Related
Will any music stars perform in Qatar?
Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant.
Dua Lipa rubbishes reports she will perform at World Cup opening in Qatar
Dua Lipa has denied reports that she will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. The chart-topping 27-year-old singer, born in London to parents from Kosovo, said she will play in the country if it improves its record on human rights. Controversy has surrounded the football tournament with...
What to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony
On Sunday, the world will tune in to watch Qatar and Ecuador kick off the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Sporting News
When is England vs Iran at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time and odds
England, one of the favourites to go all the way in Qatar, kick-off their World Cup campaign with a tricky test against Iran. Having fallen in the semi-finals and final of their last two major tournaments, the Three Lions will be desperate to go one better and claim their first major trophy since 1966.
NME
Robbie Williams defends performing in Qatar for the World Cup
Robbie Williams has responded to criticism for being booked to perform at the Qatar World Cup. In an exclusive interview with il Venerdi, the singer defended his choice to perform at Doha Golf Club on December 8. “Anybody leaving messages saying ‘no to Qatar’ are doing so on Chinese technology,” he told the Italian magazine, referencing China’s similarly poor record on human rights.
Yardbarker
England's Leah Williamson hasn't 'got any interest' in Qatar World Cup
England women's national team captain Leah Williamson has become the latest noteworthy footballer to speak out against the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar. "It's a shame that we are heading into what should be the greatest show on earth with this huge shadow over the top of it," Williamson recently told BBC Sport. "And I don't know quite how we got here, if I'm honest. I'm disappointed and I think it is a shame as growing up, watching the World Cup was one of the things that brought everybody together."
Fans Furious With Qatar's Last-Minute Change Before World Cup
As if fans didn't need more of a reason to fume at Qatar heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup this weekend, the nation's tournament organizers have just made a major course reversal that has fans fuming. According to Front Office Sports, Qatari officials have banned the sale of alcohol...
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Opening Ceremony Details, Rumoured Performers Including Jung Kook Of BTS, When & How To Watch / Live Stream
All the key details for the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
TMZ.com
Maluma Grilled at World Cup Over Qatar Boycott, Walks Out of Interview
Maluma isn't exactly kicking off the World Cup on a high note ... a reporter put him on the spot over his decision to perform -- as other artists boycott -- so, he stormed out of the interview. The "Hawái" singer sat down for an interview Friday, two days before...
From one set of champions to another! Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone among England cricketers invited to Red Bull garage at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the team secure their first front row lock-out since 2018 in qualifying
Red Bull invited England’s cricketers into their garage at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of qualifying for the final race of the F1 season in the United Arab Emirates. It was a meeting of world champions with England’s T20 World Cup winners from last weekend in...
