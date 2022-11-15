ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
aaii.com

Is Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (SCRM) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Screaming Eagle...
aaii.com

Is Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (TIRX) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Tian Ruixiang...
aaii.com

Is Franklin Wireless Corporation (FKWL) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether Franklin Wireless Corporation is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (FKWL) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Franklin Wireless Corporation...
Footwear News

Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3

Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th

PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Experiences Big Inflow

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: VXUS) where we have detected an approximate $428.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 930,575,178 to 938,846,714). Among the largest underlying components of VXUS, in trading today Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: VWO) is trading flat, Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Symbol: PSF) is down about 0.3%, and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) is lower by about 2.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VXUS Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VXUS, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks, FX extend losses; Philippines, Indonesia c.banks hike rates

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks and currencies extended falls on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data overnight strengthened the dollar, while central banks in the Philippines and Indonesia hiked interest rates in line with expectations. U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October, indicating consumer spending...
TheStreet

When to Buy Micron Stock Despite Bearish Update

A day after chip stocks received a big boost, Micron (MU) - Get Free Report is weighing on the space on Wednesday and is down 5.5% on the day. Chip stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report have been on fire lately, roaring higher off the October and November lows.
TheStreet

Trading Semiconductor Stocks as Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semi

Semiconductor stocks were seeing a surge in price on the morning of Nov. 15. The better-than-expected PPI report helped add fuel to the recent rally in the overall stock market and tech stocks have been trading quite well lately — particularly semiconductor stocks. In fact, we recently looked at...

