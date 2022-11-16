Read full article on original website
Rieju Introduces The Aventura Legend 500 Adventure Bike At EICMA
Hopping onto the bandwagon of enduro-style adventure bikes, Spanish motorcycle manufacturer Rieju has just introduced a new 500cc model called the Aventura Legend 500. Although built on a rather simple platform, and one that’s accessible to novice riders, the Aventura Legend comes equipped with some pretty impressive features. Before...
QJ Motor-Owned Manufacturer MBP Introduces The T1002V Adventure Bike
Those among you who keep abreast with the global motorcycle industry will surely be familiar with QJ Motor. This Chinese motorcycle manufacturer has been making headlines across all facets of motorcycling—be it in street bikes, off-road, adventure, and even racing. The company is expanding at a rapid pace, and has a number of well-performing brands in its portfolio.
Benelli Unveils The Highly Anticipated TRK 800 Adventure Bike
A new adventure bike from Benelli has been unveiled and will compete in the middleweight class against the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660. The TRK 800, recently unveiled in all its glory, will rank above the TRK 702 series and come equipped with more advanced gear than the smaller displacement TRK models. The bike is anticipated to enter the global market in 2023, although exact launch information is not yet known.
Malaguti Aims For Beginner Riders With Three Updated 125cc Models
Italian motorcycle brand Malaguti may not be at all known outside of Italy, but the company has quite a rich history in the world of bicycles, scooters, and motorcycles. Following a fairly recent partnership with Zongshen-Piaggio in China, Malaguti has made a comeback in the European market, with new and exciting small bikes geared particularly for beginners.
QJ Motor Introduces The SRV 700 Middleweight Cruiser
QJ Motor, a brand of the Qianjiang group, entered the European market in 2022 with a lineup centered on three roadster models. However, the Chinese manufacturer has a lot of additional resources that might increase the variety dispersed in the old continent, as we witnessed in EICMA 2022, when it arrived with more than 30 distinct machines.
Hardnine Choppers Presents Custom Indian Scout Rogue At EICMA 2022
Indian treaded into the club-style, performance cruiser segment with its 2022 Indian Scout Rogue. While the model’s quarter fairing, mini-apes, single-seat, 19-inch front wheel, and blacked-out color scheme adhere to the Sons of Anarchy motif, the Rogue mostly conforms to the standard Scout template. To push the variant's performance...
Italian Manufacturer SWM Introduces The Custom V1200 Cruiser At EICMA
Italian motorcycle manufacturer SWM is mostly known for its enduro and dual-sport models. With limited operations outside of Italy, the company’s products are available in select European markets, and until recently, focused mostly on small to mid-displacement two-wheelers. At EICMA 2022, however, SWM made it clear that it wanted to expand its horizons.
Spec Showdown: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs. Honda XL750 Transalp
Better late than never, right? At least, that’s how Suzuki and Honda feel when it comes to the middleweight adventure category. For years, the twin-powered Yamaha Ténéré 700, KTM 790/890 Adventure, and Aprilia Tuareg 660 contended for segment supremacy. Big Red and the House of Hamamatsu may arrive fashionably late, but both join the brewing battle royale armed with brand-new powerplants.
2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP First Ride Review: The Gold Standard
Roll on: air surges, injectors spray, electrodes spark. Bang! Kick up. Second gear: scenery blurs, bars buzz, front wheel lifts. Kick up. Third gear: full tuck, shift weight, clench tank. Brake! Pop up, knee out, eyes ahead. Tip-in: trail brakes, tag apex. Roll on, rinse, repeat. This is what it’s like to ride Yamaha’s MT-10.
Scorpion Adds Airfit System To New ADF-9000 Adventure Helmet
It’s no secret that the adventure market is the hottest segment in motorcycling at the moment. More and more manufacturers are shifting focus to the category, and they’re not alone. Helmet maker Scorpion sees the trend as well, and the brand’s new ADF-9000 is ready to serve ADV riders on the tarmac and the trail.
KTM Claims 25.1-Percent Stake In MV Agusta After €30M Investment
While the entire motorcycle industry gathered at Milan, Italy’s Fiera Milano Rho for EICMA 2022, MV Agusta played hooky, skipping out on the annual gathering. Despite its truant ways, the Schiranna manufacturer still stole the show with its limited-edition Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro retro racer. MV Agusta’s Milan showroom played host to the unveiling’s glitz and glamor, but the real action took place behind the scenes.
Royal Enfield Shows Off Limited-Edition Classic Collectible 1:3 Scale Model
Each year, Royal Enfield hosts its Rider Mania event in India, which is an event for Enfield enthusiasts from all over to come together and have a great time with their favorite bikes. In 2022, it runs from November 18 through 20, on the sunny shores of Goa—and this year, Enfield is also presenting attendees with the chance to purchase an extremely cool bit of swag.
Artist Flycat Adds Edgy Urban Camo To BMW CE-04 Electric Scooter
Quite often, custom motorcycle builders characterize certain models as a perfect canvas for their artistic expressions. When it comes to the BMW CE-04 electric scooter, that description couldn’t be more fitting. In the brand’s Light White color option, the e-scoot presents creatives with a literal blank canvas, and Italian artist Flycat is more than willing to lend his urban-informed stylings to the vehicle.
The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Makes Its Way To The Indian Market
Kawasaki’s parallel-twin-equipped motorcycles aren’t exactly the most exciting machines in their class. However, their bulletproof dependability, sporty styling, and impressive performance have made them staples in the motorcycle industry. For the 2023 model-year, Kawasaki has rolled out minor updates to the majority of its models, and in India, the newly revised Ninja 650 has just been launched.
Honda Unveils Limited Edition John McGuinness Honda Fireblade SP Replica
The 2022 Isle of Man TT marked an extremely special occasion for road racing legend John McGuinness, MBE. It’s the year that he hit an impressive milestone of 100 TT starts—in addition, of course, to celebrating his 50th birthday. Not a bad way to celebrate, we think. That Honda Racing would eventually pay tribute to his 100 TT starts with a special livery was a pretty foregone conclusion—and sure enough, the team did not disappoint.
Fuell Fllow Electric Motorcycle Project Is Now Taking Preorders In 2022
Remember the Fuell Fllow electric motorcycle? First introduced to the world back in the hazy days of April, 2019, those extra “l”s were there for a reason. It’s the latest creation from Erik Buell, you see—and if there’s one thing we should know about the man by now, it’s that he doesn’t know how to quit.
The Swytch Conversion Kit Turns Any Bike Into An E-Bike In Minutes
We’ve talked about a number of e-bike conversion kits recently, and it’s clear to see why these kits are a sensible gateway drug into the wonderful world of e-bikes, especially for those not yet willing to commit to the sometimes hefty cost of a new electric bicycle. This new electric kit called the Swytch is perhaps one of the more straightforward and reliable ways of transforming a standard bike into an e-bike.
CAKE Bukk Limited Edition Sells Out Its Entire Run In The Week After EICMA
On November 8, 2022, Swedish electric bike maker CAKE officially unveiled its all-new Bukk enduro bike to the world at EICMA. A couple of years ago, the OEM started its CAKE World Race one-make motocross series for all the usual reasons a company goes racing, including its importance in bike development. The Bukk, it seems, is the first result of that research.
