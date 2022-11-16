Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Yet Again Seen as a Favorite to Win the National Title
Georgia still holds strong with the No. 1 ranking after the latest college football playoff rankings came in and the playoffs are coming up quickly. There are two weeks left in the regular season followed by conference championship weekend rolls around and then the final four teams will be announced.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Nov. 7 - Nov. 10
♦ WNB Factory, 5340 Ga. Highway 20, Covington; Nov. 7; Routine; 83/B.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Young Boy Has Heartwarming Birthday Request Ahead of Thanksgiving
This young boy is looking to help others on his birthday!. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 18-20 This weekend will be a cold one, don't let that stop you from enjoying the events Newton and Rockdale County have to offer. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 18-20.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Covington, Newton County ring in the holiday season
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Yellow River bridge on Access Road reopens to traffic
COVINGTON — The bridge spanning the Yellow River on Access Road reopened Thursday afternoon after work to replace it was completed. The bridge had been closed since Oct. 18, 2021, when work began to dismantle it. The day after work began, a span of the bridge collapsed, killing one construction worker and seriously injuring another.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Lighting of the Square welcomes the holidays in Covington
Covington kicked off the holiday season with music, lights and community spirit at the annual Lighting of the Square Thursday evening. The crowds of merry-makers were entertained by performances by Noah Riley Teal, Oxford College of Emory University Chorale, Alcovy High School, Newton County Chorus, Eastside High School, Newton County Chorus, Newton High School Chorus, Newton County Community Band, and The Arts Association in Newton County Little Singers, Singing Children and Youth Singers.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County
These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page or animal services website.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County approves COVID-relief fund allocations
COVINGTON — After months of discussions on how the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds would be spent, the Newton County Board of Commissioners has approved allocations to go to small businesses, non-profit organizations, youth programs and more. Commissioners approved recommendations on the $16,922,876 in allocations at their...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Early voting dates set for Senate runoff
Advance in-person voting in the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff election between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker begins Sunday, Nov. 27 in Rockdale County and Monday, Nov. 28 in Newton County. Advance in-person voting in Rockdale County will take place at the Board of Elections Office at...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PETA rallies for indictment against Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy
CONYERS — Members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals held a rally at the Rockdale County Courthouse Thursday, urging District Attorney Alisha Johnson to seek an indictment of a deputy whose three dogs died in an enclosed shed in June. The PETA members gathered outside the courthouse...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Repayment of misappropriated funds won't impact local Salvation Army's work
COVINGTON — A requirement that the Salvation Army repay misappropriated COVID-relief funds it allocated to area residents won’t adversely impact the Covington Service Center’s work in the community, according to a Salvation Army official. “There will be no impact on the local service center or its ability...
