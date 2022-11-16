Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Day Trip to The Seven Sisters and South DownsJoJo's Cup of Mocha
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
What channel is the Villanova vs. Michigan State game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for NCAA men’s college basketball
Villanova faces Michigan State in an NCAA men’s college basketball game on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 (11/18/2022) at the Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Here’s what you need to know:. What: NCAA men’s...
High school football scoreboard for Nov. 18-19
Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Nov. 18-19. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Northwestern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14 - FINAL. Class 6A (at Easton) Parkland 35, Freedom 10 - FINAL. PIAA playoffs. Class A first round (at Dunmore) Northern Lehigh vs. Lackawanna Trail - 1...
No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner, 5-star Aaron Bradshaw celebrate signings along with Camden teammates (PHOTOS)
D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 recruit in the country, took part in Camden’s signing ceremony on Wednesday alongside 5-star Aaron Bradshaw as the Camden teammates celebrated commitments to Kentucky. Senior D1 signees Cian Medley and Cornelius Robinson also were featured in the ceremony.
brotherlygame.com
High School state finals set in Pennsylvania and Delaware
High school state champions will be crowned this weekend in Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Dover, Del. Four teams from District 1 will play for state titles in Pennsylvania while three of the four teams playing for state titles in Delaware are from Wilmington and a fourth is from nearby Bear. Springfield...
Coaching change can't slow Garnet Valley's football dominance
GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) -- Garnet Valley is one of the most successful high school programs in the Philadelphia area over the past 20 years, so it shouldn't surprise anyone the Jaguars are off to an 11-0 start after an overtime win against Spring-Ford last week.What is a surprise, though, is the Jaguars have done it with a new head coach."I would say it was a smooth transition strictly because of the senior class," head coach Eric Van Wyk said. "They bought into everything I expressed to them. It could have gone one way or the other, but these guys completely...
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in Philadelphia
Sereena Quick has opened up a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia. Owned and operated by Sereena Quick, this new restaurant will make it the fast-food franchise's 84th location in Philadelphia.
suburbanonesports.com
SOL Football Forecast (11-17-22)
(Photo provided courtesy of Tracy Valko. To view the complete gallery, click on the following link: https://solsports.zenfolio.com/f745224687) It is just a short 12-minute ride from Plymouth Meeting – hometown of the Plymouth Whitemarsh Colonials – to Fort Washington- hometown of the Upper Dublin Flying Cardinals. However, both No....
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
WGAL
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
abc27.com
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Bucks Man Argued With Students, Spit On Cop At School Football Game: Police
Police in Bucks County are searching for a man who they said spit on an officer at a high school football game. Tyler Devlin Cook, 30, of Doylestown, is wanted for felony assault and disorderly conduct, said Central Bucks Regional Police Department in a statement. Investigators said Cook was at...
Philadelphia Democrat leadership slammed after city lands in Mexico anti-drug campaign: 'Shame of the nation'
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Mexican anti-drug PSAs featuring open drug use on the streets of Philadelphia.
What does a Democratic state house mean for Pennsylvanians?
(WHTM) — The race for a state house seat in Montgomery County was called on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Democratic candidate, which set off a blue wave in the Pennsylvania state capitol. For the first time in more than a decade Democrats will have a majority in the house, but what does that mean […]
Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds
The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
glensidelocal.com
Stephen Konz, Upper Dublin sophomore, fatally struck by car
Stephen Konz, a 16-year-old sophomore student at Upper Dublin High School, passed away yesterday morning after being struck by a car while jogging Wednesday night at approximately 5:30pm. Upper Dublin High School’s Superintendent Steven Yanni addressed Stephen’s passing in a Youtube message, and principal Bob Schultz offered this message on...
Pa. House update: Republican maintains lead in Bucks County seat with count complete
Republican Joe Hogan emerged Wednesday with a lead for a still-undecided state House seat in Bucks County after counting of all remaining approved provisional and flagged mail-in ballots. Hogan’s lead in the 142nd District seat, after final reviews and processing of questioned mail ballots and provisional votes cast on Election...
Piazza Auto Group Buys Bryn Mawr CRE Site from Which Main Liners Bought Porsches and Ferraris
1234 E. Lancaster Ave.Image via Google Maps. Piazza Auto Group has purchased the property of Main Line Ferrari Philadelphia, an upscale auto dealer that is zooming westward in a Delaware County relocation. Paul Schwedelson got in gear to report the Montgomery County transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Comments / 0