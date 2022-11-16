ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

High school football scoreboard for Nov. 18-19

Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Nov. 18-19. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Northwestern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14 - FINAL. Class 6A (at Easton) Parkland 35, Freedom 10 - FINAL. PIAA playoffs. Class A first round (at Dunmore) Northern Lehigh vs. Lackawanna Trail - 1...
ALLENTOWN, PA
brotherlygame.com

High School state finals set in Pennsylvania and Delaware

High school state champions will be crowned this weekend in Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Dover, Del. Four teams from District 1 will play for state titles in Pennsylvania while three of the four teams playing for state titles in Delaware are from Wilmington and a fourth is from nearby Bear. Springfield...
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Coaching change can't slow Garnet Valley's football dominance

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) -- Garnet Valley is one of the most successful high school programs in the Philadelphia area over the past 20 years, so it shouldn't surprise anyone the Jaguars are off to an 11-0 start after an overtime win against Spring-Ford last week.What is a surprise, though, is the Jaguars have done it with a new head coach."I would say it was a smooth transition strictly because of the senior class," head coach Eric Van Wyk said. "They bought into everything I expressed to them. It could have gone one way or the other, but these guys completely...
GLEN MILLS, PA
suburbanonesports.com

SOL Football Forecast (11-17-22)

(Photo provided courtesy of Tracy Valko. To view the complete gallery, click on the following link: https://solsports.zenfolio.com/f745224687) It is just a short 12-minute ride from Plymouth Meeting – hometown of the Plymouth Whitemarsh Colonials – to Fort Washington- hometown of the Upper Dublin Flying Cardinals. However, both No....
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released

A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
MONTCO.Today

Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds

The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
GLADWYNE, PA
glensidelocal.com

Stephen Konz, Upper Dublin sophomore, fatally struck by car

Stephen Konz, a 16-year-old sophomore student at Upper Dublin High School, passed away yesterday morning after being struck by a car while jogging Wednesday night at approximately 5:30pm. Upper Dublin High School’s Superintendent Steven Yanni addressed Stephen’s passing in a Youtube message, and principal Bob Schultz offered this message on...
DUBLIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy