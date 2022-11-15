Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: VXUS) where we have detected an approximate $428.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 930,575,178 to 938,846,714). Among the largest underlying components of VXUS, in trading today Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: VWO) is trading flat, Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Symbol: PSF) is down about 0.3%, and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) is lower by about 2.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VXUS Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VXUS, versus its 200 day moving average:

3 DAYS AGO