Cellnex Telecom announced that it has completed its acquisition of the telecommunications tower assets of CK Hutchison in the UK (which includes interests in or revenues deriving from up to 6,600 sites, once the build to suit (BTS) programmes are completed), after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted final undertakings proposed by Cellnex and CK Hutchison in May this year (Final Undertakings) and following the agreement by Cellnex to transfer approximately 1,100 of Cellnex's existing sites to the UK telecommunications infrastructure operator Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG).

2 DAYS AGO