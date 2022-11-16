"I'll be back again someday," says Frosty the Snowman. And that someday is nearing for many of us around the country. Snow is flying already this November (here in Michigan, anyway!) and that means it’s time to start packing up the pumpkin spice and kick off the winter months enjoying hot chocolate, sledding and, of course, building a snowman.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO