PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another Democratic candidate has thrown their hat into the ring in the race to become Philadelphia's next mayor. On Wednesday, grocery store owner Jeff Brown held a press conference to announce that he is joining the 2023 mayoral race. Brown has no government experience, but has strong ties to the city as the owner of more than a dozen ShopRite stores in the Philadelphia area. Brown says he chose to run for mayor to help improve the city and help make it safer.Brown's decision to run comes one day after former Philadelphia city councilmember Allan Domb, also a Democrat, kicked off his campaign in Callowhill.Domb, a real estate investor, served on city council for six years. He resigned in August to consider a run for mayor.Domb says he finalized his decision after hearing from residents who told him they don't feel safe in the city. Brown and Domb join a field of candidates vying for Philadelphia's top job.Former city councilmembers Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones-Sanchez and Derek Green resigned from their council positions to launch their campaigns, along with former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO