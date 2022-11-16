Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Related
informedinfrastructure.com
EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY
St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
pix11.com
What will winter bring to NY? Here's the long-range forecast for winter 2023
Most of us get up in the morning and the first question that comes to mind is, what will the weather be?. What will winter bring to NY? Here’s the long-range …. Most of us get up in the morning and the first question that comes to mind is, what will the weather be?
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
98online.com
Doctors see more pickleball injuries as sport rises in popularity
TOPEKA, Kan. (CBS) – Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., with about 5 million players across the country, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. But as more people pick up paddles, doctors are seeing a surge in pickleball-related injuries. Jackie Montemarano started playing pickleball...
rew-online.com
Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
myrye.com
Eight RHS Seniors Commit to Division 1 Sports
Last Wednesday, November 9th, eight Rye High School seniors attended a National Letter of Intent ceremony to recognize their commitment to play Division 1 sports at college / university. There will be two other signing ceremonies this year. Congratulations to these student athletes. Crew:. Joyce Kang, University of Notre Dame.
Tolls on tunnels and bridges between New York and New Jersey going up
Officials say the high rate of inflation, as reflected in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, triggered the increase.
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
Westchester hospitals employ Michelin star chef to serve quality dishes to patients and staff
The hospitals have found the balance between delicious and healthy with the help of Michelin star chef Andrew Cain.
northforker.com
Home sweet geodesic dome: Baiting Hollow home is a labor of love for retired FDNY responder
Kevin Shea built his dome home nearly 20 years ago in Baiting Hollow. (Credit: David Benthal) When Kevin Shea set out to build a home of his own, he knew it had to be a dome. The idea of dome living always fascinated Shea, who in his early 20s envisioned an active, creative space he could use for everything from gymnastics to creating movies. “It was a much more eccentric design back then,” he quipped during a recent interview from his unique Baiting Hollow home. “I just wanted to be the next Steven Spielberg.”
Long Island police seek person responsible for putting camera in high school bathroom
A hidden camera was allegedly found inside a bathroom at Bay Shore High School. The school district and the local police are working to find the person responsible for this.
suffolkcountynews.net
Playoff win brings on Suffolk Championship
The Bayport-Blue Point varsity football team beat Miller Place at a home game showdown on Friday, Nov. 11, with a score of 35-7. In the first quarter, the Phantoms were shut out and Miller Place …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
New Pro Sports Stadium Will Benefit New York Mets Fans
For decades New York Mets (and for many years Jets) fans always felt that the area in Queens surrounding Shea Stadium, now Citi Field, detracted from the fan experience. From the rows of auto repair shops to the barbed-wire fences surrounding the junk yards, there is basically nothing for fans to do outside of Citi Field, if they don't need work done on their car. However, that is about to change. New York City officials have reached an agreement to build the city’s first professional soccer stadium and it has benefits for Mets fans.
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
longisland.com
Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park
A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
Comments / 0