ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhasset, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informedinfrastructure.com

EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY

St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
KINGS PARK, NY
98online.com

Doctors see more pickleball injuries as sport rises in popularity

TOPEKA, Kan. (CBS) – Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., with about 5 million players across the country, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. But as more people pick up paddles, doctors are seeing a surge in pickleball-related injuries. Jackie Montemarano started playing pickleball...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
rew-online.com

Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
GREAT NECK, NY
myrye.com

Eight RHS Seniors Commit to Division 1 Sports

Last Wednesday, November 9th, eight Rye High School seniors attended a National Letter of Intent ceremony to recognize their commitment to play Division 1 sports at college / university. There will be two other signing ceremonies this year. Congratulations to these student athletes. Crew:. Joyce Kang, University of Notre Dame.
northforker.com

Home sweet geodesic dome: Baiting Hollow home is a labor of love for retired FDNY responder

Kevin Shea built his dome home nearly 20 years ago in Baiting Hollow. (Credit: David Benthal) When Kevin Shea set out to build a home of his own, he knew it had to be a dome. The idea of dome living always fascinated Shea, who in his early 20s envisioned an active, creative space he could use for everything from gymnastics to creating movies. “It was a much more eccentric design back then,” he quipped during a recent interview from his unique Baiting Hollow home. “I just wanted to be the next Steven Spielberg.”
BAITING HOLLOW, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Playoff win brings on Suffolk Championship

The Bayport-Blue Point varsity football team beat Miller Place at a home game showdown on Friday, Nov. 11, with a score of 35-7. In the first quarter, the Phantoms were shut out and Miller Place …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BAYPORT, NY
Hot 99.1

New Pro Sports Stadium Will Benefit New York Mets Fans

For decades New York Mets (and for many years Jets) fans always felt that the area in Queens surrounding Shea Stadium, now Citi Field, detracted from the fan experience. From the rows of auto repair shops to the barbed-wire fences surrounding the junk yards, there is basically nothing for fans to do outside of Citi Field, if they don't need work done on their car. However, that is about to change. New York City officials have reached an agreement to build the city’s first professional soccer stadium and it has benefits for Mets fans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD

A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park

A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy