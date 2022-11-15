Read full article on original website
3printr.com
M3d+it conference 2022: Additive manufacturing in medicine
To see cutting edge technology and current trends in additive manufacturing, this year the Medical University of Vienna and acmit are inviting to the “Additive Manufacturing in Medicine 4th Symposium “ and the “1st European Open Source 3D Bioprinting Workshop” events, which will be organized under the umbrella of the “M3d+it 2022 Conference”.
3printr.com
Formnext 2022: pro-beam accelerates production via parallel processes
The pro-beam Group presented its new additive manufacturing system PB EBM 30S one year ago. On the occasion of this year´s “Formnext 2022” in Frankfurt, the company will now be disclosing further details regarding the machine’s main features. The system saves customers an enormous amount of time and offers high process quality and stability. pro-beam will be represented at Formnext in Frankfurt am Main in hall 12.0 at booth E59 from November 15th-18th, 2022. On-site visitors will have the chance to convince themselves of the system and process properties.
3printr.com
Shell and GE Additive present oxygen-hydrogen micromixers at Formnext 2022
During formnext 2022, the global additive manufacturing event, Shell International B.V. and GE Additive unveiled the results of a joint design and engineering project – an additively manufactured oxygen hydrogen micromixer. This complex, non-functional, demonstration part, was printed in nickel alloy 718 on a GE Additive Concept Laser M Line system, installed at Shell’s 3D Printing CoE and Workshop, part of the company’s Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam (ETCA) in the Netherlands.
3printr.com
3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D expands its resin portfolio
Nexa3D, the manufacturer of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, announced the expansion of its high-performance functional resin portfolio, with the immediate commercial availability of three new photopolymer resins tailored to address the growing demand for its ultrafast industrial and desktop 3D printers. “Our expanding range of printers and...
3printr.com
3D printing materials: Equispheres announces partnership with Morf3D
Aiming to improve the performance and productivity of metal additive manufacturing, Morf3D Inc. and Equispheres Inc. are collaborating to qualify Equispheres’ high-performance aluminum powders and to develop new applications which will result in further performance improvements based on current expectations. “Morf3D is a leading innovation partner in additive manufacturing...
takeitcool.com
Corn Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary
The latest report titled “Corn Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Corn. Report Features Details. Product Name Corn Production. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance. Raw...
3printr.com
AM safety: Equispheres develops non-explosible aluminum field stick
Equispheres Inc. has developed a non-explosible aluminum alloy feedstock for additive manufacturing (AM) that reduces the hazards associated with day-to-day handling of materials for 3D printing. Identified as NExP-1, this ground-breaking material is specifically designed for production printing of aluminum parts. It maintains the ability to produce high-quality prints at...
3printr.com
CO-AM Platform welcomes seven new technology partners
“With these new partnerships, the CO-AM community continues to grow, creating the first end-to-end software platform that offers an open ecosystem for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry,” said Bart van der Schueren, CTO of Materialise. “Collaboration is key to realize the potential of additive manufacturing and to give our customers seamless access to a full range of software tools to plan, manage, and optimize every step of their 3D printing process.”
3printr.com
Quickparts introduces express service for production orders
Quickparts, the global manufacturer of on-demand custom prototypes and production parts through 3D printing and traditional manufacturing, is pleased to announce a new service offering as fast as same-day shipping, made possible by its adoption of new manufacturing technologies like Nexa3D’s Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) 3D printing technology, and innovative CNC and Injection Molding technology. The improved ordering tools and the ultrafast polymer 3D printers will be demonstrated live at Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany, at the Quickparts booth, located in Hall 12.0, Booth E82, as well as the Nexa3D booth, located in Hall 11.1, Stand E31.
3printr.com
MT Aerospace acquires second Module 400 from Addup
Based in Augsburg, Germany, MT Aerospace is the European specialist in the field of fluid storage for the aerospace industry. This subsidiary of the OHB Group designs and manufactures fuel tanks for satellites and space launchers, including the Ariane 5 program. It is also the main supplier of drinking water and wastewater storage systems for Airbus group aircraft. Specialized in metal and composite processing, MT Aerospace also has expertise in metal 3D printing, in particular in DED (Directed Energy Deposition) technology thanks to its Modulo 400 machine supplied by AddUp in 2020.
scitechdaily.com
More Accurate Than GPS: New Navigation System With 10 Centimeter Accuracy
Researchers have developed an alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings. An alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings has been developed by researchers of Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and VSL. The working prototype that demonstrated this new mobile network infrastructure achieved an accuracy of 10 centimeters. This new technology is important for the implementation of a wide range of advanced location-based applications, including autonomous vehicles, quantum communication, and next-generation mobile communication systems. The results will be published today (November 16) in the journal Nature.
