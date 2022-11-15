Read full article on original website
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
ComicBook
Scientists Begin Preparing for Alien Contact
Given the search for extraterrestrial life has never been more prominent, a group of scientists has formed a center to serve as a headquarters should humanity need to contact alien life at some point in the future. Based at the Scotlands' University of St Andrews, the SETI Post-Detection Hub aims to bring together the world's leading experts to plan and strategize communications efforts should we ever reach the point of detection.
Scientists created a glowing black hole in the lab to test a Stephen Hawking theory
A team of physicists from the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands simulated the event horizon of a black hole in a lab and observed the equivalent of an elusive form of radiation first theorized by Stephen Hawking, a report from Science Alert explains. The new discovery could help the...
Something is wrong with Einstein's theory of gravity
Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn’t seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works
What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
dailygalaxy.com
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
Upworthy
Scientists created a black hole in an unique lab experiment. Then, it started to glow
Black Holes have always captured the interest of scientists and common people alike. While scientists grapple with finding new information about these regions in our universe, we all are forever fascinated by this concept of science. In a revolutionary experiment, scientists have been successfully able to create a replica of the black hole and it can solve several questions about this phenomenon, reports Science Alert.
3printr.com
3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D expands its resin portfolio
Nexa3D, the manufacturer of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, announced the expansion of its high-performance functional resin portfolio, with the immediate commercial availability of three new photopolymer resins tailored to address the growing demand for its ultrafast industrial and desktop 3D printers. “Our expanding range of printers and...
3printr.com
3D Printing Fair: Successful start of Formnext 2022
The organiser of the Formnext trade fair has announced a successful start to the fair. With over 800 exhibitors and 4 hall levels, the eighth Formnext can clearly surpass last year’s edition and makes the trade fair metropolis on the Main the global centre of innovative production solutions for four days.
3printr.com
3D printing materials: Equispheres announces partnership with Morf3D
Aiming to improve the performance and productivity of metal additive manufacturing, Morf3D Inc. and Equispheres Inc. are collaborating to qualify Equispheres’ high-performance aluminum powders and to develop new applications which will result in further performance improvements based on current expectations. “Morf3D is a leading innovation partner in additive manufacturing...
3printr.com
XYZprinting showcases latest devices at Formnext 2022
XYZprinting, a specialist in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, is showcasing its latest devices with Open Platform Fast Cycle Sintering (OPFCS) at Formnext 2022 (November 15-18). The company envisions a future of open-platform-based selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printing solutions that can both utilize powder from any material supplier and reuse end-of-life powder, thereby maximizing materials compatibility while greatly decreasing waste.
dornob.com
MIT’s Frighteningly Fast Robot Cheetah Uses AI to Break Speed Records
The robotic cheetah developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) just keeps getting more advanced. Since its debut in 2015, the four-legged, dog-sized robot known as “Mini Cheetah” has learned how to backflip, taught itself to run, and broken speed records, hitting its fastest speed ever (nearly 13 feet per second) last March.
dailygalaxy.com
Eruption from an Object With a Magnetic Field One-Thousand-Trillion Times Stronger than Our Sun’s
So far, we have had only close calls from gamma ray explosions so large, scientists have suggested, that if they occurred within our solar neighborhood (less than 1,000 light years) they could potentially trigger mass extinctions on Earth. Some 440 million years ago, reports Nature, a nearby gamma-ray burst may...
3printr.com
AutoFarm3D – 3DQue launches suite of automation tools
3DQue launched AutoFarm3D, a full suite of automation tools that gives operators ultimate control over all of their printers. AutoFarm3D is ideal for mass production, automating everything from directing print job traffic, to performing farm operational procedures. In development for 3 years, AutoFarm3D transforms manual activities into digital tasks, automates...
3printr.com
AMCell_ series: New turnkey integrated 3D printing system
Featuring the KUKA KR AGILUS 10 R900, Ai Build’s additive manufacturing software AiSync, a non-planar extruder head and periphery, AMCell_ has been efficiently and cost effectively packaged to support the optimal delivery of advanced training methods in additive manufacturing principles. The competent handling of automated, technological products is of...
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
dailyhodl.com
Unknown Entity Becomes Largest Bitcoin Whale in Existence After Accumlating $2,400,312,823 in BTC: On-Chain Data
A mysterious Bitcoin holder has quietly become the biggest non-exchange BTC whale in the world after accumulating 144,664 coins worth over $2.4 billion at time of writing. According to data from BitInfoCharts, an unknown entity has suddenly surpassed all other whales on the Bitcoin Rich List, and now sits only under the cold storage wallets of crypto exchanges Binance and Bitfinex.
3printr.com
MakerVerse and ZEISS showcase variety of inspection reports at Formnext 2022
MakerVerse and ZEISS showcased at Formnext the wide range of dimensional, surface, and material property–related inspection reports available to users on the MakerVerse platform. With these options, MakerVerse, the additive manufacturing platform for sourcing parts, brings Zeiss‘ metrology technology to industrial makers. “We know how important quality is...
3printr.com
Nexa3D and DyeMansion accelerate automation of powder bed fusion
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, and the finishing world leader for 3D-printed polymer parts DyeMansion announced a strategic partnership to drive automation and integration of Nexa3D’s powder bed fusion workflow – from printing to finished parts. This partnership will leverage DyeMansion’s automated post-processing hardware, the high-throughput capabilities of the QLS 820 printer, as well as the printer’s Siemens PLC integration and powerful NexaX for QLS manufacturing software.
