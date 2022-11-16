ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Newspapers need Congress' help

Local journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and a vital source of information for communities across the country. Newsrooms cover local politics, high school sports, local business openings, cultural events and other matters that help a community remain vibrant and connected. But as we’ve discussed in the space previously, the...
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Maybe this will be the year for bipartisanship

The period after an election is always interesting to observe. No campaign promises have been broken, most candidates and most supporters are either upbeat or gracious, and there are promises things will be different. One significant difference between 2022 and 2020 – aside from fewer COVID-19 restrictions – is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Daily Times

Legislation proposed to end extraction leases near Chaco Culture National Historical Park

FARMINGTON – Four Democratic members of the state’s congressional delegation reintroduced legislation Nov. 17 to create the Chaco Protection Zone, which would formalize a 10-mile buffer zone around Chaco Culture National Historical Park under consideration by the Bureau of Land Management. U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) and Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) signed on to the Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act ...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Herald & Review

AP News Summary at 4:39 p.m. EST

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes. WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The role will be filled by Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who led the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and later served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision. A Trump spokesperson calls it a “political stunt."
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy