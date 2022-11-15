Read full article on original website
SLM Solutions posts strongest ever nine-month-performance
SLM Solutions Group AG announced strong financial results for the nine-month period ending September 2022 with an order intake for 9M 2022 at a record high of EUR 62.7 m, increasing by 47% as compared to 9M 2021. The NXG XII 600 which is designed for series production continues to see robust interest across a broad spectrum of customer segments and is expected to drive further growth of the business.
Shell and GE Additive present oxygen-hydrogen micromixers at Formnext 2022
During formnext 2022, the global additive manufacturing event, Shell International B.V. and GE Additive unveiled the results of a joint design and engineering project – an additively manufactured oxygen hydrogen micromixer. This complex, non-functional, demonstration part, was printed in nickel alloy 718 on a GE Additive Concept Laser M Line system, installed at Shell’s 3D Printing CoE and Workshop, part of the company’s Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam (ETCA) in the Netherlands.
SLM Solutions presents software partner ecosystem
Metal additive manufacturing company SLM Solutions presents its new software partner ecosystem. Comprised of the key software players in the additive manufacturing market, it enables to complement its innovative in-house software portfolio to deliver the most comprehensive End-to-End additive manufacturing software solution set in the market. It is tailored to the customer’s individual requirements in the key application spaces: build preparation, AM digitalization, connectivity and quality assurance.
MakerVerse and ZEISS showcase variety of inspection reports at Formnext 2022
MakerVerse and ZEISS showcased at Formnext the wide range of dimensional, surface, and material property–related inspection reports available to users on the MakerVerse platform. With these options, MakerVerse, the additive manufacturing platform for sourcing parts, brings Zeiss‘ metrology technology to industrial makers. “We know how important quality is...
Quickparts joins Roboze 3D parts network
Roboze, a technology company that produces some of the world’s most accurate 3D printers for the production of parts in super polymers and composite materials, announced a new strategic partnership signed during the Formnext 2022 trade show with Quickparts, a global specialist in on-demand industrial production services. The goal is to accelerate the local production of customized parts around the world, wherever and whenever they are needed, bringing the value of production back to the point of use and generating business models more consistent with the current market.
CO-AM Platform welcomes seven new technology partners
“With these new partnerships, the CO-AM community continues to grow, creating the first end-to-end software platform that offers an open ecosystem for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry,” said Bart van der Schueren, CTO of Materialise. “Collaboration is key to realize the potential of additive manufacturing and to give our customers seamless access to a full range of software tools to plan, manage, and optimize every step of their 3D printing process.”
TRUMPF expands selection of powder alloys for 3D printing systems
TRUMPF has expanded its selection of powder alloys for its 3D printing systems. At Formnext, the leading trade fair for additive manufacturing in Frankfurt, the high-tech company is demonstrating the potential of new titanium, aluminum, stainless steel and tool steel alloys for additive manufacturing. “Powder is an important component of...
DyeMansion strengthens position as AM transformation engine at Formnext 2022
At Formnext, DyeMansion delivers on their announcements and launches a new Powerfuse S model to smooth 3D–printed polypropylene. The Powerfuse S PP is the first ever green vapor polishing solution for highly industrial manufacturing and surface improvements beyond aesthetics to smooth 3D–printed PP. The classic Powerfuse S model works with all common rigid and flexible materials on the market such as PA, TPU, ULTEM and more. The new Powerfuse S PP is dedicated for the processing of for polypropylene.
3D Printing Fair: Successful start of Formnext 2022
The organiser of the Formnext trade fair has announced a successful start to the fair. With over 800 exhibitors and 4 hall levels, the eighth Formnext can clearly surpass last year’s edition and makes the trade fair metropolis on the Main the global centre of innovative production solutions for four days.
How Siemens Energy improves service efficiency with Markforged
In support of its energy operations, the company recently opened the Siemens Innovation Center in Orlando, Florida. It is the only one of its kind in the U.S. to offer a unique pairing of design with manufacturing, implementing robotics, rapid prototyping, scanning, digital tools and on-site metal additive manufacturing. The Siemens innovation center focuses on rapid problem solving supporting the company’s energy businesses.
