Federated Wireless, AWS Collaborate on 5G Private Wireless Deployment
Federated Wireless announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on a private wireless deployment with California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) to support the university’s 5G innovation network. The deployment will increase research capabilities, enhance bandwidth and advance connectivity across the San Luis Obispo, California, campus. Cal...
thefastmode.com
Oracle Unveils New Technology Platform for Law Enforcement & First Responders
Oracle announced Oracle Public Safety Services, a new technology platform for law enforcement and first responders. The platform provides a unified hardware and software suite that is designed to remove data silos, eliminate manual busy work, and empower first responders with real-time information and situational awareness to help them make more objective decisions when every second counts. The suite includes dispatch command center, law enforcement records, and jail management software, as well as body worn devices and real-time video communication tools.
thefastmode.com
lkira, Infoblox Partner to Simplify Cloud App Management
Alkira, the cloud networking pioneer, has partnered with Infoblox to make it easier for enterprises to manage applications in complex distributed compute environments. Infoblox provides critical domain name and IP management and security services. Alkira’s Cloud Networking as a Service (CNaaS) simplifies deployment and management of networks from data center to cloud.
thefastmode.com
IDEMIA Supports SK Telecom to Migrate eSIM Management Platform to Azure Public Cloud
IDEMIA, the leader in Identity Technologies, announced that it has supported SK Telecom, Korea’s largest telecommunications operator, in successfully migrating its consumer eSIM management platform to the Microsoft Azure public cloud. Completed at the end of June 2022, the migration is in line with the Korean government’s announcement that...
thefastmode.com
Titan.ium Platform to Discuss Cybersecurity at 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit
Titan.ium Platform, a leader in the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years that provides comprehensive, innovative, and powerful telecommunications platforms and services, announced its participation at the 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit Nov. 21-23 at the International Centre in Toronto. Omar Mansour, Titan.ium’s Technical Sales Architects Manager,...
freightwaves.com
22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies
Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Four of the logistics companies that made...
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Verge
Waabi announces ‘plug-and-play’ autonomous trucking solution
Waabi, the autonomous vehicle startup founded by former chief scientist at Uber’s Advanced Technology Group Raquel Urtasun, announced a new turnkey solution for semi truck manufacturers who want to transform their big rigs into robot trucks. The product, which is called Waabi Driver, is intended as a full-stack autonomy...
PV Tech
Solis launches sixth generation energy storage inverters for the European market
Ginlong (Solis) Technologies has launched three new series of energy storage inverters at its Innovation (‘Inno’) day, while also unveiling a new brand ambassador, ‘Solis Sunny’. Xinyu Guan, energy storage product manager, commented: “Solis has launched two new 6th-generation energy storage inverters for Europe. These feature...
potatopro.com
LENS™ fertilizer management tool offers real time insight in 13 nutrients in potato plants
After almost two years of development, we are thrilled to announce the release of LENS™ Leaf Evaluated-Nutrient System. LENS™ is a fertilizer management tool that offers real time insight in 13 nutrients in potato plant samples, including Nitrate. The system is powered by an optical sensor used to...
theevreport.com
Morand launches unprecedented energy storage solution with 72-second vehicle recharge
Able to recharge system to 80% capacity in 72 seconds for rapid turnaround. Vuadens, Switzerland – Swiss technology start-up Morand has launched a breakthrough energy storage technology, Morand eTechnology, that can recharge a small electric vehicle in 72 seconds. The unique hybrid system combines the characteristics of an ultracapacitor with that of a chemical battery to create a durable and ultra-fast energy pack that can be usefully recharged in seconds.
thefastmode.com
Cellnex Telecom Completes Acquisition of UK Tower Assets of CK Hutchison
Cellnex Telecom announced that it has completed its acquisition of the telecommunications tower assets of CK Hutchison in the UK (which includes interests in or revenues deriving from up to 6,600 sites, once the build to suit (BTS) programmes are completed), after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted final undertakings proposed by Cellnex and CK Hutchison in May this year (Final Undertakings) and following the agreement by Cellnex to transfer approximately 1,100 of Cellnex's existing sites to the UK telecommunications infrastructure operator Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG).
marinelink.com
Cecon Orders Methanol, Battery-powered Cable Layer
Norway-based offshore energy industry services firm Cecon Contracting AS said Thursday that it had, with its partners, recently entered into an agreement for the construction of a methanol- and battery-powered cable installation vessel. The vessel, which will be delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in the first quarter of 2025,...
salestechstar.com
Epicor Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus Research Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Technology Value Matrix published in November 2022. Nucleus evaluated Epicor CPQ (the new name for KBMax), which provides an end-to-end solution...
thefastmode.com
Palo Alto Networks to Acquire AppSec Startup Cider Security
Palo Alto Networks announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cider Security (Cider), a pioneer in application security (AppSec) and software supply chain security. The proposed acquisition supports Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Cloud’s platform approach to securing the entire application security lifecycle from code to cloud. Combined...
thefastmode.com
Skyworks, MediaTek to Offer E2E 5G Automotive Solutions
Skyworks Solutions announced that the company has engaged with MediaTek to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution. This 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of this cutting-edge protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings. As automotive OEMs create entirely new...
csengineermag.com
Presagis Teams with Kambill Systems to Provide Artificial Intelligence-Based Geospatial Services in Asia Pacific
Presagis, a global leader in 3D advanced modelling and simulation software, has teamed with Kambill Systems of New Delhi, India, and their HelloGeo platform to offer fully automated, large-area artificial intelligence (AI) -based feature extraction services to national mapping agencies and other geospatial organizations in the Asia Pacific Region (APAC). The team’s first two contracts have been awarded by the Indian National Survey Agency/State Revenue Department of India for a massive building footprint and vegetation extraction from unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) data.
thefastmode.com
Dell Advances HPC and AI with Dell PowerEdge Servers
Dell Technologies expands its computing (HPC) portfolio, offering powerful solutions to help organisations quickly innovate with confidence. With a range of new offers, Dell delivers technologies and services to help power demanding applications while making HPC capabilities more accessible to businesses. Dell PowerEdge servers champion advanced modelling and datasets. New...
thefastmode.com
Will Private Wireless Replace Wi-Fi in the Enterprise? Featured
While the peaceful coexistence of Wi-Fi and 5G will rule the day, private 5G will give Wi-Fi a run for its money in enabling essential digital transformation initiatives driven by Industry 4.0 technologies. As the race toward fast and universal 5G technology heats up, companies are constantly questioning the competitive...
hstoday.us
CISA, NSA, and ODNI Release Guidance for Customers on Securing the Software Supply Chain
Today, CISA, the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), published the third of a three-part series on securing the software supply chain: Securing Software Supply Chain Series – Recommended Practices Guide for Customers. This publication follows the August 2022 release of guidance for developers and October 2022 release of guidance for suppliers.
