, which has been a long time staple in the community.
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
Summit County plans gun buyback program at Akron Church
Summit County Council is partnering with the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office and Arlington Church of God to host a gun buyback and safety initiative.
Solon High School graduate remembers ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’
SOLON, Ohio -- It’s been 47 years since “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” -- the shipwreck immortalized by Gordon Lightfoot’s hit song with that title in 1976 -- but Michael Zronek still remembers it vividly. Zronek, a 1972 Solon High School graduate, was a 20-year-old...
cleveland19.com
NWS: Over 17 inches of snow in 12-hour span recorded in part of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County took the title for most snow during the lake effect snow event that spanned from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the highest snow total was recorded in Monroe Center, which is located in Ashtabula County, with 17.2 inches in a 12-hour timespan.
Photos released of Giant Eagle shooting suspect
The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a Giant Eagle parking lot shooting suspect.
Winning lotto tickets sold in Ohio; Dozens more available
The week is only halfway through and Ohio already has some big lottery winners.
Body found wrapped in plastic at Parma home
The Parma Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident at a home on West 26th Street.
Winter Storm Watch issued in several Northeast Ohio counties for accumulating snow this weekend: See the impacted areas
CLEVELAND — Here we go again... A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a handful of counties in Northeast Ohio as accumulating snow is expected this weekend. The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday for the following counties:. Ashtabula.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
Elyria man dies following crash on I-90 bridge over Black River
ELYRIA, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash on Interstate 90 west in Lorain County Friday afternoon. Elyria police say the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. on the Black River bridge overpass near Sheffield Village when a Ford Mustang struck a concrete barrier. Officers and witnesses attempted to save the driver and lone occupant, Elyria resident Zackery C. Cassidy, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
How much snow is going to hit your neighborhood?
Quiet periods early Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s before lake effect snow sets up Wednesday late afternoon, evening and into early Thursday.
