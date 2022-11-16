England women's national team captain Leah Williamson has become the latest noteworthy footballer to speak out against the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar. "It's a shame that we are heading into what should be the greatest show on earth with this huge shadow over the top of it," Williamson recently told BBC Sport. "And I don't know quite how we got here, if I'm honest. I'm disappointed and I think it is a shame as growing up, watching the World Cup was one of the things that brought everybody together."

