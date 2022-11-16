Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Garland: Trump's announcement of presidential candidacy, Biden's likely 2024 run were factors in naming special counsel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Garland: Trump's announcement of presidential candidacy, Biden's likely 2024 run were factors in naming special counsel. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Newly named special counsel Smith says he will exercise ‘independent judgment’ and move ‘expeditiously’ in Trump probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly named special counsel Smith says he will exercise ‘independent judgment’ and move ‘expeditiously’ in Trump probes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Returning for a third term, Rep. Mike Levin aims for bipartisan bills in a GOP-controlled House
'This is the sort of seat and sort of incumbent that it would take a red wave to dislodge,' one expert said.
California outlawed Section 8 housing discrimination. Why it still persists
Two years ago, it became illegal across California for landlords to refuse to rent to Section 8 residents. Tenants and their advocates say the practice remains common.
Herald & Review
Biden administration moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits over his role in killing of US-based journalist
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits over his role in killing of US-based journalist. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Column: Kenneth Mejia rode the wave of the new left and swamped L.A.'s political establishment
Asked about his bombastic tweets attacking President Biden and Hillary Clinton, City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia said, "Definitely, I regret doing those things."
House GOP majority younger, more diverse than it's been in years
The House Republican majority is slated to be younger and more diverse next Congress than in years past, boosting the GOP's efforts to be a national party.
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Newspapers need Congress' help
Local journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and a vital source of information for communities across the country. Newsrooms cover local politics, high school sports, local business openings, cultural events and other matters that help a community remain vibrant and connected. But as we’ve discussed in the space previously, the...
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Maybe this will be the year for bipartisanship
The period after an election is always interesting to observe. No campaign promises have been broken, most candidates and most supporters are either upbeat or gracious, and there are promises things will be different. One significant difference between 2022 and 2020 – aside from fewer COVID-19 restrictions – is the...
Legislation proposed to end extraction leases near Chaco Culture National Historical Park
FARMINGTON – Four Democratic members of the state’s congressional delegation reintroduced legislation Nov. 17 to create the Chaco Protection Zone, which would formalize a 10-mile buffer zone around Chaco Culture National Historical Park under consideration by the Bureau of Land Management. U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) and Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) signed on to the Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act ...
'We got really lucky': Why California escaped another destructive fire season in 2022
With the worst of fire season behind us, experts say this year's reduced fire activity has less to do with strategy and more to do with luck.
Herald & Review
AP News Summary at 4:39 p.m. EST
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes. WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The role will be filled by Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who led the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and later served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision. A Trump spokesperson calls it a “political stunt."
Herald & Review
Things to know today: World Cup bans beer sales in Qatar; more Twitter workers flee; Buffalo braces for major snowstorm
Today is Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Nov....
Comments / 0