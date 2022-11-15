Roboze, a technology company that produces some of the world’s most accurate 3D printers for the production of parts in super polymers and composite materials, announced a new strategic partnership signed during the Formnext 2022 trade show with Quickparts, a global specialist in on-demand industrial production services. The goal is to accelerate the local production of customized parts around the world, wherever and whenever they are needed, bringing the value of production back to the point of use and generating business models more consistent with the current market.

