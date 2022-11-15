Read full article on original website
3printr.com
3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D expands its resin portfolio
Nexa3D, the manufacturer of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, announced the expansion of its high-performance functional resin portfolio, with the immediate commercial availability of three new photopolymer resins tailored to address the growing demand for its ultrafast industrial and desktop 3D printers. “Our expanding range of printers and...
3printr.com
MT Aerospace acquires second Module 400 from Addup
Based in Augsburg, Germany, MT Aerospace is the European specialist in the field of fluid storage for the aerospace industry. This subsidiary of the OHB Group designs and manufactures fuel tanks for satellites and space launchers, including the Ariane 5 program. It is also the main supplier of drinking water and wastewater storage systems for Airbus group aircraft. Specialized in metal and composite processing, MT Aerospace also has expertise in metal 3D printing, in particular in DED (Directed Energy Deposition) technology thanks to its Modulo 400 machine supplied by AddUp in 2020.
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
3printr.com
Formnext 2022: pro-beam accelerates production via parallel processes
The pro-beam Group presented its new additive manufacturing system PB EBM 30S one year ago. On the occasion of this year´s “Formnext 2022” in Frankfurt, the company will now be disclosing further details regarding the machine’s main features. The system saves customers an enormous amount of time and offers high process quality and stability. pro-beam will be represented at Formnext in Frankfurt am Main in hall 12.0 at booth E59 from November 15th-18th, 2022. On-site visitors will have the chance to convince themselves of the system and process properties.
3printr.com
How Siemens Energy improves service efficiency with Markforged
In support of its energy operations, the company recently opened the Siemens Innovation Center in Orlando, Florida. It is the only one of its kind in the U.S. to offer a unique pairing of design with manufacturing, implementing robotics, rapid prototyping, scanning, digital tools and on-site metal additive manufacturing. The Siemens innovation center focuses on rapid problem solving supporting the company’s energy businesses.
3printr.com
3D printing materials: Equispheres announces partnership with Morf3D
Aiming to improve the performance and productivity of metal additive manufacturing, Morf3D Inc. and Equispheres Inc. are collaborating to qualify Equispheres’ high-performance aluminum powders and to develop new applications which will result in further performance improvements based on current expectations. “Morf3D is a leading innovation partner in additive manufacturing...
3printr.com
Formnext 2022: The highlights in the finishing of metal AM parts
At Formnext 2022, in Hall 12.0 on Stand B41 visitors will be able to join the dots and get the most up-to-date information on the very latest breakthroughs in advanced post processing for metal additive manufacturing (AM) applications. It is on this stand that three companies have partnered due to their complementary commercial developments in this area, namely Rivelin Robotics, Surfineers and TextureJet.
3printr.com
AMCell_ series: New turnkey integrated 3D printing system
Featuring the KUKA KR AGILUS 10 R900, Ai Build’s additive manufacturing software AiSync, a non-planar extruder head and periphery, AMCell_ has been efficiently and cost effectively packaged to support the optimal delivery of advanced training methods in additive manufacturing principles. The competent handling of automated, technological products is of...
3printr.com
3D Printing Fair: Successful start of Formnext 2022
The organiser of the Formnext trade fair has announced a successful start to the fair. With over 800 exhibitors and 4 hall levels, the eighth Formnext can clearly surpass last year’s edition and makes the trade fair metropolis on the Main the global centre of innovative production solutions for four days.
3printr.com
How Fiberpunk makes 3D printers smarter
In April, Fiberpunk launched their open-source 3D printer wifi module Node ($24.99), and after 4 months of iterations and upgrades, Fiberpunk launched the new Node Pro ($29.9) and Sentry Pro. Based on Sentry Pro, Fiberpunk open-sourced their AI-detected failed printing technology. Let’s take a look at what the Fiberpunk team is doing today.
3printr.com
MakerVerse and ZEISS showcase variety of inspection reports at Formnext 2022
MakerVerse and ZEISS showcased at Formnext the wide range of dimensional, surface, and material property–related inspection reports available to users on the MakerVerse platform. With these options, MakerVerse, the additive manufacturing platform for sourcing parts, brings Zeiss‘ metrology technology to industrial makers. “We know how important quality is...
3printr.com
First 3D-printed house by COBOD in California
Approximately 200 miles north of San Francisco, surrounded by national forests lies Redding with its population of 100,000. Not one of California’s most famous cities was affected by the numerous forest fires that hit the city. Redding is experiencing more than 100 fires per year. The Redding area got hit the worst in 2018 in the Carr fire, where 1,100 houses were lost to the fires, 270 of these directly in the town of Redding. Neighboring Paradise lost more than 11,000 homes, causing damages of 16 billion USD and 85 fatalities.
3printr.com
3D Systems adds two new high-performance materials to portfolio
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced the addition of two new materials — Certified HX and Certified CuCr2.4 — to its materials portfolio. Both materials are certified for use with the company’s DMP Flex 350, and DMP Factory 350 3D printers, and HX is also certified for the DMP Factory 500 to address a breadth of applications requiring high strength and corrosion-resistance in industries such as energy, industrial gas turbines (IGT), high tech, consumer goods, aerospace & defense, and automotive.
