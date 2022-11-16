Read full article on original website
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Day Trip to The Seven Sisters and South DownsJoJo's Cup of Mocha
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Sereena Quick has opened up a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia. Owned and operated by Sereena Quick, this new restaurant will make it the fast-food franchise's 84th location in Philadelphia.
Proposal would change Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs
A proposed revision to Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs may soon help the city fill thousands of vacancies. During Thursday's City Council meeting, Councilmember Helen Gym introduced legislation that she says would accelerate the city's recruiting capabilities by allowing city civil service employees to find a Philadelphia address within six months of employment. Currently, city workers must have a year of residency in Philly.
Take A Look Inside Philadelphia’s LumiNature Light Show For 2022
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (November 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
More than 100 sleep outside to raise awareness for Philadelphia’s homeless
Hundreds of individuals gave up the warmth of their beds and slept in the streets of Center City to raise funds for homeless youth Thursday night through Covenant House Philadelphia.
This West Philly barbershop offers cuts, credentials, and comfort to the community
The sound of clippers etching against a canvas of hair. The murmur of easy, familial conversations popping up between barber’s chairs. This is the daily atmosphere at Philly Cuts. Located on 44th and Chestnut, the unisex barbershop and salon of 25 years creates an atmosphere of comfort and openness...
Philadelphia nonprofit gives kids free laptops to help unleash inner artist
A Philadelphia nonprofit has created a special youth art show, where kids can win big before their work is even judged. Taller Puertorriqueño, a nonprofit dedicated to art and culture in Philadelphia’s Latinx community, is giving 50 kids laptops.
Lawmakers react to investigation revealing reason for rise of Philly natives in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia's housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. Since local...
The Best Restaurants In West Philly
West Philly is a lot more than just the opening bars in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. From University City to Spruce Hill, many of the neighborhoods on the west side of the Schuylkill are filled with amazing shops, galleries, museums, and gardens. Plus, they have some fantastic restaurants and cafes where you can eat unforgettable Ethiopian food, grab your morning donuts and bagels, or spend a date night splitting ginger shredded duck. These are our 18 favorite places to dine in West Philly.
New film "Audrey's Children" highlights Philadelphia trailblazer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dr. Audrey Evans, along with former Philadelphia Eagles general manager Jimmy Murray, gave the families of sick children a home. Evans died in September at the age of 97.Her story may have started in Philadelphia, but soon, the entire world will know how and why this pioneer changed so many lives."In a lot of ways, she was the troublemaker," Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House CEO Susan Campbell said. "She was the troublemaker who made change."Evans may have been a "troublemaker," but she was also a trailblazer.She created a home for the families of sick children and that home...
CBS3 Mysteries: Kyron Howerton, 24, was a father, 'momma's boy'
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most." Kyron Howerton,...
Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it
A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
Section 8 Housing Loophole
An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia’s housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. “My hope is that this can generate...
COUNCILMEMBERS GYM INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO FILL VACANCIES, IMPROVE BASIC CITY SERVICES
PHILADELPHIA — Today, Councilmember Helen Gym (At-Large) introduced legislation to revise residency requirements for the city’s civil service positions to accelerate recruitment capabilities and improve the city’s delivery of basic services. The update will require every civil service employee to establish residency within the City of Philadelphia within six months of their appointment. The legislation earned the backing of the City’s major municipal unions.
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section. Located at 4040 City Avenue, the restaurant will be open for dine-in and carry-out between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The new restaurant is bringing about 120 full- and part-time jobs...
Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023
A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
While Philly Sports Complex Appeals, Some Blight Repels
It was around 6 a.m. when the instant ringing of my alarm went off. It did not matter at all; I had baggy eyes for the entire night. I was in my bed, already dressed, waiting to leave. Suddenly, echoes bounced off the walls. My family was ready to leave. I stepped outside to the clear skies and approached my dad’s car. With Thanksgiving being the next day, the family and I had a quick prayer to be sure we made it to our destination safely. After we finished, the engine started rumbling, and we were on the road.
Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker, according to officials. The shooting occurred on the 3300 hundred block of Tudor Street in the city's Holmesburg section at 10:30 a.m., police say. Authorities say a 35-year-old sanitation worker, later identified by the...
ShopRite magnate Jeff Brown announces run for Philly mayor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another Democratic candidate has thrown their hat into the ring in the race to become Philadelphia's next mayor. On Wednesday, grocery store owner Jeff Brown held a press conference to announce that he is joining the 2023 mayoral race. Brown has no government experience, but has strong ties to the city as the owner of more than a dozen ShopRite stores in the Philadelphia area. Brown says he chose to run for mayor to help improve the city and help make it safer.Brown's decision to run comes one day after former Philadelphia city councilmember Allan Domb, also a Democrat, kicked off his campaign in Callowhill.Domb, a real estate investor, served on city council for six years. He resigned in August to consider a run for mayor.Domb says he finalized his decision after hearing from residents who told him they don't feel safe in the city. Brown and Domb join a field of candidates vying for Philadelphia's top job.Former city councilmembers Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones-Sanchez and Derek Green resigned from their council positions to launch their campaigns, along with former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
Busload of Migrants Welcomed in Philly After Traveling From Texas
A bus of migrants seeking asylum that departed from Texas arrived at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station on Wednesday morning, including a young girl suffering from dehydration. The bus pulled up just after 6 a.m. Temps in Philadelphia were in the low 40s when the bus arrived. Léelo en español aquí....
