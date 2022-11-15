ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoomDaddy
3d ago

he only sold 60k buys on his last ppv. unless he starts fighting real boxers with real, unified and sanctioned boxing rules instead of making up his own rules with these dog and pony show fights, the numbers are going to drop so low that he will fade out of existence as far as boxing goes within a year.

Patrick Kreisel
3d ago

I can't believe that people are letting Paul dictate the terms of their fights. If Paul was as serious about boxing as he claims he would fight a legit boxer his age and weight class and under the same terms that all pro boxers fight under. But he won't because he's a coward and a fraud

positivecoolvibes
3d ago

🥊TOMMY🥊 Has to fight with one hand behind his back and eat to whole subs😂 Jake what a Joke🌍 You wanna be considered a great fighter🗝fight great fighters by the rules every one else goes by💡

