3printr.com
3D printing materials: Equispheres announces partnership with Morf3D
Aiming to improve the performance and productivity of metal additive manufacturing, Morf3D Inc. and Equispheres Inc. are collaborating to qualify Equispheres’ high-performance aluminum powders and to develop new applications which will result in further performance improvements based on current expectations. “Morf3D is a leading innovation partner in additive manufacturing...
Shell and GE Additive present oxygen-hydrogen micromixers at Formnext 2022
During formnext 2022, the global additive manufacturing event, Shell International B.V. and GE Additive unveiled the results of a joint design and engineering project – an additively manufactured oxygen hydrogen micromixer. This complex, non-functional, demonstration part, was printed in nickel alloy 718 on a GE Additive Concept Laser M Line system, installed at Shell’s 3D Printing CoE and Workshop, part of the company’s Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam (ETCA) in the Netherlands.
M3d+it conference 2022: Additive manufacturing in medicine
To see cutting edge technology and current trends in additive manufacturing, this year the Medical University of Vienna and acmit are inviting to the “Additive Manufacturing in Medicine 4th Symposium “ and the “1st European Open Source 3D Bioprinting Workshop” events, which will be organized under the umbrella of the “M3d+it 2022 Conference”.
MT Aerospace acquires second Module 400 from Addup
Based in Augsburg, Germany, MT Aerospace is the European specialist in the field of fluid storage for the aerospace industry. This subsidiary of the OHB Group designs and manufactures fuel tanks for satellites and space launchers, including the Ariane 5 program. It is also the main supplier of drinking water and wastewater storage systems for Airbus group aircraft. Specialized in metal and composite processing, MT Aerospace also has expertise in metal 3D printing, in particular in DED (Directed Energy Deposition) technology thanks to its Modulo 400 machine supplied by AddUp in 2020.
CO-AM Platform welcomes seven new technology partners
“With these new partnerships, the CO-AM community continues to grow, creating the first end-to-end software platform that offers an open ecosystem for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry,” said Bart van der Schueren, CTO of Materialise. “Collaboration is key to realize the potential of additive manufacturing and to give our customers seamless access to a full range of software tools to plan, manage, and optimize every step of their 3D printing process.”
AM safety: Equispheres develops non-explosible aluminum field stick
Equispheres Inc. has developed a non-explosible aluminum alloy feedstock for additive manufacturing (AM) that reduces the hazards associated with day-to-day handling of materials for 3D printing. Identified as NExP-1, this ground-breaking material is specifically designed for production printing of aluminum parts. It maintains the ability to produce high-quality prints at...
Formnext 2022: The highlights in the finishing of metal AM parts
At Formnext 2022, in Hall 12.0 on Stand B41 visitors will be able to join the dots and get the most up-to-date information on the very latest breakthroughs in advanced post processing for metal additive manufacturing (AM) applications. It is on this stand that three companies have partnered due to their complementary commercial developments in this area, namely Rivelin Robotics, Surfineers and TextureJet.
