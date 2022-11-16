Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Historic lake-effect snowstorm creates whiteout conditions in western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The historic snow piling up in western and northern New York is something you have to see to believe. With snow totals surpassing 4 feet in areas near Buffalo, the enormous lake-effect snowstorm is producing a winter weather bingo from snow squalls to thundersnow. A long-duration lake-effect...
How To Build an Epic Snowman This Winter With Just a Few Simple Steps
"I'll be back again someday," says Frosty the Snowman. And that someday is nearing for many of us around the country. Snow is flying already this November (here in Michigan, anyway!) and that means it’s time to start packing up the pumpkin spice and kick off the winter months enjoying hot chocolate, sledding and, of course, building a snowman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The best ways to shovel snow and stay safe doing it
Most people don't look forward to shoveling snow after a winter storm, but the painful task of clearing your driveway, sidewalks and stairs can be easier if you know how to do it properly. First and foremost: Have a plan. It will make shoveling less stressful if you know how...
Comments / 0