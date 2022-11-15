Read full article on original website
Nexa3D and DyeMansion accelerate automation of powder bed fusion
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, and the finishing world leader for 3D-printed polymer parts DyeMansion announced a strategic partnership to drive automation and integration of Nexa3D’s powder bed fusion workflow – from printing to finished parts. This partnership will leverage DyeMansion’s automated post-processing hardware, the high-throughput capabilities of the QLS 820 printer, as well as the printer’s Siemens PLC integration and powerful NexaX for QLS manufacturing software.
MakerVerse and ZEISS showcase variety of inspection reports at Formnext 2022
MakerVerse and ZEISS showcased at Formnext the wide range of dimensional, surface, and material property–related inspection reports available to users on the MakerVerse platform. With these options, MakerVerse, the additive manufacturing platform for sourcing parts, brings Zeiss‘ metrology technology to industrial makers. “We know how important quality is...
Quickparts introduces express service for production orders
Quickparts, the global manufacturer of on-demand custom prototypes and production parts through 3D printing and traditional manufacturing, is pleased to announce a new service offering as fast as same-day shipping, made possible by its adoption of new manufacturing technologies like Nexa3D’s Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) 3D printing technology, and innovative CNC and Injection Molding technology. The improved ordering tools and the ultrafast polymer 3D printers will be demonstrated live at Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany, at the Quickparts booth, located in Hall 12.0, Booth E82, as well as the Nexa3D booth, located in Hall 11.1, Stand E31.
CO-AM Platform welcomes seven new technology partners
“With these new partnerships, the CO-AM community continues to grow, creating the first end-to-end software platform that offers an open ecosystem for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry,” said Bart van der Schueren, CTO of Materialise. “Collaboration is key to realize the potential of additive manufacturing and to give our customers seamless access to a full range of software tools to plan, manage, and optimize every step of their 3D printing process.”
AM safety: Equispheres develops non-explosible aluminum field stick
Equispheres Inc. has developed a non-explosible aluminum alloy feedstock for additive manufacturing (AM) that reduces the hazards associated with day-to-day handling of materials for 3D printing. Identified as NExP-1, this ground-breaking material is specifically designed for production printing of aluminum parts. It maintains the ability to produce high-quality prints at...
SLM Solutions posts strongest ever nine-month-performance
SLM Solutions Group AG announced strong financial results for the nine-month period ending September 2022 with an order intake for 9M 2022 at a record high of EUR 62.7 m, increasing by 47% as compared to 9M 2021. The NXG XII 600 which is designed for series production continues to see robust interest across a broad spectrum of customer segments and is expected to drive further growth of the business.
Formnext 2022: The highlights in the finishing of metal AM parts
At Formnext 2022, in Hall 12.0 on Stand B41 visitors will be able to join the dots and get the most up-to-date information on the very latest breakthroughs in advanced post processing for metal additive manufacturing (AM) applications. It is on this stand that three companies have partnered due to their complementary commercial developments in this area, namely Rivelin Robotics, Surfineers and TextureJet.
MT Aerospace acquires second Module 400 from Addup
Based in Augsburg, Germany, MT Aerospace is the European specialist in the field of fluid storage for the aerospace industry. This subsidiary of the OHB Group designs and manufactures fuel tanks for satellites and space launchers, including the Ariane 5 program. It is also the main supplier of drinking water and wastewater storage systems for Airbus group aircraft. Specialized in metal and composite processing, MT Aerospace also has expertise in metal 3D printing, in particular in DED (Directed Energy Deposition) technology thanks to its Modulo 400 machine supplied by AddUp in 2020.
M3d+it conference 2022: Additive manufacturing in medicine
To see cutting edge technology and current trends in additive manufacturing, this year the Medical University of Vienna and acmit are inviting to the “Additive Manufacturing in Medicine 4th Symposium “ and the “1st European Open Source 3D Bioprinting Workshop” events, which will be organized under the umbrella of the “M3d+it 2022 Conference”.
3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D expands its resin portfolio
Nexa3D, the manufacturer of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, announced the expansion of its high-performance functional resin portfolio, with the immediate commercial availability of three new photopolymer resins tailored to address the growing demand for its ultrafast industrial and desktop 3D printers. “Our expanding range of printers and...
3D printing materials: Equispheres announces partnership with Morf3D
Aiming to improve the performance and productivity of metal additive manufacturing, Morf3D Inc. and Equispheres Inc. are collaborating to qualify Equispheres’ high-performance aluminum powders and to develop new applications which will result in further performance improvements based on current expectations. “Morf3D is a leading innovation partner in additive manufacturing...
SLM Solutions presents software partner ecosystem
Metal additive manufacturing company SLM Solutions presents its new software partner ecosystem. Comprised of the key software players in the additive manufacturing market, it enables to complement its innovative in-house software portfolio to deliver the most comprehensive End-to-End additive manufacturing software solution set in the market. It is tailored to the customer’s individual requirements in the key application spaces: build preparation, AM digitalization, connectivity and quality assurance.
How Fiberpunk makes 3D printers smarter
In April, Fiberpunk launched their open-source 3D printer wifi module Node ($24.99), and after 4 months of iterations and upgrades, Fiberpunk launched the new Node Pro ($29.9) and Sentry Pro. Based on Sentry Pro, Fiberpunk open-sourced their AI-detected failed printing technology. Let’s take a look at what the Fiberpunk team is doing today.
