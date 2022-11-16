Read full article on original website
MLB
Goldy claims first NL MVP; Arenado finishes 3rd
Painfully close so many times before in a career highlighted by its consistent brilliance, Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finally captured his first National League MVP Award on Thursday night. Goldschmidt, twice a runner-up and a top-six finisher five times, beat out Padres third baseman Manny Machado and teammate...
MLB
Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
MLB
Rangers non-tender RHP Nick Snyder
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers will not tender a 2023 contract to right-hander Nick Snyder, the club announced on Friday. He is now a free agent. The Rangers tendered contracts to their other 32 eligible players, while also having seven already under contract for 2023: right-handers Jon Gray, José Leclerc and Jake Odorizzi, left-hander Martín Pérez, shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and utility man Brad Miller.
MLB
These sleeper prospects earned 40-man roster spots
Tuesday was a busy day for all 30 teams in terms of roster maintenance. With a deadline at 6 p.m. ET to make decisions on who to add to 40-man rosters, the transaction wire was firing away and a large amount of prospects were added to protect them from being taken in December’s Rule 5 Draft.
MLB
Blue Jays add RHP Swanson, LHP Macko in deal for Teoscar
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have traded Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners in an early, major move that lays the groundwork for the rest of this organization’s offseason. In return, the Blue Jays are acquiring right-handed reliever Erik Swanson, who broke out with a dominant 2022 season in the Mariners’ bullpen, and left-hander Adam Macko, a 21-year-old starter who slotted in as Toronto’s No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline.
MLB
Here are the Cy Young Award vote totals
Below are point totals for the 2022 Cy Young Award balloting, as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Ballots for each award were submitted before the start of the postseason from two writers in every city, based on the league covered. The system rewards seven...
MLB
New Pirates first baseman Choi is ready to be a leader
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos' Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Pirates entered the offseason with several boxes that needed to be checked. First base was one. Veteran leadership was another. With the acquisition of Ji-Man Choi from the Rays via trade on Nov. 10, Pittsburgh has, at least partially, addressed both areas with one move.
MLB
3 ways Dodgers can approach Bellinger
LOS ANGELES -- During the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes said they had some time to decide what the team will do with Cody Bellinger. Well, time is starting to run out and the Dodgers will have to make...
MLB
The teams in the mix for the star shortstops
We know what’s readily available in the free-agent shopping market this winter, and that’s shortstops. There are four star-level ones out there this year, in whatever order you choose to rank them: Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner. What’s not quite as clear, though, is...
MLB
Astros non-tender hard-throwing RHP James
HOUSTON -- Josh James, a hard-throwing right-hander who set the Astros' rookie single-season record for strikeouts by a relief pitcher with 99 in 2019 and earned a win in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series, was non-tendered by the club on Friday night, making him a free agent and likely ending his tenure with the team that drafted him in the 34th round in 2014.
MLB
Phils tender contract to Hoskins, 5 other arb-eligibles
PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies would offer Rhys Hoskins a contract before Friday’s 8 p.m. ET non-tender deadline. They did, and it was a no-brainer. But then so was every other Phillies player eligible for salary arbitration, including José Alvarado, Ranger Suárez, Seranthony Domínguez, Edmundo Sosa and Sam Coonrod.
MLB
Dodgers non-tender Bellinger, but could bring him back
In a move that was unthinkable just two seasons ago, the Dodgers decided to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger before the deadline Friday. The move makes Bellinger, the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player, a free agent for the first time in his career. “Obviously, it’s been a unique path for...
MLB
Manoah finishes third in AL Cy Young race
TORONTO -- Coming off a breakout season in which he emerged as one of baseball’s rare combinations of dominance and durability, Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah finished third in the voting for the American League Cy Young Award, as revealed on Wednesday night on MLB Network. Astros ace Justin...
MLB
What Wong's option means for top prospect
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brewers general manager Matt Arnold was surprised that anyone was surprised when the club exercised its $10 million option to bring back second baseman Kolten Wong -- essentially an $8 million expenditure because Wong had a $2 million buyout.
MLB
5 active pitchers who are due for a Cy Young
The Cy Young Award results, as you might have heard, were announced Wednesday night, and your winners, in what was hardly a surprise, were Houston’s Justin Verlander and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara. It was Verlander’s third Cy Young Award and Alcantara’s first -- the first Cy Young for that Marlins franchise.
MLB
Candelario among 7 non-tendered by Tigers
DETROIT -- Jeimer Candelario shared the Major League lead in doubles in the 2021 season and looked like an emerging young hitter. Now, the switch-hitting third baseman is a free agent looking for a home for a potential bounce-back season after the Tigers declined to offer him a contract by Friday’s non-tender deadline.
MLB
This A's prospect stood out in the AFL
This story was excerpted from Martín Gallegos' Athletics Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Of the eight prospects representing the A’s in the Arizona Fall League, Lawrence Butler entered with perhaps the most to prove after injuries limited him to just 84 Minor League games during the regular season. By the end of the AFL, the outfielder certainly stood out.
MLB
Breaking down the Cubs' non-tender decisions
CHICAGO -- The Cubs created more room for upcoming offseason additions on Friday, making a series of decisions ahead of the deadline to tender contracts to unsigned players on the 40-man roster. The North Siders non-tendered outfielder Rafael Ortega, along with former prospects Brailyn Marquez and Alexander Vizcaíno, making them...
MLB
Cardinals non-tender former closer Reyes
After his massive potential as a frontline starter and even as a lights-out closer was derailed due to arm injuries over the past seven seasons, Alex Reyes’ tumultuous run with the Cardinals ended on Friday. The Cardinals announced that they would not offer Reyes a contract for the 2023...
MLB
Top 30 prospects from 2022 Fall League
Since its inception in 1992, the Arizona Fall League has sent more than 60 percent of its participants and more than 3,000 players to the big leagues. That group includes Hall of Famers Roy Halladay, Derek Jeter and Mike Piazza, another Cooperstown lock in Albert Pujols and this year's American League MVP (Aaron Judge) and AL Rookie of the Year (Julio Rodríguez).
