Based in Augsburg, Germany, MT Aerospace is the European specialist in the field of fluid storage for the aerospace industry. This subsidiary of the OHB Group designs and manufactures fuel tanks for satellites and space launchers, including the Ariane 5 program. It is also the main supplier of drinking water and wastewater storage systems for Airbus group aircraft. Specialized in metal and composite processing, MT Aerospace also has expertise in metal 3D printing, in particular in DED (Directed Energy Deposition) technology thanks to its Modulo 400 machine supplied by AddUp in 2020.

1 DAY AGO