Quickparts introduces express service for production orders
Quickparts, the global manufacturer of on-demand custom prototypes and production parts through 3D printing and traditional manufacturing, is pleased to announce a new service offering as fast as same-day shipping, made possible by its adoption of new manufacturing technologies like Nexa3D’s Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) 3D printing technology, and innovative CNC and Injection Molding technology. The improved ordering tools and the ultrafast polymer 3D printers will be demonstrated live at Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany, at the Quickparts booth, located in Hall 12.0, Booth E82, as well as the Nexa3D booth, located in Hall 11.1, Stand E31.
EPU 43/45 – Carbon announces market launch of elastomers with damping properties
Carbon, a specialist in 3D printing technology, announced two new elastomers with cushioning properties: EPU 43 and EPU 45. The elastomers complement Carbon’s ‘Idea-to-Production’ materials portfolio and offer new opportunities in the development of products in the field of impact protection, such as that required for pads, gloves and helmets.
AM safety: Equispheres develops non-explosible aluminum field stick
Equispheres Inc. has developed a non-explosible aluminum alloy feedstock for additive manufacturing (AM) that reduces the hazards associated with day-to-day handling of materials for 3D printing. Identified as NExP-1, this ground-breaking material is specifically designed for production printing of aluminum parts. It maintains the ability to produce high-quality prints at...
XYZprinting showcases latest devices at Formnext 2022
XYZprinting, a specialist in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, is showcasing its latest devices with Open Platform Fast Cycle Sintering (OPFCS) at Formnext 2022 (November 15-18). The company envisions a future of open-platform-based selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printing solutions that can both utilize powder from any material supplier and reuse end-of-life powder, thereby maximizing materials compatibility while greatly decreasing waste.
3D Systems adds two new high-performance materials to portfolio
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced the addition of two new materials — Certified HX and Certified CuCr2.4 — to its materials portfolio. Both materials are certified for use with the company’s DMP Flex 350, and DMP Factory 350 3D printers, and HX is also certified for the DMP Factory 500 to address a breadth of applications requiring high strength and corrosion-resistance in industries such as energy, industrial gas turbines (IGT), high tech, consumer goods, aerospace & defense, and automotive.
AutoFarm3D – 3DQue launches suite of automation tools
3DQue launched AutoFarm3D, a full suite of automation tools that gives operators ultimate control over all of their printers. AutoFarm3D is ideal for mass production, automating everything from directing print job traffic, to performing farm operational procedures. In development for 3 years, AutoFarm3D transforms manual activities into digital tasks, automates...
MT Aerospace acquires second Module 400 from Addup
Based in Augsburg, Germany, MT Aerospace is the European specialist in the field of fluid storage for the aerospace industry. This subsidiary of the OHB Group designs and manufactures fuel tanks for satellites and space launchers, including the Ariane 5 program. It is also the main supplier of drinking water and wastewater storage systems for Airbus group aircraft. Specialized in metal and composite processing, MT Aerospace also has expertise in metal 3D printing, in particular in DED (Directed Energy Deposition) technology thanks to its Modulo 400 machine supplied by AddUp in 2020.
AMCell_ series: New turnkey integrated 3D printing system
Featuring the KUKA KR AGILUS 10 R900, Ai Build’s additive manufacturing software AiSync, a non-planar extruder head and periphery, AMCell_ has been efficiently and cost effectively packaged to support the optimal delivery of advanced training methods in additive manufacturing principles. The competent handling of automated, technological products is of...
3D printing materials: Equispheres announces partnership with Morf3D
Aiming to improve the performance and productivity of metal additive manufacturing, Morf3D Inc. and Equispheres Inc. are collaborating to qualify Equispheres’ high-performance aluminum powders and to develop new applications which will result in further performance improvements based on current expectations. “Morf3D is a leading innovation partner in additive manufacturing...
Nexa3D and DyeMansion accelerate automation of powder bed fusion
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, and the finishing world leader for 3D-printed polymer parts DyeMansion announced a strategic partnership to drive automation and integration of Nexa3D’s powder bed fusion workflow – from printing to finished parts. This partnership will leverage DyeMansion’s automated post-processing hardware, the high-throughput capabilities of the QLS 820 printer, as well as the printer’s Siemens PLC integration and powerful NexaX for QLS manufacturing software.
